From charming historic hotels to striking 5* beachfront resorts, these are the best boutique hotels in Crete for a luxurious trip to Greece.

Searching for a luxury sunshine holiday with a healthy dose of culture and delicious cuisine? Then a trip to the Greek island of Crete could be a great choice for you. As the fifth largest island in the Mediterranean, Crete offers a wealth of things to do away from the crowds.

There are plenty of amazing boutique hotels in Crete, Greece

From dreamy beach days in the south, to hiking and wine tasting in the mountainous north, there’s something for everyone. There are also plenty of ancient fortifications, archaeological sites and quaint port towns to explore across the island. Not to mention those golden Cretan sunsets!

You’ll get to see plenty of gorgeous sunsets on your island break in Crete

The hardest part might be deciding where to stay in Crete. Whether you’d prefer a lavish coastal retreat or somewhere more rustic, I’ve got you covered. Coming up are my pick of the best luxury and boutique hotels in Crete. From spas and swimming pools, to great dining options, they each offer something different for a stay on this historic Greek island. Let’s dive in!

Top luxury resorts, 5* stays and boutique hotels in Crete

Nestled on a hillside among the island’s biggest olive grove, is Kapsaliana Village Hotel. The historic complex boasts 22 stone buildings restored to complement the original architecture. This luxury hotel in Crete even has a museum showcasing its heritage as an oil mill for a nearby monastery.

Kapsaliana Village Hotel is one of the best boutique hotels in Crete

Rooms feature arches, wooden beams and rustic fireplaces, plus rainfall showers and minibars. Larger suites at this village hotel come with private terraces and lounge areas too.

Kapsaliana Village Hotel has lots of charm

This hotel is ideal for a really luxurious break on the island as you also get access to a secluded outdoor swimming pool and two gourmet restaurants. Foodies will love trying the menu of locally-sourced Cretan dishes curated by the resort’s executive chef.

Located right on the beach in the popular resort of Agia Marina, this boutique hotel in Crete comes highly recommended. Past guests speak of unbeatable hospitality and thoughtful touches like yoga mats in every room. Not to mention the healthy breakfasts made to order using seasonal ingredients.

The Theodore Boutique Hotel is one of the best luxury hotels in Crete

Named after the island it lies opposite, almost every room at the Theodore Boutique Hotel enjoys a sea view. Even those that don’t are only steps from the sand and all have a patio or balcony.

There’s a gorgeous beach at The Theodore Boutique Hotel

The décor is contemporary with a twist, featuring handmade furnishings and antique ornaments. This is a boutique yet spacious hotel, which really gives that feeling of being a home from home.

One of the finest 5* star hotels in Crete, the Domes of Elounda resort is located just across the water from the UNESCO-protected Spinalonga island. This beautiful resort in northern Crete is seriously hard to beat!

Domes of Elounda is a famous resort in Crete with amazing views

It has its own beach, 5 swimming pools, tennis courts and a spa, plus 4 gourmet restaurants! You’ll find Greek, Cretan, Italian and Japanese dishes on the menus, so no matter what you fancy, you’ll enjoy the dining experience here.

There are modern, chic rooms at Domes of Elounda, Crete

But that’s not all. When it comes to where to stay in Crete, this domed hotel has 78 rooms and suites. Each has its own pool or jacuzzi, an elegant marble or granite bathroom and chic local furnishings. And if you’d like to venture off-site, Elounda village’s traditional tavernas are just a stone’s throw away. If you enjoy the buzz of bigger resorts, but still crave the finer things in life, this is an ideal option.

Built almost a century ago, the 5* GDM Megaron Hotel is officially a historic monument. It’s also the only luxury hotel in Crete’s capital city of Heraklion, with panoramic views over the Venetian port.

GDM Megaron is a luxury hotel in Heraklion, Crete

The hotel’s chic interiors boast high ceilings and opulent furnishings, and many rooms feature indulgent spa baths too! It’s ideal if you’re looking for a really relaxing break on the island.

If you’re a total foodie, you can choose between the fine dining restaurant or the more relaxed Plaza Café. For even greater relaxation, how about spending the afternoon at the on-site health club. Here, you’ll find a gym, sauna and hot tub. In my opinion though, you can’t beat a relaxing swim in the rooftop swimming pool!

I love the rooftop swimming pool at GDM Megaron luxury hotel in Crete

If you’re looking for a hotel in Crete for a business trip, meeting rooms are available for hire. Otherwise, the city’s shops, bars, museums and galleries are just a short walk away.

