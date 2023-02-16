From lively Sitges and tranquil Calella de Palafrugell, to action-packed Salou, these are the best beach towns near Barcelona.

Famous for its stunning architecture, warm climate and rich culture, Barcelona is one of Spain’s top short break destinations. So much so that 8 million people flock to this fast-paced cosmopolitan city every year. As you can imagine, it can get very busy in peak season!

Look how busy Barceloneta Beach gets in the summer!

If you can spare a few days, I’d recommend escaping the hustle and bustle of Barcelona for a day or two during your trip. Or perhaps just broaden your itinerary and stay for longer? Either way, there are a number of great coastal towns only a short drive or train ride away.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to relax or somewhere packed full of activities for the kids, you’re in luck. From scenic Tossa de Mar to spirited Sitges and family-friendly Salou, here’s my pick of the best beach towns near Barcelona.

There are lots of amazing beach towns near Barcelona, like Tarragona

13 Amazing Beach Towns Near Barcelona

Lloret de Mar

Nestled on the Costa Brava coast, this popular beach town boasts two blue flag beaches separated by a cliff-top castle. There are also several rocky coves a little further out, each offering picturesque scenery and crystal clear water.

Lloret de Mar has two great beaches and a castle

Lloret de Mar is also known for its spectacular 15th century church topped off with colourful mosaic tiles. Plus, if you love nature, this coastal town’s beautiful, Italian-inspired Santa Clotilde gardens are another must-see.

Tarragona

While Tarragona is technically a city, I just had to include it in the best beach towns near Barcelona. I absolutely loved my time in here – it’s stunning! This historic port houses a medieval old town, impressive Roman amphitheatre and ruins for visitors of all ages to explore.

Tarragona amphitheatre is a in a spectacular location by the sea

The city’s main beach, Playa El Miracle, is well placed for day-trippers to dip their toe after a day of sightseeing. It also promises the soft, fine sand the Costa Dorada is famed for. If you’d rather enjoy the view from above, I’d recommend strolling along the raised seafront balcony instead.

I think Tarragona is one of the best coastal towns near Barcelona

Calella de Palafrugell

Around 90 minutes’ drive from Barcelona is the upmarket resort town of Calella de Palafrugell. Within its sheltered bay are three rocky beaches backed by luxury hotels, seafood restaurants and classic white-washed Mediterranean homes.

The colour of the water in Calella de Palafrugell has to be seen to be believed

You can also add to your road trip by visiting Castell de Cap Roig. This age-old stone castle with pretty botanical garden forms part of a Protected Natural Area. It’s only 5 minutes away from the main town – definitely worth a detour!

Altafulla

Just up the coast from Tarragona, you’ll find the serene blue flag beach of Playa de Altafulla. Its beautiful promenade features a charming row of old fishermen’s stores, plus a handful of popular restaurants and beach bars.

Altafulla is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site

As well as being one of the best beach towns near Barcelona, Altafulla also has an array of heritage attractions. From its rustic Old Quarter to its beachfront bunker and UNESCO rated Roman villa, if you’re interested in history, you’ll adore this place!

Sant Pol de Mar

Searching for coastal towns near Barcelona reachable by train? Then Sant Pol de Mar is ideal. This laidback destination oozes character thanks to its fishing boat-adorned beaches and cobbled streets lined with olive trees.

Sant Pol de Mar is one of the best beach towns near Barcelona reachable by train

Alongside its sandy beaches, this small town is also home to various parks, gardens and playgrounds for the kids. Not to mention an ancient church which offers panoramic views of the Costa Brava coast from its hilltop Ermita.

Sitges

With 9 blue flag awards to its name, Sitges is home to some of the best beaches near Barcelona. The gentle currents and volleyball nets at La Fragata beach make it a popular choice for families. Meanwhile, Sant Sebastian’s chic promenade is a great option if you fancy going for sunset cocktails on holiday!

Sitges is one of the most popular day trips from Barcelona

In the old town, you’ll find a host of museums and art galleries, plus one of the town’s last remaining defensive walls. If you plan on staying late, Sitges is also where you’ll find some of the best nightlife in the region. From beach bars to LGBT-friendly nightclubs, there’s something for everyone!

