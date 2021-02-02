



7







Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

From beautiful villas to helicopter tours and sunset cruises, find out how to plan a luxury holiday in Mykonos.

When it comes to dream holidays in Greece, Mykonos is a popular choice. It’s sometimes referred to as the party capital of the Greek islands, but don’t let that put you off. It has class and sophistication, and is a great option for couples or groups of friends looking for a chic holiday with great food, paradise views and spectacular places to stay.

Romantic streets in Mykonos, Greece

It’s a beautiful island which has become popular for a reason. But don’t worry, it still boasts plenty of local charm and character.

If you’re looking for inspiration for an extra special trip to Mykonos, filled with the finer things in life, look no further. I’ve popped together my tips on how to have the ultimate break there.

From where to stay and some seriously VIP activities, to the best places to eat, this guide has all the recommendations you could need.

There are plenty of things to do enjoy on a luxury holiday in Mykonos

5 Ways To Have A Luxury Holiday In Mykonos

Enjoy a sunset yacht cruise

The views in Mykonos are pretty magical any time of day. During the daytime you’ll love seeing the white Cycladic architecture against bright blue skies with the turquoise of the ocean below. At night, the bays and harbours are filled with shimmering lights, as yachts bob up and down on the Aegean Sea.

Enjoy a sunset yacht cruise on your luxury holiday in Mykonos

For a taste of luxury though, the best time in Mykonos is sunset. The ultimate way to see the rays of golden light diffusing over the landscape is on a sunset yacht cruise. Book onto a tour, or charter your own for an uber-lux experience. You could even raise a glass of champagne to toast your luxury holiday in Mykonos.

Hire a swanky villa in Mykonos

If you’re going to live a life of luxury in Mykonos, you’ll want to find somewhere spectacular to stay. For a holiday to remember, I’d recommend checking out these beautiful villas in Mykonos.

Villa Dandy (12 guests /6 bedrooms)

This stunning villa us located in the Kanalia region on the west of the island, an area known for its raw natural beauty and pristine shores.

Villa Dandy, Mykonos

This large mansion has its own private beach, and features chic en-suite bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen and a spectacular infinity pool. This is a great place to stay for a group of friends who want to enjoy the finer things in life, in smart private surroundings.

Villa Dandy, Mykonos

Villa Miracle (16 guests / 8 bedrooms)

This Mykonos villa is perfect for a large family or 4 couples. It’s located in the Agios Lazaros region and definitely has the wow factor. The villa is set over three levels, and features private balconies, a TV room, Turkish sauna, thalassotherapy spa, professional kitchen, gym, an outdoor Jacuzzi and a heated infinity pool.

Villa Miracle, Mykonos

It’s ideal for a special occasion, like a landmark birthday or wedding celebration. I love the look of all of the outdoor areas too. Imagine the BBQs you could enjoy out there!

Villa Miracle, Mykonos

Villa Bios (14 guests / 7 bedrooms)

When you see the panoramic views from Villa Bios you’ll think you’re in heaven! This large villa is located right on the beach, steps away from the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea.

Villa Bios, Mykonos

One of my favourite features of this villa is the architecture. Everywhere you turn you’ll see references to Cycladic architecture, with bright white walls against the bright blue of the sky.

The villa is home to 6 bedrooms, a large infinity pool, a BBQ area, chic bedrooms with balconies and there’s even a helipad! You’ll definitely feel like a movie star if you stay somewhere like this!



All of these villas are managed by Kinglike Concierge, a luxury property rental company in Mykonos with more than 250 elegant mansions, villas and apartments. If you’re looking to upgrade your holiday, they also offer concierge services including private helicopter rides, VIP reservations, luxury experiences and private chefs.

See Mykonos from the skies on a helicopter tour

If you want to feel like a real VIP on your trip to Mykonos, how about seeing the island from the skies on a private helicopter tour? Spot the famous windmills, glide over beaches and see the shades of blue and white from above.

Imagine seeing views like this from a helicopter tour of Mykonos

Tours usually set off from Mykonos Heliport in Tourlos, unless you happen to have your own helipad that is! Seeing aerial views of this stunning island is guaranteed to leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.

See the island from the skies on your luxury holiday in Mykonos

Enjoy a meal at one of the best restaurants in Mykonos

With fresh fish and seafood available all over the island, you’re guaranteed to eat well in Mykonos. For a gourmet meal, you’ve got plenty of options too.

This restaurant in Mykonos is renowned for its tasty Mediterranean cuisine, which includes plenty of items caught metres away in the ocean. Feast on oysters, lobsters, mussels and whatever the fresh catch of the day is.

Spilia Restaurant is one of the best places to eat in Mykonos

Spilia Restaurant is in a beautiful location too, right on the edge of the rocks by Kalafatis beach, with ocean views from every table.

This farm-to-table restaurant elevates Greek food to a whole new level. As well as a standard a la carte menu, there’s a 7-course tasting menu which takes you through key dishes from the Greek cuisine.

This is a popular place to dine in Mykonos, so booking is recommended.

If you’re familiar with Nobu’s brand of upmarket Japanese restaurants, you’re going to love Matsuhisa, inside the Belvedere Hotel.

This glamorous open-air Nobu restaurant has an outdoor sushi bar, and is paradise for lovers of raw fish. Tuck into tiradito, black cod with miso and every type of sashimi you could dream of.

Enjoy a special meal at Matsuhisa Mykonos on your luxury holiday in Mykonos

This is a hot spot for celebrities visiting the island too, so who knows who you’ll spot as you’re holding your chopsticks!

Go wine tasting in Mykonos

Wine lovers listen up! If you’re looking for a luxurious day out in Mykonos, how about sampling the island’s top wines?

Head to Mykonos Vioma Organic Farm and Vineyard for a wine tasting tour and you’ll learn about the production, tasting techniques, plus enjoy some local produce too.

How about going wine tasting at Vioma Vineyard on your luxury holiday in Mykonos

Not only is it a great experience, it’s also in a beautiful location in the historic monastery vineyard of Maou near Ano Mera. If you’re feeling a little more energetic, you can combine the experience with a bike tour through the vineyards.

I hope this guide has given you some ideas on how to plan your luxury holiday in Mykonos. I hope you have an amazing trip!

Don’t forget to check out my guide to the best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos and the best Greek islands for couples.

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later….