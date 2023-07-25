From the culture rich cities on the Atlantic to the glittering metropolises of the Mediterranean, these are the best coastal cities in Spain.

With its vibrant beach towns and historic port cities, Spain is blessed with a variety of coastal destinations that offer a mix of cultural richness and breathtaking natural beauty. With backdrops of the glittering Mediterranean in the south, and the cooler and rougher Atlantic in the north and west, there’s something for everyone!

Barcelona is the most popular coastal city in Spain

From the sun-kissed Costa del Sol in southern Spain to the picturesque Basque Country in the north, the Spanish coast is perfect for a Spanish road trip or a relaxing beach getaway.

It’s hard to choose, but a few of my personal favourite Spanish coastal cities are Barcelona, Cadiz and San Sebastian. Barcelona for its melting pot of culture, art, architecture and food. Cadiz for its history, compactness and charm. Of course, San Sebastian is on my list for its amazing gastronomy!

So, whatever you fancy, from golden sand and ancient architecture, to delicious cuisine, water sports and vibrant nightlife, you’ll find it all in my guide to the best coastal cities in Spain.

The Weather in Spain

While the famous Julie Andrews song claims that “the rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain,” I can tell you that when it comes to Spain’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts, the sun is the star of the show! Along the Mediterranean coast, you’ll be soaking up the rays with average summer temperatures ranging from the high 20s to mid 30s.

If you’re planning a trip to Spain’s Atlantic coast, pack some warmer items. Summer temps hover around the mid to high 20s, with a refreshing ocean breeze usually springing up in the afternoon.

Seville isn’t on the coast in Spain, but it’s not too far to travel!

The majority of tourists visit Spain between late spring and early autumn. While you’ll expect the warmest temperatures and clear blue skies then, you can also enjoy some warm weather in the winter too, particularly around Malaga and the Costa del Sol. So, leave those umbrellas at home and get ready to bask in glorious sunshine in one of these Spanish gems.

13 Best Coastal Cities in Spain

Barcelona

With its striking blend of modernist architecture, pretty beaches, and vibrant cityscapes, Barcelona never fails to captivate me. The city’s unique blend of Catalan culture and artistic legacy makes Barcelona a great place for a weekend away. You could explore the skinny streets of the Gothic Quarter, explore the city’s markets or soak up the atmosphere down at the city’s colourful port.

Barcelona is one of my favourite coastal cities in Spain

Of course, the Gaudi masterpiece of the Sagrada Familia is a must-visit. This magnificent church, designed by Gaudi, is almost finished after a long and fascinating construction history! Other places to see include the lively Las Ramblas, the small tapas and cava bars of the Gothic Quarter and the sandy beach at Barceloneta.

Of course, the Gaudi masterpiece of the Sagrada Familia is a must-visit. This magnificent church, designed by Gaudi, is almost finished after a long and fascinating construction history! Other places to see include the lively Las Ramblas, the small tapas and cava bars of the Gothic Quarter and the sandy beach at Barceloneta.

Looking for some special spots in the city, don't miss my Colourful Guide To Barcelona.

There are so many great spots to visit in Barcelona including Parc Guell

Valencia

Nestled on the southeastern coast, Valencia is a city brimming with charm and innovation. The futuristic City of Arts and Sciences showcases state-of-the-art technology and will give you an insight into where science is taking us.

You have to visit the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia

For a more down-to-earth experience, Valencia is famous for its paella which you can sample at one of the tiny restaurants in the city’s historic centre.

The stunning Turia Gardens, which transformed a riverbed into a vibrant park, is a lovely place for a romantic stroll or a shady nap on a hot afternoon. If you happen to be in town at the right time, Valencia has some lively festivals such as Las Fallas (in March) too!

You can find out more about where I’d recommend in my guide to the 29 best things to do in Valencia. I’ve also written a lot of posts about the city that you can read here.

I’d recommend trying the paella in Valencia

San Sebastián

Renowned for its world-class cuisine and picturesque setting, San Sebastián is a gastronomic paradise set on the edge of the Bay of Biscay. This city really is a foodie dream!

