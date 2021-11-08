From Malta and the Canary Islands, to The Azores and Madeira, these are the best European winter sun destinations!

The winter months in the UK can be a challenge for all of us. Waking up to bleak scenes and frosty temperatures often has me dreaming of getting away. Thankfully there are plenty of amazing destinations in Europe that are several degrees warmer, even in the coldest winter months.

There are so many great places to visit in Europe for winter sun

From Malta and Cyprus, to the Algarve and Cadiz, these destinations offer great beaches, culture, food and weather. The only difficult part will be choosing which one to visit!

A few years ago I jetted off to Malta at the end of November. It was one of the best decisions we’d made as it gave us a chance to escape the chilly UK temperatures and soak up some vitamin D. I wandered the picturesque streets of Valletta in a summery dress, toasting sunset with a cocktail and enjoying dinners al fresco.

Whether you’re planning a weekend break or a proper holiday, lots of these European winter sun destinations won’t break the bank. Although I’d say the opportunity to relax in the warmth is worth every penny anyway!

You might find it hard to decide where to go for your winter sun break in Europe

So whether you fancy some sunshine and wine tasting in southern Portugal, fancy a beach break in the Canary Islands or are considering an island-hopping adventure in Sicily, here’s my guide to the warmest winter destinations in Europe!

10 Top European Winter Sun Destinations

Malta

One of my favourite European winter sun destinations, Malta has a lot going on! The capital Valletta is a UNESCO world heritage site and offers a lot for anyone interested in history. Added to that, Game of Thrones fans will love seeing some of the original filming sites!

Malta is a stunning place for a winter getaway

With decent sunshine all year long and an average winter temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, Malta is a great place to visit during the winter months. The country has a beautiful coastline with beaches, caves and cliffs to explore. You might know a little about Valletta, but there are some other great spots, such as Mdina, just a short drive away.

I visited Malta in late November and remember walking around in light dresses and skirts during the day. I even returned home with a suntan!

Malta was a great pick for our autumn / winter holiday in Europe

The Algarve, Portugal

This southern region of Portugal is a beautiful place to visit all year round, but is definitely one of the best places in Europe for winter sun. The Algarve’s scenery is spectacular with large beaches and rugged cliffs overlooking the Atlantic.

The Algarve is a popular region in Portugal for winter sun holidyas

The stretch of coast between Lagos and Faro, the main towns in the Algarve region, has plenty of hotels and restaurants to choose from. Plus if you fancy a day trip, you could visit some local vineyards for a tasting session, or enjoy a round of golf at one of the Algarve’s many golf courses.

If you time your visit for February you’ll be in for an extra special treat, as this is when a lot of the region’s carnivals take place.

How beautiful are the beaches of The Algarve?

Canary Islands, Spain

Hugely popular for Brits travelling abroad, the Canary Islands are well known for their warm climate. The most popular islands to visit are Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Fuerteventura is a great option for a winter sun break in Europe

Thanks to their location, the Canary Islands are warm all year long. In fact, winter temperatures rarely go below 15 degrees Celsius. No matter what you’re interested in, there is something for everyone in the Canaries, including spectacular beaches, epic volcanic scenery, vineyards, national parks, resorts, shops and museums.

I’ve just booked a break in Lanzarote for December, and I chose it because it’s one of the warmest places in Europe in winter! I can’t wait to explore the island’s rugged landscapes, eat some delicious seafood and relax in the sunshine.

Spectacular scenery in Tenerife

Cyprus

With a balmy 20 degrees Celsius as an average temperature in January, Cyprus is one of the warmest places in Europe in winter. If you feel like a warm Christmas escape this year, Nicosia has a popular Christmas market during December.

Beautiful beaches in Cyprus

The island is large, so I’d recommend hiring a car and going on a road trip. The most popular cities to visit include Paphos and Limassol, which both make great winter destinations if you want to have lots right on the doorstep. Cyprus is also a great place for sports lovers, with hiking, cycling and kite surfing all on offer.

I loved this view of Lofou Village on my trip to Cyprus

When I visited I explored some of Cyrpus’s traditional villages, vineyards and even ventured up into the Troodos Mountains (they’re incredible if you get the chance to go!) You can read more about my recommendations in my guide to visiting Cyprus.

