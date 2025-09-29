Which is the Best Canary Island for Families?

Planning a family holiday to the Canary Islands? Discover which Canary Island is best for families, from toddlers to teenagers.

When it comes to family holidays, I think the Canary Islands are a reliable choice! You know you’ll get great weather, there are lots of flight and hotel options, and there are plenty of great activities once you get there. The islands have been popular with Brits since the 60s and 70s, when package holidays took off. It’s a region that’s well-established for family trips.

Sitting just off the coast of North Africa (but belonging to Spain) the volcanic islands offer year-round sunshine. They’re great, whether you’re travelling with tiny toddlers who want to play on the sand, or teenagers who want to throw themselves down scary slides at waterparks!

Amazing beaches in the Canary Islands

One of the best things? Each Canary Island offers something unique. You might find one is better while your kids are small, and another is better as they get older. In this guide I’m going to dive into which of the Canary Islands are best for families, and why.

Plus, I’ll share a few of my favourite spots in Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and La Palma, with tips on how to make your trip as family-friendly as possible.

Islands such as Lanzarote are amazing for families

Which Canary Island is Best for Families?

Tenerife

Best Canary Island for families with children of all ages

Tenerife is the largest and most visited of the Canary Islands. It’s home to Mount Teide National Park, Spain’s highest peak and an active volcano. This is a huge draw for families visiting Tenerife.

Tenerife is a popular Canary Island for family holidays

Hop on the Teleférico del Teide, the volcano’s cable car, which will whisk you up to 3,555 m in under ten minutes. From the top you’ll have incredible views across the island, and out towards the other Canaries too. It’s also amazing for kids to learn about the natural geography, while walking around the craters, through the lava fields and taking in the otherworldly landscapes.

Mount Teide, Tenerife

Another popular attraction in Tenerife is Siam Park. This is one of the best waterparks in Europe. Highlights include:

The Tower of Power – a near-vertical water slide that shoots you through a shark-filled aquarium tunnel

Wave Palace – this boasts the world’s largest artificial waves, reaching up to 3 metres high.

Lazy River – this 1km lazy river is one of the longest in the world.

There are toddler splash zones, swimming pools, adrenaline-pumping water slides, rapids and a sandy beach… essentially, something for kids of all ages.

Siam Park is a fun day out for families visiting Tenerife

Tenerife is home to some gorgeous family-friendly beaches, including Playa de Las Teresitas, Playa de las Vistas and the unique black sand beach, Playa Jardín. If you fancy a day out, you could book a boat trip to spot dolphins or whales close to the coast.

You’ll also find lots of large resorts that cater to families, with kids’ clubs, swimming pools, daily activities, live shows and spacious family rooms. Plus, with so much choice, you’ll find prices can be reasonable, particularly if you’re able to travel out of peak school holiday season.

Lanzarote

Best Canary Island for younger children

Lanzarote is famous for its striking volcanic scenery. As you come into land you might spot mountains, rock formations and black sand. It’s one of my favourite Canary Islands to visit with small children, including babies and toddlers.

Exploring Lanzarote’s volcanic landscapes

The island is more compact than Tenerife, meaning you won’t have to travel far for day trips. Most resorts are located on the south of the island (Costa Teguise, Puerto del Carmen and Playa Blanca) and have calm, sandy beaches which are ideal for little kids.

The most popular day trip activity is to Timanfaya National Park. This volcanic national park is home to craters, lava fields, and steaming geothermal hotspots. There’s a guided bus tour through the landscapes and a chance to eat at El Diablo – where food is cooked in the heat of the volcano! It’s somewhere that science and geography really comes to life.

Chef cooking at El Diablo Lanzarote

Taking in the view in Jameos del Agua

We found a lot of Lanzarote’s attractions to be small, so you can just spend an hour or two there, and the rest of the day by the pool or at the beach. We loved visiting the island’s Cactus Garden, the lava tunnels at Cueva de los Verdes and the various attractions created by César Manrique. My Lanzarote guide has a huge list of amazing things to do in Lanzarote. Lots of them are perfect for families.

Amazing beach scenery in Lanzarote

Lanzarote is home to several family-friendly resorts, particularly around Playa Blanca, which feature splash zones, swimming pools, playgrounds, kids’ clubs, mini discos and casual restaurants.

Gran Canaria

Offers a varied experience and is good for children of all ages

Gran Canaria is a popular island for families with children of all ages. The varied landscapes make it great if you like mixing beach days with an activity.

Gran Canaria is a popular family holiday destination

For toddlers and younger children, the calm beaches of Puerto Rico and Amadores on the southwest coast are ideal. Meanwhile, older children and teens will enjoy surfing and bodyboarding at Playa del Inglés, or sandboarding on the dunes of Maspalomas.

