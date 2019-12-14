Looking for unique travel gifts? Do your friends and family love to travel? This list features the best birthday and Christmas gifts for travel lovers, with plenty of unique travel gifts, perfect for your favourite jetsetters!

As a frequent traveller, I often ask for very boring, practical gifts, but gradually I’ve supercharged the list-writing process. If you love to explore the world, then you deserve some fun and unique travel gifts too.

From scratch maps to document where you’ve been and jewellery to wear on your adventures, to inspirational books and cute travel accessories, there’s something for every kind of jet-setter on my list of unique travel gifts.

Unique Travel Gifts: These Are The Best Christmas Gifts For Travellers

The paper airplane has long been an icon of travel and I just adore this unique and delicate silver paper airplane necklace. With its simple design, it will go with pretty much anything, plus it’ll make you feel a little more glam when you’re travelling the world. I also absolutely love this compass necklace too – a great gift for a female traveller.

Travel and photography go hand in hand, so add this fun coffee mug to your camera bag! My boyfriend received this as a Christmas gift last year and uses it all the time. It’s especially good considering the concerns over plastic usage and recycling these days too. Oh and it’s uncannily realistic… just don’t mix it up when you’re reaching for your wide angle!

How’s this for a cool present for frequent travellers? A portable double hammock with its own stand! There are several options in different colours and designs, and they pack up nice and small if you want to take it on a road trip. If you want to buy a fun gift for a travel couple, this is perfect.

This is the perfect gift for a frequent traveller who sees their passport as their most prized possession! There are lots of cute passport holders out there but I particularly like this one with its cute message and vintage map design.

I absolutely love these city maps made by Mujumaps. Select your favourite city, choose your colours and they’ll send you one of these lovely prints! I’ve just ordered the London one for my new flat, and if you fancy ordering one, you can grab 10% off with my code wanderlustchloe10!

Stick a pin where you fancy going next in this mini cork globe! A fun tabletop present for any travel lover.





If your friends are based in the US, how about inspiring them to see a few other states. This book is the perfect guide to where to go, when to visit and why!

Osprey are known for making high quality, long lasting backpacks. Now they’ve combined durability with style, with the Transporter Flap Backpack. It comes in grey, black, teal and red, and is deal for city trips and outdoor adventures.

I was very excited to get my hands on it as it’s SO well designed, with an internal padded laptop sleeve, lots of pockets and foam backpanel to take the strain off. It’s water-resistant too, so whether you’re trekking around Thai islands or exploring cities like London and Berlin, it’s the perfect partner for your adventures.

I always take a portable speaker on my travels for those moments when I want to listen to music or watch a film (and not listen through my phone or laptop speakers). This small Ultimate Ears bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality, is waterproof (yes you can take it in the pool!) and is perfect for travellers. They come in a range of colours and if you have a few, you can connect them together to make your music extra loud!

Buy your loved one an awesome travel experience somewhere in the world. Tinngly have this fab Christmas travel gift which you can either order as an e-voucher or as a physical box to give someone. From diving with sharks and the world’s tallest bungee jump to the oldest yoga retreat in India and gondola ride in Venice, once you give someone the gift, they can select an experience to match their interests. What a great idea!

It’s important to tag your bags incase of any mishaps. I also love having fun, colourful luggage tags so that I can spot my bags easily on the airport conveyer belt. I think it’s worth getting a selection to pop on different bags, so you don’t have to keep changing them. These colourful aluminium luggage tags are hard wearing and easy to spot!

Travel journals are back in fashion, with lots of people enjoying time away from screens and phones, to document their adventures using the power of language. A travel journal or planner is a lovely gift for anyone who enjoys a creative moment on their trips.

One of the best travel tips I’ve learned? How to pack efficiently! One of the best additions to my suitcase has been a set of packing cubes. These storage organisers allow you to group items together so you can find items easily, without disrupting your entire case. I’d recommend a set of 4-6 packing cubes, including one for shoes so as to not make other items in your case dirty. I honestly think they’re one of the best packing accessories I’ve come across, and would make an amazing travel gift for any traveller.

I always take a water bottle on my travels so I can refill on the go. Like many, I’m trying to cut down on my plastic usage and waste, so having a stylish and fun reusable water bottle would be a great gift! Have a look at the options, no doubt you’ll find a colour or design to match the person you’re buying for!

How cool is this as a travel gift? This tiny projector fits in the palm of your hand, making it perfect for taking on your travels. Connect to your phone or via a USB or HDMI cable, then sit back and relax as your video is projected onto the nearest flat surface. You can power it using a portable charger too, making it perfect for trips with no electricity, like camping or remote travel.

I’m looking for a fun weekend bag and came across this cute nautical holdall. If stripes aren’t your thing, I spotted lots in different patterns. It’s a bit of a bargain at just under £30 too!

Looking for a stylish yet practical carry on luggage? I adore this case designed by travel blogger Monica from The Travel Hack. Every little detail has been thought about, from making it the largest dimensions permitted by any airlines (so you can make the most of the allowance), to having a laptop sleeve at the back and a water bottle holder on the side, and even atop section perfect for adding in an extra handbag or wash bag. It’s perfect for frequent business travellers, or those wanting to look super stylish on their next adventures.

One of my most used travel items, microfibre towels soak up water fast and dry really quickly, making them perfect for every situation, from beach days to showers and baths. I love these by Dock & Dry as they come in lots of fun patterns and colours.

