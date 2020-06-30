Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

The best Greek islands for couples include Santorini, Mykonos and a few lesser-visited hidden gems!

Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable honeymoon, the perfect place to mark a special anniversary, or simply a week in paradise with the one you love, Greece has it all.

With romantic ruins, picture-perfect whitewashed villages and jaw-dropping sunsets, look no further than the Greek islands. The magical combination of spectacular scenery, rich cultural heritage, and warm, welcoming Greek hospitality make these islands the number one choice for an idyllic romantic break.

With over 200 inhabited islands dotted around the Greek mainland, each with its own unique character, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Choose from the sublime scenery of the Cyclades, the unique heritage of the Dodecanese, the lively atmosphere of the Ionian Islands, or the peaceful serenity of the North Aegean. Wherever you choose, you’ll have the opportunity to get lost in dreamy ancient ruins, experience the traditional island way of life, or simply kick back on the beach and dip your toes in glistening turquoise waters.

The only problem you’ll have is deciding where to go! Happily, I’ve done the hard work for you – read on to find out my top recommendations for the best Greek islands for couples.

The Best Greek Islands For Couples

Kythira

Top of the list of the best Greek islands for couples is Kythira. You might not be familiar with this lesser-visited Greek island, but it has some seriously romantic credentials. It was the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, so it’s fair to say Kythira has romance written into its history!

Unlike some of its neighbours, Kythira isn’t a party capital. This is the place to come for laid-back luxury and secluded romance. I’d describe it as one of the best Greek islands for older couples, or those who enjoy life at a slower pace.

Exploring this island is a pure joy, as every village on Kythira has its own unique history, culture and character. It’s a treasure trove of local produce, from hand-woven rugs to local olive oil and sea salt, and you’ll find fascinating architecture and spectacular views round every corner. The island itself is littered with the ruins of medieval castles, telling the story of successive waves of invasion from the Byzantines, Venetians and Ottomans.

Once you’re done with shopping and sightseeing, the pristine sands and turquoise waters of the beaches await – the perfect place to enjoy a sunset with your partner. What more can you ask for? Kythira’s romance, charm, and secluded tranquillity make it one of the best Greek islands for couples.

Santorini

Looking for class, sophistication, and something a little special? With soaring white cliffs that rise up from the turquoise sea, dotted with picturesque white Cycladic houses, Santorini is one of the prettiest of all the Greek islands. A trip here doesn’t come cheap, especially in peak season, but this island deserves its reputation.

You’ll find beautiful beaches with volcanic, multi-coloured sand, jaw-dropping sunsets, and plenty of opportunities to sample a little island luxury. It’s also a convenient destination, with an international airport and direct flights to many major European cities. It’s no wonder that Santorini is frequently dubbed one of the best Greek islands for honeymoons.

Famous for its vineyards, local produce and foodie culture, Santorini is the place to come for a little indulgence. The island’s capital, Firá, clings to the side of Santorini’s colossal caldera (volcanic crater), offering spectacular photo opportunities at sunrise and sunset.

Don’t forget to take a look a my guide to the best luxury hotels in Santorini. Many look like they’re perched right on the edge of the cliffs, with spectacular views, small plunge pools and terraces, perfect for sunset cocktails with your other half.

In addition to relaxing on the gorgeous beaches, you can take a wine tour of the island, wander through the cobbled streets of traditional villages, or relax with a cocktail and enjoy the view from the whitewashed terraces of the old town. This is, without doubt, one of the best Greek islands for older couples and younger couples alike.

Paros

Paros is one of the most enchanting and popular Greek islands in the Cyclades, with verdant mountains, cliff-top villages, and white sand beaches. The island’s beaches are it’s main attraction, with shimmering, clear waters and warm golden sand, as well as some of the best conditions for windsurfing and kite surfing in the Greek islands.

Paros is described as one of the best Greek islands for young couples, but in reality it offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for rest and relaxation on the beach, funky nightlife or fascinating culture and history, this beautiful corner of Greece has something for you.