Wander from bar to bar snacking on pintxos – small items of food, often served on a skewer or a hunk of bread. You can read about all my foodie recommendations in

San Sebastian is one of the best coastal cities in Spain

You can also soak up a few rays (and get that great shot for the Gram) at La Concha Beach before exploring the charming Parte Vieja (old town) with its narrow streets, historic buildings and 16th-century Gothic cathedral. San Sebastian’s culinary delights and breathtaking coastal landscape make it one of my favourite Spanish cities. Maybe it will be yours too!

San Sebastian's culinary delights and breathtaking coastal landscape make it one of my favourite Spanish cities. Maybe it will be yours too!

You’ll eat lots of pintxos in San Sebastian

La Coruña

Even the name of this city is captivating. I love how just saying its name evokes all of the romance and adventure of Spain. Roll the “r” as you say it with me: “La Coruña.” See what I mean? The inhabitants of the city are well known for liking the good things in life and this is reflected in their food, wine, music and street life.

La Coruna is located in Galicia

Situated in the northwestern region of Galicia, La Coruña offers a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. The iconic Tower of Hercules is the oldest functioning lighthouse in the world and the cobbled streets of the historic Ciudad Vieja are loaded with photogenic buildings. Stroll along the beautiful beaches, such as Riazor and Orzán, and indulge in Galician cuisine, which is famed for its fresh seafood and traditional flavours.

Cádiz

Ready for my favourite coastal city in Spain? Perched on a peninsula overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cádiz is one of Europe’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. If you’ve ever imagined yourself as a conquistador or perhaps a Spanish Infanta (princess) Cádiz is a great place to fulfil your fantasy!

Pride of place in the city’s historic centre is the city’s cathedral. Top tip, climb to the top of the bell tower for some of the best views you’ll see. Stroll through the streets of the surrounding El Pópulo neighbourhood, indulge in delicious seafood, shop for gifts, or just grab a seat in the sun and chill with a glass of wine.

Cadiz is one of my favourite coastal cities in Spain

Cádiz has a rich maritime history and as you wander along La Caleta beach, you can easily imagine Phoenicians, Carthaginians and Romans relaxing on the sand. The city’s cuisine takes its inspiration from this long history and I can highly recommend the fried shrimp tortillas and the legendary chicharrones (a local pork dish).

I absolutely adore Cadiz and have written extensively about the city. If you’re planning a trip, do have a read of my Cadiz travel guide and my pick of the best restaurants and hotels.

There are some lovely beaches in Cadiz

Malaga

For a lot of you, Malaga will be your point of entry into Spain. Situated on the Costa del Sol, Malaga offers a perfect blend of sun, sea, and culture. The Alcazaba Fortress, built during the Hammudid dynasty’s Islamic occupation of Andalusia, is a superb place to explore and get a feel for the complex history of this part of Spain.

Art lovers will want to squeeze in a visit to the birthplace of Pablo Picasso and see some of his works at the Picasso Museum. I’d also recommend taking a leisurely stroll along the vibrant waterfront promenade.

Malaga is a popular coastal city in Spain

If you’re craving some beach time, head to the palm-lined beach at Playa de la Malagueta. Or for fun times, Malaga is also home to some vibrant nightlife! You could party the night away in town or stroll with your loved one in the moonlight… or both!

When I visited Malaga last I spent time exploring the markets, enjoying the art scene and strolling the promenade.

Seville

Ok, this might seem like a bit of a stretch, but I’m going for a bit of a wildcard addition here with Seville. No, it’s not a Spanish coastal city, but it’s right on the Guadalquivir River — which flows down and into the Atlantic not far from the city! I just adore this city and I will always recommend it where I can! Its rich cultural heritage make it an incredible city to explore.

I loved the views from the Giralda Tower in Seville

Along with the magnificent Plaza de Espana, the enchanting Alcázar Palace is one of my favourite buildings in Spain. I also love the vibrant atmosphere of the Triana neighbourhood – it really is a place you can lose yourself in for hours. Seville is a colourful city, famed for traditional flamenco and fragrant Andalusian cuisine. Try the local speciality known as Carrillada de Cerdo (pork cheek slow-cooked in red wine) and you’ll see what I mean!

Plaza de Espana is one of the best places to visit in Seville

You can hear how much I love this city! It's a little while since I was last there, but the top things to do haven't changed!

Ibiza Town

Famous for its vibrant nightlife, club scene and celebrities, Ibiza isn’t just an island for ravers! This Balearic Island gem boasts stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and breathtaking sunsets.

