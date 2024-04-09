From hikes around volcanic Mount Teide, to exploring pretty towns and epic beach adventures, here’s how to spend an amazing 4 days in Tenerife.

Have you visited Tenerife before? Known for its stunning volcanic landscapes, amazing beaches, and fun, family-friendly vibes, Tenerife is an island I find myself going back to time and time again, especially when I’m in desperate need of some winter sun!

This 4-day Tenerife itinerary includes beach time and activities

I think Tenerife is a destination that’s tricky to plan a trip to. Why? Well, the beaches are so lovely, you could easily laze around for your whole holiday. When you return home to tell your friends about the trip, you’ll wonder why you didn’t get out and do more!

So, if you’re looking for things to do on a short island break, I’ve popped together the best way to spend 4 days in Tenerife .

I’ve broken my itinerary into separate days, with a theme for each one. From beach days and boat trips, to hiking days and wine-filled experiences, you’re bound to find something that suits you here!

There are lots of beautiful places to visit in Tenerife, like Taganana Village

I’d suggest using this Tenerife itinerary as a starting point for your plans. Pick a couple of things from the suggested activities on each day and then use that as a base for your adventures.

A Guide On How To Spend 4-Days In Tenerife

Day 1: Beaches and Boat Trips

Enjoy the beaches of Santa Cruz

So, Santa Cruz is known for a lot of cool coastal activities, but one of my favourites has to be the Piscinas Naturales Los Abrigos, otherwise known as Santa Cruz Natural Pools. These gorgeous tidal pools are fed from the sea so you can take a plunge overlooking the water in relative safety.

If relaxing on golden sand beaches is more your speed, there are dozens of gorgeous beaches to check out in the Santa Cruz area. Playa de las Teresitas is by far the most famous and popular, stretching for 1.5 miles, and filled with loungers, golden sand, and dreamy palm trees.

Beach Las Teresitas in Santa Cruz de Tenerife is one of the best beaches on the island

If you’d rather hit the water in Santa Cruz, I really loved this kayaking tour along the coastline. We saw dolphins last time too, so make sure you bring a camera (and a waterproof case) and keep your eyes peeled!

Go whale watching on the Los Cristianos Coast

Located around the corner of the popular Costa Adeje area, you’ll find the beautiful Los Cristianos coastline. It’s one of the best places on the island for whale watching. I really think a whale-watching tour like this one is a must-do if you’re only spending 4 days in Tenerife.

Spotting pilot whales in Tenerife

There are plenty of boat tours to choose from, but I’d recommend joining one that includes snorkelling, so you can get up close to the natural beauty of the area!

Day 2: Hiking, National Parks, and Volcanos

Explore Mount Teide National Park

I could hardly come up with a four-day Tenerife itinerary without including a day exploring Mount Teide National Park! It’s absolutely amazing – you will love it!

Just look at the epic landscapes of Mount Teide

Home to the highest peak in the whole of Spain, there are tons of trails to check out, including some that take you all the way to the Pico Viejo crater. Alternatively, you can jump on the Mount Teide Cable Car to the top.

If you’re looking for an absolutely unforgettable experience on Mount Teide, I’d recommend booking a stargazing tour. I’ve done similar tours in other countries, and they’ve been amazing. The lack of light pollution and the high altitude, it’s the ideal place to see the stars.

There’s plenty of amazing hiking in Mount Teide in Tenerife

Enjoy views of the forest and coast in Teno Rural Park

If you’re looking for hiking routes offering a mix of coast and forest time, head to Teno Rural Park. It’s a lot less crowded than Mount Teide, and you can even visit the historic Punta de Teno Lighthouse, which has beautiful panoramic views out across the water!

Punta de Teno Lighthouse is an iconic sight

Discover the cloud forests of the Anaga Rural Park

It’s the dramatic and almost other-worldly landscapes that makes a holiday in Tenerife so special. For example, how would you love to see misty mountains and mysterious black sand beaches?

Just outside Santa Cruz is Anaga Rural Park. This is one of the main places in Tenerife to enjoy the famous volcanic black sand beaches, and I assure you it’s well worth the visit. You’ll also be able to enjoy the dreamy cloud forests and picturesque trails too – it’s such a special spot.

Spectacular landscapes of Anaga Rural Park in Tenerife

Day 3: Cultural Day Trips and Landmarks

San Cristobal de la Laguna

Filled with colourful buildings, cobbled streets, and historic cathedrals, San Cristobal de la Laguna is a great place to visit in Tenerife. One of the best things to do in San Cristobal is visit the Drago Milenario. This special tree is actually the oldest dragon tree in the world and has to be seen to be believed!

Charming streets of San Cristobal de la Laguna

San Miguel de Abona

If you love European history, try to find time in your four-day Tenerife itinerary for a trip to San Miguel de Abona.

With the stunning Castillo de San Miguel, a medieval-style castle with themed Knights tournaments, and plenty of natural spots like the Reserva Ambiental San Blas, it’s a perfect family day trip.

Enjoy a local food tour

If you’re anything like me then you can’t have an island holiday without a food tour! As Tenerife is home to amazing cheese farms and vineyards, this is the ideal adults-only excursion.

If you want to burn some calories at the same time, you could opt for a cycling food tour, where a local will take you around all the best spots for a few gourmet bites.

Day 4: Water Parks and Family Fun

Chill out at the César Manrique Maritime Park

If you’re visiting Tenerife with little ones in tow, a day out at a water park has to be high on the itinerary. Located near Santa Cruz, César Manrique Maritime Park is one of the most beloved on the island. With a mix of saltwater pools, waterfalls, and sun decks to soak up the rays, it’s a great way to close out your Tenerife holiday.

César Manrique Maritime Park is a great place to spend a day in the sune

This outdoor leisure centre also bears the unmistakable design stamp of Canary Islands’ legendary architect, César Manrique. I fell in love with his work in Lanzarote, and have been a huge fan ever since.

Get an adrenaline rush at Siam Park, Costa Adeje

Want to get one more adrenaline rush before you go home? Siam Park in Costa Adeje is a huge water park that’s full of high-octane slides, artificial beaches, whirlpools, and more.

Add in the world’s biggest man-made wave, and this is a top-tier water park that you have to check out! I’ve not managed to visit this one yet, but it’s definitely on my list. Unurprisingly, it’s one of the most popular places for families visiting Tenerife.

Siam Park is one of the most fun places for families visiting Tenerife

Learn how to surf in Santa Cruz

If you’re looking to learn a new skill on your trip to Tenerife, make your way to Santa Cruz for a surf lesson. Playa de las Américas is one of the best beginner surf beaches in the Canary Islands. The calm waters are ideal if it’s your first time on a board or if you want to take your shredding to the next level.

One of the cool things about this private surf lesson is that not only does it include all your equipment, but there’s also a surf photographer on hand to get snaps of you in the water! So, you get to learn a new skill, have tons of fun riding waves, and you get a souvenir to take home at the end of the day. Sounds like a perfect way to end your time in Tenerife!

I’d recommend trying surfing in Tenerife

I hope my guide helps you plan the perfect 4-days in Tenerife! Let me know what you decide to do or if you have any questions.