To experience the best of Greek hospitality, head for Parikia and Naoussa, the island’s two main hubs, where you’ll find traditional Greek taverns offering local delicacies, and lively bars and clubs where you can dance until dawn.

If you’re looking for something a bit more relaxed, head for the beautiful traditional villages of Lefkes and Marpissa, where you can wander the ancient cobbled streets and admire the glistening whitewashed architecture. If you’re looking for somewhere really romantic to explore with your other half, Paros is a great option.

Crete

Crete is the best Greek island for history buffs, with fabulous Minoan ruins and wild natural beauty that will transport you back in time to a world of myth and magic. As the largest of the Greek islands, Crete boasts a dazzling variety of natural landscapes, from rugged canyons and mountains, to wide sandy beaches and picturesque hidden coves. It’s the perfect place for a couples holiday, and one of the most romantic Greek island honeymoon destinations.

Crete is famous for its history, including the Minoan palaces of Knossos, Phaistos and Malia, and the medieval monasteries that have left their trace all over the island. Don’t miss the Heraklion Archaeological Museum, for the best lesson in Greek history outside Athens, or book day trips to wild Sfakia and beautiful Spinalonga.

However, Crete is also a paradise for outdoor adventurers, offering the chance to go hiking, canyoning, and scrambling through epic locations like the Samaria Gorge.

While it’s a popular island with tourists, there are still many parts where the traditional culture has remained untouched, meaning you’ll have the chance to experience the time-honoured traditions and festivals that make Crete so special.

Karpathos

Arguably one of the most beautiful islands in the Dodecanese, Karpathos is paradise for couples seeking a break from the stresses of daily life. Perfectly positioned in the Aegean Sea between Rhodes and Crete, this picture-perfect Greek island is unspoiled and secluded, and hasn’t suffered from the over development of its larger neighbours. Just look at this beach – isn’t it beautiful?!

This island may be away from the main tourist trail, but you’ll still find plenty of things to do. Picturesque villages, churches and monasteries are perched precariously on the steep hillsides, nestled in some of the finest scenery you’ll find in the Greek islands.

The inhabitants of Karpathos are proud of their unique traditions and local culture, and throughout the year there are lots of small local festivals where you can enjoy traditional specialities, music and folk dancing. Karpathos is also an excellent place to try scuba diving. The crystal waters that surround the island are teeming with marine life and dotted with historic shipwrecks.

Karpathos’ north and east coasts are the best places for hotels, charming guesthouses, and everything you’d want on a luxury holiday with your other half. However, if you want to discover the wilder side of the island, I’d recommend hiring a car and heading to the south, where you’ll find deserted beaches and wild natural landscapes. When you look at the photos, it’s pretty easy to see why Karpathos is one of the best Greek islands for couples!

Mykonos

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Mykonos, probably best known as the party capital of the Greek islands. For this reason, it’s one of the best Greek islands for young couples seeking some fun and lively nightlife.

It’s worth noting that Mykonos can be overwhelmingly busy in the peak tourist season, and some places are starting to feel over-developed. However, this beautiful island is popular for a reason, and still boasts plenty of local charm and character, with quaint boutique hotels and friendly guesthouses. Head here out of the peak holiday seasons for the best prices and to experience the quieter side of the island.

There’s no shortage of things to do on Mykonos. Spend your days lazing on sun-drenched beaches, try your hand at windsurfing, feast on traditional Greek cuisine or explore the stunning whitewashed towns and villages of the island.

If you’re wondering where to stay, definitely take a look a my guide to the best luxury hotels in Mykonos. Many have private infinity pools, chic decor and serve up some of the best food on the island.

If you’re up for a little island hopping, take a short ferry ride to the sacred island of Delos, birthplace of the Greek twin gods Apollo and Artemis, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Once you get tired, rest your legs and enjoy a cocktail as you watch the sun go down – Mykonos sunsets are simply magical.