How cute is this bag? Perfect for any travel lovers, or anyone embarking on a new adventure! It could also work well for any friends getting married, having kids or changing jobs.

Most people are starting to improve their travel habits in favour of sustainability. Whether that’s stopping buying plastic bottles, flying less or investing in sustainable products, there are plenty of things we can do to make a difference. Cut down on using plastic cutlery and straws by using this cute bamboo travel cutlery set. It comes with chopsticks, a knife, fork and spoon plus a straw and cleaner.

I find it hard travelling with jewellery. Often my necklaces and bracelets get tangled up, so now I barely take any jewellery away with me. This travel jewellery organiser looks perfect! It’s certainly a unique travel gift, perfect for female travellers who still want to stay stylish on the go.

It’s rare I leave the house these days, without a portable charger in my bag. Charge it up with a USB, and you’ll be ready for any battery-draining situations! I use mine to charge my phone, bluetooth headphones and GoPro when I’m travelling. I love this Anker charger – always found the brand’s products to be durable, reliable and long lasting.

It’s always been hard to give someone the gift of travel, but these Airbnb gift cards are a great idea. Let your friends and family plan their own adventure on you! They’ll thank you after…

This cute scrapbook allows you to document your travels in a memorable way. Stick in photos, mementos from your trips and embellish with writing, stickers and more. It’s a lovely way to reflect on your adventures around the world.

One of my fave luggage brands, American Tourister, has some awesome suitcases on sale right now. Not only are they super durable and great to pack, they’re also bright, fun and easy to spot as your luggage arrives on the conveyor belt! If you’re looking for colourful luggage, don’t forget to check out my Colourful Luggage Guide – the ultimate shopping guide for bright, fun luggage (great gifts too!)

What a unique travel gift! One of my best friends gave me a scratch off world map last year for Christmas and it’s fab! After each trip I can’t wait to get home, grab a coin and scratch off where I’ve been. The only dilemma – whether to scratch off a whole country or just the region you’ve been to. If you do it by country you’ll be gagging to get to Russia, although the scratching will take you a while…!

Who doesn’t love a game of Scrabble? It’s always entertaining, puts your brain to work, and is a great addition to your luggage when you’re travelling. With its chic wooden case, this compact edition makes a lovely gift for any frequent travellers out there.

I love this brand! Their products are fun, cheeky and colourful. This travel purse comes in a bright red, and is nice and roomy. Inside are three tabbed sections for ‘Lovely Money’, ‘Tickets & Stuff’ and ‘Passport Etc.’ I love the message on the front too – ‘Travel Stuff. Note To Self: Foreign Money is Not Pretend Money’!! It closes with a magnet. They also make this fun ‘Travel Plans’ Travel Wallet if you’re looking for other options by the brand.

When you’re struggling for gift ideas, I’d recommend some inspiring travel books. I’m a huge lover of a coffee table book, and this one by Lonely Planet is full of inspiration, beautiful photos, and info to start planning your next adventure. For every month of the year you’ll find 30 recommendations of destinations to visit.

If you didn’t capture it, did it really happen?! Of course it did, but it’s amazing to capture your biggest adventures on a GoPro. Whether you’re bungy jumping, diving or just hanging out with friends, this new model is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever. After using the Hero 4 for years, I finally upgraded to the GoPro HERO7 a few months ago. I can’t believe how stable the footage is! You can see it in action in my ziplining video from Ras Al Khaimah.

Once you’ve got a GoPro HERO7, this is the coolest accessory to add! There are a few domes on the market, and what do they do? Allow you take a photo that captures what’s going on above and below water in one shot. Definitely a unique travel gift for anyone into photography!

I bought this for myself earlier this year and it’s made my life a lot easier when it comes to charging my gadgets abroad. The travel adapter has one standard plug port, 4 USBs and a USB-C port. I can charge 6 gadgets at once if I need to without having to pack multiple plugs and adapters.

I can’t remember the last time I went on a trip and didn’t pack ear plugs! I’m not guaranteed to need them on every flight or at every destination, but there have been a few times when I’ve been eternally grateful for them! I really rate these ones in particular, which have blocked out screaming twin boys, a guy who liked a good phlehmy snort, a constant toilet flush (learned the hard way not to sit near the toilet…) and a German stag do.

Looking for a unique travel gift for the man in your life? These globe cufflinks are lovely and smart, and amazingly, they actually spin! Watch them turn as you take in the world map in all its glory! They’re the perfect present for business travellers or for a travel lover to wear to a wedding.

Similarly, this is another essential for me. I think this is the most comfortable eye mask around. I’ve had mine for two years and it’s great quality and fits nicely. Many have been scratchy or thin, so it’s worth spending a bit to get a really cosy, comfortable eye mask. Not only are they great for flights when you want a bit of shut eye, they’re also good on long bus journeys, and in lovely sunshiney destinations where you get blinded by sunlight streaming through the curtains at 6am.

A good travel pillow is a traveller’s best friend! I take mine on all long haul flights. I’ve tried a few and this is one of favourites. It might look like a funny shape but the J Pillow supports your head, chin and neck all at once. It’s won all sorts of innovation awards too, and for very good reason!

Another great travel gift for him, this men’s travel wallet by Ted Baker is smart and surprisingly affordable.

It features multiple slots for different sized documents and credit cards, includes a pen and has a sturdy zip fastening. It’d make a great Christmas or birthday gift for any male travel lovers.

I hope I've helped you find a unique travel gift for the jet-setters in your life.