Ibiza Town (Eivissa) is packed full of history

The main Ibiza town is Eivissa and its charming Old Town area — known locally as Dalt Vila — has ancient fortress walls and narrow cobblestone streets. If you’re keen to explore properly, I’d recommend booking onto this tour of Dalt Vila. You’ll get to grips with the island’s history, plus create your own masterpiece from traditional esparto grass.

If relaxation is more your thing, there are plenty of picturesque beaches in Ibiza such as Cala Comte or Cala Bassa. I'd also recommend a boat trip to the mystical Es Vedrà rock. I love Ibiza's unique blend of natural beauty, bohemian vibes, and vibrant club scene.

Gijón

This large coastal city in the north of Spain is famous for its maritime heritage. Sitting on the edge of the wild Bay of Biscay, Gijón has been a fishing town for centuries. The old fisherman’s quarter of Cimadevilla is a wonderful place to wander and get to grips with how locals deal with the giant swells of the Cantabrian Sea.

Gijon is one of the most unusual coastal cities in Spain

As you’d expect, seafood is on every menu in town so if you’re craving fresh fish, mussels, prawns or lobster, Gijón is going to be your idea of heaven. One of my top picks is El Planeta down by the waterfront. Their Cantabrian fish dish is to die for. While there, you could also sample one of their locally-made ciders with serene views of the quayside.

Palma de Mallorca

Next up, we’re heading to Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the glittering Balearic Islands. I absolutely love this city which mixes cosmopolitan city life, spectacular architecture and natural beauty. Top of the list of places to see is the magnificent Palma Cathedral (also known as the Cathedral of Light) which blends Gothic and Northern European architectural styles with a dash of Antonio Gaudi.

The cathedral in Palma de Mallorca is absolutely stunning

The historic streets of the old town are perfect for afternoon strolls with a few scoops of ice cream. Plus, pretty much every road leads down to the vibrant Paseo Marítimo. Even the local food is amazing. Try a chocolate-filled ensaïmada with a coffee at a street café… life doesn’t get any better than that!

If you’re craving some beach time, you can always relax on the golden sands of Playa de Palma or grab a sunset cocktail at one of the laid-back “chiringuito” beach bars at Cala Major.

Alicante

Located on the Costa Blanca, Alicante is a sun-kissed Spanish coastal city with a rich history and a cool modern vibe. Santa Barbara Castle is a great place to start your Alicante adventures, followed by a stroll along the picturesque Explanada de España promenade.

There’s fresh seafood aplenty at the lively Mercado Central and all sorts of little cafes and restaurants in the streets around the Plaza de la Santísima Faz in the Old Town.

Alicante has lots of modern touches to enjoy

The beach at Playa San Juan is the place to go if you want to soak up the sun or take a dip in the Balearic Sea. Another great option is to take a boat trip to the nearby Tabarca Island.

Almería

With a skyline dominated by the Cathedral of Almería and the Alcazaba fortress, Almería in southeast Spain combines natural landscapes and rich history. You can relax on the pristine beaches of Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, discover the enchanting caves of Sorbas, or go for a horseback adventure through the dramatic landscapes of the nearby Tabernas Desert.

Almería is a coastal city in Spain’s southeast

The long, palm tree-lined promenade along the Playa del Zapillo, Playa Cdad Luminosa and Playa de San Michel beaches feature lots of cafés and restaurants. They’re great spots to relax in between dips in the turquoise ocean.

Cartagena

Steeped in maritime history, Cartagena is a coastal city that has an enchanting blend of ancient ruins and modern attractions. Explore the impressive Roman Theatre Museum, visit the iconic Cartagena Naval Museum, or wander through the picturesque old town.

Cartagena is a Spanish coastal city filled with stunning architecture

The beach at Cala Cortina is sheltered by rugged cliffs at each end. You’ll also find a variety of relaxed cafes and bars to grab snacks or drinks right on the shore. For a fun day trip, I’d recommend checking out the boat trips to the beautiful Islas Hormigas Marine Reserve. You won’t regret it!

With their pristine sandy beaches and azure waters, these Spanish coastal cities provide the perfect backdrops for relaxation and sun-soaked adventures.

Whether you’re strolling along the coastline of Alicante, strolling old town streets where life hardly ever changes, or diving into the vibrant water sports scene of the Costa Brava, there’s something special about each spot on the Spanish coast. Where will you discover next?