If you’re searching for cool hotels in Crete, the Island Concept Luxury Boutique Hotel will be right up your street. Just 10 minutes’ drive from Agios Nikolaos, this picturesque 5* resort in eastern Crete sits atop its own peninsula. Most rooms and suites have their own jacuzzi or plunge pool, and all come with a terrace or balcony. It’s the kind of hotel that will truly take your breath away.

The Island Concept Luxury Boutique Hotel is a great option for a relaxing holiday

How about this sea view from your bed?

From food to relaxation, every little detail has been taken care of. There’s a Mediterranean restaurant, open-air gym and a spa suite with steam bath. You can also can take part in yoga, paddle boarding or a private sailing tour on the resort’s luxury yacht. Or, if you just want to chill out, you can spend your days relaxing on the private beach below.

Wondering where to stay in Crete for guaranteed luxury? Then you can’t go wrong with the island’s first Hilton hotel. Set on a hillside near Panoramos, the 5* Royal Senses Resort is just 450 yards from the beach.

The Royal Senses Resort is one of the largest luxury resorts in Crete

Compared to many I’ve mentioned, this is a big hotel! There are 178 rooms, family suites and villas to choose from – some with their own infinity pools. It’s one of the best family hotels in Crete – kids will adore it here!

Stylish restaurant at The Royal Senses Resort Crete

You’ll have access to shared swimming pools and a splash park for children. In addition, this luxury hotel in Crete boasts 7 bars and restaurants serving grilled meats, seasonal veggies and Greek delicacies. Not to mention a fitness centre, spa facilities and a lively central square with pop-up stalls and free live music. If you like the buzz of a resort, this is an ideal choice for your holiday in Crete.

Located on Chania’s bustling 700-year-old quayside, this quirky boutique hotel in Crete dates back to the late 19th century. Once the Cretan home of German ambassador R. Kruger, this renovated mansion is a must-see. Each room’s décor reflects one of the materials imported and exported out of Chania through history. If you’re interested in history, you’ll love this spot. It’s as much of a living museum as it is a hotel.

Pretty balcony views from the Ambassadors Residence Boutique Hotel

It’s a really lovely mix of old and new. You’ll find rustic stone and organic textures combined with modern amenities such as high-tech hydro baths, TVs and minibars. Most rooms at this at this boutique accommodation also overlook the harbour, with balconies and comfy lounge areas to make the most of those stunning views.

Charming rooms at Ambassadors Residence Boutique Hotel in Crete

The top-floor master suite also has its own terrace and hot tub, making it ideal if you’re looking for the best honeymoon hotels in Crete. To celebrate with your loved one, you could even book a romantic dinner on board the hotel’s private yacht! How romantic does that sound?

Looking to travel to a quieter region of Crete? Then NUMO Lerapetra Beach Resort on the south coast is the perfect destination. This adults-only hotel is situated right on the beach, and is surrounded by pretty gardens.

NUMO Lerapetra Beach Resort is right on the ocean

Due to its location, it also enjoys great weather throughout the season, ideal for lounging by its two swimming pools or drinking your way through the menu at the cocktail bar!

There’s even an outdoor cinema at NUMO Lerapetra Beach Resort

The earthy yet contemporary suites have balconies or terraces where you can soak up the sunshine. There’s also a range of amenities including a beauty salon, spa and fitness centre, as well as an outdoor cinema and a boutique. How cool is that?

However, what makes this a truly cool hotel in Crete is the Underwater Gallery & Reef. So don your scuba gear, grab your guide and get exploring!

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Rethymno’s Old Town, is Palazzino Di Corina. This boutique hotel in Crete is classic Greek accommodation at its finest. Think exposed stone walls, timber beams and antique furniture. The star of the show is definitely the cobbled courtyard with palm trees, lounge chairs and plunge pool. It’s absolutely stunning!

Palazzino Di Corina Hotel is a small luxury hotel in Crete

How pretty is the restaurant at Palazzino Di Corina?

Despite its vintage feel, this medieval hotel has lots to offer. Rooms include spa baths, showers with massage jets and cosy seating areas with views over the Old Town. There’s even a coffee shop and a la carte restaurant on-site if you’re feeling peckish. Better still, the per night rate is one of the lowest on this list. It’s easily one of the best value boutique hotels in Crete.

I hope this guide has helped you narrow down your search for luxury hotels in Crete. If you’d like to explore other areas in Greece, I’ve got lots of handy guides.