Rhodes, Greece

Crete is one of the best European winter sun destinations, but if you want to go off the beaten track and dive into ancient history while still enjoying some winter sun, why not visit Rhodes instead? This neighbouring island is home to the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world. The citadel of Rhodes is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Rhodes has lots for history lovers

The cathedral, the grandmaster palace and the acropolis are other famous sites to visit on the island. Once you are done soaking in the historical sites, you can take a stroll on the beach, explore the surrounding villages or relax in one of the many resorts and hotels.

Aeolian Islands, Italy

While Sicily offers a lot, the Aeolian Islands are one of the least known European winter sun destinations. This small volcanic archipelago, also a UNESCO world heritage site, gets quite busy in the summer. However, visit in the winter and you’ll enjoy the picturesque islands without the crowds.

Views of the Aeolian Islands in Sicily

I loved this wine tasting experience in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily

Clear skies, warm winter sun, stunning volcanic landscapes and of course delicious Italian cuisine – what more could you want for your holiday? Hike up Stromboli volcano, tuck in to tasty Italian dishes in Lipari, explore the beauty of Salina and enjoy the relaxed pace of life on the islands. I loved my time exploring these islands by boat a few years ago, and would love to return for a winter break.

The island of Stromboli in Sicily – you can climb this one!

Cadiz, Spain

Located on the southern coast of Spain, Cadiz might not be as popular as other destinations in Spain but it is definitely worth a visit! In fact, it’s one of my favourite Spanish cities – I’m desperate to go back!

Beautiful view of Cadiz

It’s absolutely packed full of historic sites, including a huge cathedral and impressive roman theatre. If you fancy a relaxed break, you can amble along the main promenade, laze on the beach, get lost in the charming skinny streets or take photos of all the picturesque buildings and fishing boats.

Amazing views from Cadiz Cathedral

If you’re looking for a bit more entertainment, visit in February during Cadiz’s popular carnival. Winter temperatures are usually between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius with a lot of sunny days. I have written lots of guides to Cadiz, so definitely read my travel guide, restaurant guide and accommodation guides before you go!

The Azores, Portugal

The Portuguese Azores archipelago is a little gem amongst the winter sun destinations in Europe. The temperatures rarely dip below 12 degrees Celsius, although be warned the month of December can be a little rainy. The nine islands offer striking landscapes and plenty to do for nature lovers, including hiking, scuba diving, surfing and mountain biking.

The Azores are a nature lovers dream

São Miguel is the most populated island, where international flights fly into. If you feel adventurous, hop on a short flight to Santa Maria for more warmth and nature, to Terceira to visit the UNESCO-listed capital Angra do Heroísmo, or to Pico to hike the 2,350 m high volcano of the same name.

Paradise awaits in the Azores

Seville, Spain

Less popular than Barcelona or Madrid, the city of Seville in Andalucia benefits from warm winters and is ideal for a city break. With several UNESCO world heritage sites to visit such as the Real Alcazar, you’ll find yourself marvelling at the beautiful architecture while soaking up some Vitamin D.

Exploring the Real Alcazar De Seville

The city is also famous for its flamenco performances and tapas culture. Even in winter you’ll be able to sit outside while waiters bring you dish after dish of tasty Spanish cuisine.

Plaza De Espana is one of my favourite places in Seville

Madeira, Portugal

This small Portuguese archipelago is also a great place for a short winter break. Less popular than the Canary islands which are close by, Madeira has a warm and sunny climate all year long.

Madeira has lots of great views in winter

The pretty streets of the capital Funchal are filled with restaurants, plus if you’re interested in wine, you could book onto a wine tasting experience and really get to grips with Portuguese reds and whites.

Outside of the city, you’ll find beaches, plenty of hiking spots and beautiful landscapes. It’s got everything you need for a winter escape in the sunshine.

I hope this post has given you lots of inspiration for where to travel to for some warm sunshine this winter! There’s nothing like a few days of sunshine and adventures to give you a little boost of energy to get you through the colder months.