Sitges old town is very pretty to explore

Sant Feliu de Guixols

If you’re looking for slower paced beach towns near Barcelona, how about a day trip to Sant Feliu de Guixols? Dating back to the pre-historic era, it features a beautiful beach, marina and several impressive pieces of medieval architecture.

Sant Feliu de Guixols has a smart marina area

The town’s Benedictine monastery is one of its most notable features. Close by, you’ll also find an ancient church, Roman archway and museum. Visiting on a Sunday? Stock up on fresh produce and artisanal preserves at the outdoor market. You can check dates and times on the local tourism website.

Blanes

Known as the Gateway to the Costa Brava, Blanes boasts 4km of sandy beaches, botanic gardens and multiple scenic points. The hilltop tower and castle ruins of Sant Joan de Blanes offer some of the best views out to sea. Be warned though, there is quite a steep climb involved to reach them – all worth it though!

Blanes is one of the prettiest beach towns near Barcelona

If a relaxing boat trip sounds more appealing, why not book a catamaran ride and take advantage of the bay’s clear waters? Alternatively, hire a boat and spend the morning honing your sailing skills before tucking into a delicious tapas lunch.

Tossa de Mar

Tossa de Mar is another of my favourite coastal towns near Barcelona. Situated on the edge of a mountain preserve, it features two white-sand blue flag beaches and lots of forest trails.

Tossa de Mar is one of my favourite coastal towns near Barcelona

If you’ve always wanted to try scuba diving, there’s no shortage of diving schools here. It’s a great place to give it a go!

But Tossa de Mar’s main draw has got to be its striking beachfront castle. Combined with the old town’s ramparts and cobbled streets, the whole place feels both romantic and nostalgic. Where better to spend an evening enjoying delicious food and wine with a view?

Salou

If an action-packed family day out is on the cards, you’ll be hard pushed to find anywhere better than Salou. Just south of Tarragona, this thriving resort town is close to two theme parks (including the amazing Port Aventura!) and multiple beaches for swimming and jet skiing.

Salou is a popular family beach town near Barcelona

You can try lots of activities in Salou, including parasailing

Along its tree-lined seafront, you’ll find the Camí de Ronda. This raised boardwalk is set into the cliffside and joins two of the main beaches. At the opposite end, there’s an illuminated fountain display, plus tonnes of bars and restaurants on the lively Carles Buigas strip.

The beach town of Salou in Spain has lots of pretty spots to visit

Gavá Mar

Just half an hour from Barcelona, Gavá Mar really does feel like it’s worlds away. This secluded beach town offers a wilder-feeling beach backed by grassy dunes and a large pine tree grove. A popular spot for camping, it’s also a relaxing place for sunbathing and water sports, with equipment hire available throughout summer.

Venture further inland and you’ll find Gavá Mines Archaeological Museum and its many interesting exhibits. There are also numerous parks and gardens to keep the kids entertained, plus a striking fortified castle in neighbouring Castelldefels.

Platja d’Aro

Fronted by a 2km blue flag beach, Platja d’Aro is one of the most popular beach towns near Barcelona all year round. There are also several sheltered inlets beside the main resort which are great for swimming and snorkelling. Plus, there are lots of great boat trips on offer around the bay, departing from the marina each day.

Platja d’Aro has beautiful rocks on the beach

Do you prefer keeping your feet on dry land? Take a stroll through Els Estanys Park, visit the remains of a Roman village or let the kids burn off steam at the amusement park! There are also several high street shops and smaller boutiques for a spot of retail therapy.

Segur de Calafell

Last but not least, is Segur de Calafell. This seaside town on the Costa Dorada is a popular haunt for both locals and tourists. Dotted along the port, you’ll find oceanfront restaurants and boats for hire! Feeling adventurous? How about trying out flyboarding!

Segur de Calafell is a lovely coastal town near Barcelona

The soft sand beach is one of the best in the area and there’s even an inflatable water park just off-shore which kids will love! If you fancy escaping the crowds, I’d recommend packing a little picnic to enjoy at the small seafront nature reserve. There are plenty of great spots for ice cream afterwards!

If you’re visiting Barcelona and you’re in the mood for a beach day, you won’t be disappointed! These beach towns are so different from one another – you’re bound to find one you’ll enjoy visiting.

You can also find more travel tips, from the city’s best restaurants to other northern Spain road trip ideas on my blog.