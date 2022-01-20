Are you planning a trip to Lanzarote but don’t know where to start? Planning a trip to Lanzarote? These Lanzarote blogs cover everything from activities and beaches, to restaurants and helpful travel tips.

If you’ve started planning a holiday to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, you’ve come to the right place! Many first-time visitors spend one week on the island, staying in hotels, resorts or self-catered apartments on the south coast, such as Puerto del Carmen, Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca. While relaxing by a swimming pool and enjoying some warm sunshine might sound appealing, I’d also recommend getting out and exploring some of this stunning island.

Papagayo Beach is one of my favourites in Lanzarote

This was a “working holiday” as Macca and I weren’t invited or sponsored. We booked and paid for the trip, and planned everything meticulously to cover as much as we could in a week. During our trip we stayed in three locations (Puerto del Carmen old town, Arrieta and Costa Teguise) to gain a greater understanding of the options for tourists visiting. We hired a car so that we had the freedom to explore. Also, we ate and drank at a number of different cafes and restaurants across the week (including the famous El Diablo) so again, we have a good understanding of what we’d actually recommend!

Since we’ve been home we’ve been busy writing lots of helpful Lanzarote blogs to help you plan your trip.

There are Lanzarote blogs on driving, with tips for visiting Timanfaya National Park

It’s worth noting that if you’re not planning to hire a car, you can still see a lot of the key sights by booking onto a day tour. Most hotels offer these at reasonable rates. They tend to stop at Timanfaya National Park, Jameos del Agua and the Cactus Garden, as well as a few other popular spots. You could also choose to hire a car just for one day, so you have a bit of a freedom.

You have to visit Charco Verde – Lanzarote’s green lake

One of my favourite experiences was the Lanzarote wine tour we went on. Sipping crisp local wines and seeing La Geria’s unique black vineyards was an unforgettable experience. It’s definitely one of my top things to do in Lanzarote.

I also loved seeing the unique black sand beach at El Golfo, as well as the views of the vibrant green of Charco Verde – Lanzarote’s famous green lake.

You can’t travel around this island without observing the influence of architectural genius César Manrique. From iconic landmarks including Jameos del Agua and Mirador del Rio, to the César Manrique Foundation (located in his former home of 20 years), I loved seeing his characterful creations.

Taking in the view in Jameos del Agua, one of César Manrique’s creations

Other favourite spots included Punta Mujeres, Famara Beach and Papagayo Beach. I also adored road tripping through volcanic scenery each day. It really is an amazing island!

Weather in Lanzarote

Lanzarote is a great destination to visit all year round. The island has a sub-tropical climate, with lots of sunshine throughout the year. The summers tend to be hot, with temperatures reaching 31°C in August. Meanwhile, the winters are mild compared to most of Europe, and even in February it can reach highs of 22°C.

I hope these Lanzarote blogs help you plan your trip. We had a great time and look forward to exploring more of the Canary Islands in the future!