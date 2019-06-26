From converted convents and beachfront penthouses, to cathedral views and rooftop pools, choose where to stay in Cadiz with my guide to the best hotels in the city.

Caidz is one of my favourite cities in Spain. It’s historic, quaint and charming. It’s somewhere to get lost in its beautiful ancient streets, tuck into tapas on the street and relax on the beach. You can do as much or as little as you like there, and still have a wonderful time.

It’s one of Andalusia’s prettiest cities. The city centre is almost completely surrounded by the sea, meaning there’s no shortage of beaches. Plus there are plenty of winding streets leading to pretty plazas – each filled with the vibrant atmosphere that the region is famous for.

Cadiz boasts some of the most beautiful architecture in Southern Spain too. Stops on your trip should include the 18th century baroque-style cathedral just a stone’s throw from the sea, and the iconic Torre Tavira – the city’s watchtower which has some incredible views. Before you go, be sure to check out my Cadiz travel guide, which is packed full of places to visit and tips for your trip.

If you’re a foodie, you’ll love Mercado Central (Cadiz’s central market) where you can mingle with the locals and taste some of Spain’s freshest fish and seafood. If you prefer to soak up the sun, head on over to Playa La Caleta, Cadiz’s gorgeous beach!

But whoaaaa – before you dive headfirst into the city’s history and beauty, you’re probably wondering where to stay in Cadiz.

There are so many hotels to choose from, but to make things easier, I’ve put together a guide to the best hotels in Cadiz to suit all budgets, yep even those really small ones!

Where to stay in Cadiz

High-end Hotels in Cadiz



Hotel Boutique Convento

This quirky boutique hotel is actually a renovated 17th century convent and is located right in the historical centre of the Santa María district. As you walk across the wide courtyard, no doubt you’ll marvel at the hotel’s unique elegance and baroque features.

Widely known as one of the best hotels in Cadiz, Hotel Convento blends modern and classical styles, so the rooms are spacious and elegant, fitted with all the amenities you’d expect from a 4* hotel. Hotel Convento is also home to a fully-equipped fitness centre, meeting rooms and a well-stocked library.

Check availability and prices at Hotel Boutique Convento here

Parador de Cadiz

If you’re looking for a modern and stylish place to stay in Cadiz, where you can catch a glimpse of the sea from every room and balcony, check out Parador de Cadiz. With incredible views of the bay as well as a relaxing spa and wellness centre, this is one of the best equipped hotels in the city.

After a busy day of exploring you can head back to your hotel and unwind in the spa or swimming pool. If you fancy a culinary treat, the hotel’s tapas bar and restaurant serve a variety of traditional Spanish delicacies.

Check availability and prices at Parador de Cadiz here

Senator Cadiz Spa Hotel

If you’re after some pampering and relaxation, Senator Cadiz Spa Hotel is the perfect choice. The hotel’s Senzia Spa and Wellness centre offers a range of treatments as well as exclusive luxuries such as the Turkish baths, rain shower, ice cave and sauna.

As for the rooms at Senator Cadiz Spa Hotel, the parquet flooring, comfortable beds and pillow menu ensure you have a wonderfully relaxing and peaceful stay in Cadiz.

Check availability and prices at Senator Cadiz Spa Hotel here

Hotel Playa Victoria

Resembling a luxury cruise liner, this unique Cadiz hotel is located right on the seafront, making it the perfect beach hotel! With direct access to the beach, you can practically roll out of bed and straight onto your sun lounger, ready to soak up the Spanish sunshine.

With a choice of rooms and suites, each with spectacular views of the Atlantic, you’ll no doubt spend a lot of time sitting on your balcony. Each room is fitted with queen-sized beds, a pillow menu, air conditioning and LCD TVs. The hotel also has an outdoor pool – in case swimming in the sea isn’t your thing!

Check availability and prices at Hotel Playa Victoria here

Mid-range Hotels in Cadiz



Patagonia Sur Hotel

Patagonia Sur is in a great location for your holiday in Cadiz, moments from Cadiz Cathedral. The hotel has a wide range of rooms, from single rooms to superior penthouse suites, where you can soak in the Spanish sunshine on your own private terrace!

Each room has parquet floors, oak furniture and all the amenities you’d need, including a minibar, safe, AC and free WIFI.

Check availability and prices at Patagonia Sur Hotel here

Hotel Monte Puertatierra

Located just 100m from the seafront and a ten-minute walk from the city’s historical sites, Hotel Monte Puertatierra is a 4* hotel, and one of the city’s go-to hotels for visitors.

Choose from double or family rooms, which are decorated in a bright, modern style. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, flat screen TVs, minibars, and most of the rooms boast ultra-comfortable king-sized beds too.

Check availability and prices at Hotel Monte Puertatierra here

Hotel La Catedral

Just as the name suggests, this modern hotel is located just across the square from Cadiz’s majestic 18th century cathedral, and under 600 metres from La Caleta and Santa María beaches.

One of the best things about this hotel is its rooftop solarium and infinity jacuzzi pool, which offers guests some of the best panoramic views of the city! The view of the cathedral is incredible! The decor of the rooms is pretty special too – paying homage to famous individuals, paintings and artefacts from the city.

Check availability and prices at Hotel La Catedral here

Budget friendly hotels in Cadiz

Hotel Argantonio

This traditional hotel is located in the cultural heart of the city and is a hidden gem! It’s still a great quality hotel, but has some cheap rooms, perfect if you’re on a budget. With a variety of rooms, all of which have air conditioning, flat-screen TVs and minibars, it’s a convenient base for your holiday in Cadiz.

Building on the traditional ambience of Hotel Argantonio, the hotel’s central patio features an Andaluz mosaic fountain, and the rooftop terrace offers some great views of Cadiz. The hotel also organises trips to flamenco shows, sailing trips and cooking classes if you’re looking for the full Spanish experience!

Check availability and prices at Hotel Argantonio here

Still not found the perfect hotel for your stay in Cadiz? Continue searching below for other great hotels in the city…

I hope this helps you decide where to stay in Cadiz. Before you leave, don’t forget to check out my Cadiz travel guide and my guide to the best restaurants in Cadiz.

