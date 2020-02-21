Valencia Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (2020 Trip Planning)

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

So you’re planning a trip to Valencia but don’t know where to start? My Valencia travel blogs will definitely help.

Whether you’re planning to spend one day in Valencia or a week exploring the old town and beyond, there’s a lot to take into account. You need to think about transport, where to stay, find some great tours and activities, as well as research the best places to eat. Many first-time visitors stick to the historic city centre, but there’s more to this city than it’s ancient cathedral.

Even before my trip, I felt like it was an overwhelming task, as it’s a city that offers SO much. For starters, it’s quite big, and works as both a city break and a beach break. Why choose when you can have both?!

I spent a week experiencing all that the city has to offer. I went in search of the best food, tried out some of the top activities and tours, and enjoyed a relaxing stay at a wonderful apartment, a short walk from the city centre.

I visited with no agenda other than to soak up as much information as I could on how to build the best city break. I returned and wrote a series of Valencia travel blogs, covering a number of different angles.

I’ve written about everything from where to go for the best views and whether you should bother spending money on the Valencia Tourist Card, to how to take public transport, and the best things to do in Valencia to make your trip totally unforgettable.

Spain’s third largest city has SOOO many highlights, and I tried my best to get around as many as possible, including Valencia Cathedral, Mercado Central (Central Market) and the beach. I explored the city’s vibrant neighbourhoods seeking out the most colourful and creative street art. I even wandered the promenade and feasted on an enormous paella! ALL IN THE NAME OF RESEARCH! I promise!

So continue scrolling to read my Valencia travel blogs, which are packed full of information, travel tips and suggestions to make the most of your visit.

Valencia Travel Blogs & Travel Guides (2020) After an incredible city break, it's time to share all my Valencia travel blogs with you! If you have any questions, don't forget you can always email me or leave a comment below. 1 29+ AMAZING Things To Do In Valencia, Spain (2020 Guide) If you're wondering how to make the most of your time in the city, this is the Valencia travel blog you've been looking for! From sightseeing and finding the best views, to great restaurants and visits to the beach, these are the best things to do in Valencia, Spain. Continue Reading 2 Where To Stay In Valencia: Hotels For Every Budget If you're wondering where to stay in the city, this Valencia travel blog has you 100% covered! From my favourite boutique hotels, to relaxing beach resorts and adorable apartments, this accommodation guide is guaranteed to point you in the right direction. Continue Reading 3 Best View In Valencia: Valencia Cathedral Vs Torres De Serranos There are several amazing viewpoints in the city, so if you're wondering which to go to, this is the Valencia travel blog for you. It's time for El Miguelete vs Torres de Serranos - but which is my winner? Continue Reading 4 Valencia Food Tour – Review (2020) Tips, What To Expect And More I think food tours are one of the best ways to get to grips with a city. Find out what I thought of the Valencia food tour I went on, the kinds of dishes I sampled, and whether I'd recommend it for your city break. Continue Reading 5 Is The Valencia Tourist Card Worth It? (2020 Guide To Pros And Cons) Lots of cities have their own tourist cards, but some are better value than others. This Valencia travel blog breaks down the pros and cons of buying a Valencia Tourist Card for your city break. By the end, you'll know if it'd be worth it for the style of trip you have in mind. Continue Reading

I hope my Valencia travel blogs help you plan the ultimate city break.

If you want to check out any of my other travel guides about Spain, you can find them all here: Spain Travel Blogs.