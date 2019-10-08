From traditional Moorish palaces and opulent mansions, to stylish boutique hotels and lively hostels – this accommodation guide will help you decide where to stay in Seville!

Seville is one of my favourite Spanish cities. There’s something about the combination of architecture, cuisine and colourful surroundings that make it feel wonderfully exotic. Bursting with lavish palaces, fabulous shopping and some of Spain’s finest restaurants and tapas bars, the vibrant city is perfect for a short holiday. Also, with temperatures reaching double figures throughout the year, it’s a great spot for an autumn or winter city break.

Arriving in Seville for the first time is an assault on the senses – you’ll find fragrant orange trees and aromatic jasmine plants, dazzling Mudejar architecture and the sounds of flamenco music in the streets. Marvel at the sheer size and grandeur of Seville cathedral, get lost in the winding streets of the Barrio Santa Cruz, and discover the flamenco joints and hole-in-the-wall bars known only to locals.

If you’re trying to decide where to stay in Seville, you’re in luck! No matter what your budget, there are several Seville hotels for you to choose from. I’ve always adored the range of luxury hotels in Seville, many of which are converted palaces and mansions.

To help you get started, and find the best Seville hotels for your holiday, I’ve put together this handy accommodation guide featuring all my favourite spots to stay at in the city…

Where To Stay in Seville

Luxury Hotels in Seville

In a city packed with luxurious 5-star hotels, Alfonso VIII stands out as one of the most opulent. Perfectly located at Puerta del Jerez, this impressive mansion is just a short walk away from the cathedral, so you’ll be right in the heart of the action.

However, guests may find it difficult to tear themselves away from the luxury spa, the peaceful garden roof terrace and the intricately-decorated rooms. Hotel Alfonso VIII also offers two excellent restaurants with an impressive range of Catalan and Andalusian specialities. Yes, this is definitely a hotel for a special occasion or a celebration.

If you’re looking for a hotel with unique character and style, in a central location, look no further than the Casa del Poeta. This atmospheric converted mansion is located in the Barrio Santa Cruz (the old Jewish quarter) and offers stunning views over the cathedral from the rooftop terrace.

Built in traditional style around a central, open courtyard, Casa del Poeta is decorated with lush, trailing plants and delicate flowers, giving it a really romantic feel. The gorgeous setting, combined with the nightly guitar concerts on the candlelit patio, makes this hotel the best place to stay in Seville for couples.

This stunning converted palace is without doubt one of the most stylish luxury hotels in Seville. Built in the 18th century, the Hotel Palacio de Villapanes offers elegant interiors complete with plenty of period touches, and pretty patios lined with fragrant orange trees.

The hotel is conveniently located a little off the beaten tourist track in the upmarket Alfalfa district, but is still within easy walking distance of all the main sights. Don’t miss the delicious tapas, delivered directly to your room or to one of the beautiful patios. Hotel Palacio de Villapanes is without doubt one of the best hotels in Seville – perfect for a memorable city break.

With Moorish-inspired interiors and luxurious contemporary rooms, EME Catedrale Hotel is one of the most popular 5-star hotels in Seville’s old town. As the name suggests, it’s just a stone’s throw from the cathedral, and offers one of the best views of any hotel in the city from its rooftop pool terrace.

It’s also an ideal base from which to explore the Jewish quarter and all the main sights and sounds of the city. Along with the pool, another great feature is the hotel’s cocktail bar, which has a glass floor showing the subterranean Roman ruins below. Definitely a great spot for an atmospheric pre-dinner drink!

Corral del Rey is a classy boutique hotel fit for a king, and is the ideal destination for those seeking calm and relaxation in Seville. I adored my stay here, and it’s one of my top recommendations on this list. The hotel is actually made up of three converted mansions, with beautifully furnished rooms, some of which have their own private pool terraces.

Located in the chic Alfalfa district, just a short walk from the cathedral and the Plaza Nueva, Corral del Rey offers everything you’ll need for a truly memorable holiday. What’s more, if you’re looking for where to stay in Seville with a family, this deluxe boutique hotel could be an excellent option, as the rooms are kitted out with family-friendly facilities and extra beds are provided at no additional cost in the junior suites. Read more about my stay here.

Mid-Range Hotels in Seville

There are traces of Seville’s Moorish history all over the city, and at the Hotel Alcoba del Rey, you’ll find some of the finest examples of Moorish-inspired stucco design. This classy boutique hotel is one of the best hotels in Seville for style and atmosphere, and is located in the Barrio de Macarena, where some of the most impressive processions depart during Seville’s Semana Santa (Holy Week).

The rooftop terrace is filled with aromatic herbs and plants, and is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of sightseeing.

If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in the heart of the Barrio Santa Cruz, look no further than Hotel Casa 1800. This tranquil boutique hotel offers classy, sophisticated comfort at prices that won’t break the bank. Located just off the bustling street of Mateos Gago, this is also a perfect spot to try some of Seville’s best tapas bars. The gorgeous terrace features a rooftop pool and unbeatable views over the Giralda Tower. I’d stay here for that view alone!

Hotel Inglaterra Seville is a traditional, stately 4-star hotel, decked out with antique furnishings with plenty of period features. The rooms are comfortable and elegant, and the stylish roof terrace offers excellent tapas. Guests can use the gym and spa next door, and the rates are exceptionally good value for the quality of service on offer.

Budget Hotels in Seville

If you’re looking for where to stay in Seville on a budget, try the Triana Hostel. This popular backpacker joint is located 15-minutes away from the cathedral, next to the Guadalquivir River in the popular Triana district. This is the best part of town for nightlife, flamenco music, and to see the beautiful Gothic-Mudejar church of Santa Ana.

Offering a range of dorm rooms and extremely good value doubles, Triana hostel is the ideal place for those seeking fun, good company, and affordable accommodation. What’s more, this friendly hostel has its own rooftop bar complete with jacuzzi, for a taste of luxury at budget prices!

I hope this guide has given you plenty of inspiration for where to stay in Seville. Whatever you choose, this charming city is sure to captivate and surprise you – don’t forget to let me know where you end up!