One of the most popular family days out in Gran Canaria is to the waterpark, Aqualand Maspalomas. This fun attraction boasts a range of slides, rapids and swimming pools. There’s Skull Bay, which is great for little ones, wave pool Discovery Beach, and huge slides such as Banzai, which will get your heart pumping!

If you’re looking for some cultural activities, the island’s capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has a vibrant mix of museums, shops, restaurants and beaches. Plus, it’s a great area to stay in, if you want to have a mix of beach time and town life.

Fuerteventura

Perfect for a family beach break in the Canary Islands

Do you want to spend 90% of your holiday on the beach? If so, Fuerteventura is the Canary Island for you! Known for its endless sandy beaches, it’s a dream destination for kids who want swim, splash and build sandcastles! Some beaches, like Corralejo in the north, are great for sandcastles and paddling, while others such as Flag beach, are popular with surfers and kitesurfers.

The amazing landscapes of Fuerteventura

One thing to note is that Fuerteventura is known for its windy weather. The name Fuerteventura, literally means ‘strong winds’. So, be prepared for the fact that some days might not feel so relaxing if you’re being whipped by sand!

There are some great family day trips in Fuerteventura. Lots of people enjoy the boat trips from Corralejo, which go to Lobos Island. This paradise spot is lovely for swimming and snorkelling. There’s also Acua Water Park in Corralejo, which has lots of fun slides, swimming pools and splash zones.

La Palma

Ideal for nature-loving families with older kids

Most people in the UK are familiar only with the first four Canary Islands I’ve mentioned, but I wanted to shine a spotlight on La Palma. It’s less well-known, yet with its status as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, it’s arguably the most picturesque island of the lot! If your family loves the outdoors, hiking, and adventure, I’d recommend a trip to La Palma.

La Palma is great for adventurous families

You can go hiking in Caldera de Taburiente National Park, stargaze under some of the clearest skies in Europe, spot wildlife and relax on the less-developed and more relaxed beaches. La Palma doesn’t boast huge resorts like Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, so it’s somewhere to book a villa or apartment as a base.

There are also fewer flight options to the island, but you can reach La Palma via ferry from Gran Canaria or Tenerife.

Family Resorts and Amenities in the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands have a broad variety of hotels, many of which are designed for family holidays. Look out for brands such as HD Hotels, which boast great facilities including kids’ clubs, splash pools, playgrounds, entertainment programmes, buffet dining options and even babysitting services. After all, mum and dad need a break from time to time!

You’ll also find that a lot of the hotels in the Canary Islands offer accommodation designed with family travel in mind. You’ll find family suites, interconnecting rooms and spacious apartments, so you all have your own space to spread out.

Which is the Best Canary Island for Families?

I know you’re keen for a definitive answer to this question, but it really does depend on your children’s ages and interests! Tenerife is the largest and most versatile, with its range of beaches, city life, attractions, large resorts and natural wonders. It’s the top pick for families with kids of different ages. But, it’s bigger and more popular – not something that appeals to all families.

Similarly, I’d say that Gran Canaria is ideal if you want a bit of everything. I think Lanzarote is better suited to families with toddlers thanks to its compact size and calm beaches. Fuerteventura has fewer big attractions, so I’d say it’s better if you’re simply looking for a beach break with guaranteed sunshine. Finally, La Palma is calmer, and perfect for adventurous families with older kids.

From my own trips, I’ve loved how welcoming the locals are towards children. A lot of restaurants, hotels and attractions are so used to families visiting, they make the experience as easy as possible. No doubt you will find the same!

FAQs – Family Holidays in the Canary Islands

Q: When is the best time to visit with children?

A: The Canary Islands enjoy year-round sunshine, but spring and autumn offer milder temperatures and fewer crowds, perfect for families.

Q: Are the islands suitable for toddlers?

A: Yes! Many resorts have toddler-friendly pools, splash zones, and calm sandy beaches, especially in Lanzarote, Tenerife, and Fuerteventura.

Q: Is it easy to get around the islands?

A: Public transport is available, but hiring a car is recommended for families who want flexibility to explore beaches, national parks, and attractions.



Q: Are there family-friendly restaurants?

A: Yes. Most resorts and towns have casual restaurants, kids’ menus, and high chairs, making mealtimes as stress-free as possible!

Q: Are waterparks and attractions suitable for all ages?

A: Most waterparks, such as Siam Park and Aqualand Maspalomas, have zones for toddlers, older kids, and teens, so you can all have fun.

Q: Can you fly directly to the Canary Islands?

A: Major islands like Tenerife, Lanzarote, and Gran Canaria have regular direct flights from the UK. Smaller islands, such as La Palma, may require a connecting flight or ferry. Some of the flights are seasonal too, so it’ll depend on when you’re planning your trip for.

