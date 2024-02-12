Wondering what to wear in Greece? Whether you’re planning a city break in Athens or island-hopping around Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes, this packing guide will help you decide what to take.

So, you’re here because you’ve gone and booked a dream holiday to Greece? Well done! Now it’s time to create the ultimate holiday wardrobe to take on your trip. As someone who’s fallen head over heels for the charm of Greece, I know it’s important to be armed with the right outfits to be comfortable, no matter how you’ll be spending your days.

Greece is a country which offers so much! You could start your trip wandering the ancient streets of Athens, before heading off on a ferry to explore the islands. And wow, are there some gorgeous islands! Whether you’re planning a glamorous luxury escape in Mykonos or Santorini, fancy a family trip to Rhodes, or you want to see some lesser-visited spots like Paros or Tinos, you’ll need appropriate attire.

From floaty sundresses to crisp linen shirts, I’ve got some great travel tips on how to stay cool when the temperatures are soaring. While I can’t guarantee you’ll look like you’ve stepped off the pages of a fashion magazine, I’m sure you’ll look pretty stylish!

I’m ready to share my insider tips and outfit ideas that will have you strutting through the whitewashed alleyways with confidence and style! So, grab your sunglasses and sandals, because we’re about to discover the ultimate wardrobe essentials for your Grecian adventure!

When is the best time to visit Greece?

To help you pack for Greece, you’ll need to decide when to visit the country, then look at the weather for that time of year. Broadly speaking, the best time to visit Greece is between April and October. If you visit in April or May you’ll enjoy mild weather and avoid the summer crowds. September and October are also lovely times to visit, with pleasant temperatures all around.

Greece gets really busy in the school holidays, between mid-June and the end of August. You’ll find prices are higher and accommodation is much busier. However, it’s a great time to visit if you’re wanting scorching days in your sun lounger!

Temperatures have soared over the last few years, reaching well beyond 35 in cities such as Athens in the summer months. You can expect coastal areas and the Greek islands to have slightly milder temperatures.

Winter isn’t a popular time for tourism in Greece, but it can offer some lovely opportunities to see the sights without the crowds. In the coastal areas and islands, you can expect milder winters with temperatures ranging from 8 to 15 degrees Celsius (46 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit). Inland areas, especially in northern Greece and mountainous regions, may experience colder temperatures, occasionally dropping below freezing.

What to wear in Greece

Your Greece packing list will be determined by the style of holiday you’re planning. If this is a fly and flop trip, staying in a resort, packing should be simple. You’ll just need a range of lightweight outfits, shorts, dresses, sandals and swimwear.

If you’re planning a city break in say, Athens, you might want some more practical footwear for long days strolling the streets, or some smarter clothes for chic dinners.

If you’ve got a different adventure in mind, perhaps adventuring around the islands on 4x4s, white water rafting or coasteering, you might need some more robust items.

If you’re wanting to REALLY live the Greek fashion dream, pack a range of blue and white outfits. Yes, I know it’s what everyone does, but those are the colours of Greece and they really pop against the pretty Greek streets.

From the best footwear to travel with, to lightweight clothing ideal for the sunny summer climate and a few vital travel accessories (some of which I wished I’d packed!) here’s my ultimate guide to what to wear in Greece. Consider this your Greece packing list!

Oh, and don’t worry guys, I’ve popped a few ideas together for you men out there who are struggling to with what to take too.

What Should A Woman Wear To Visit Greece?

I am always in awe of the chic Greek ladies I see when I visit the country. They look effortlessly glamorous, in crisp white linen dresses, sparkly sandals and big sunglasses! I’m not saying you need to dress like they do, but they do seem to ooze sophistication. Some of the ideas I’ve got coming up will encourage a little sense of that Greek style!

What To Wear In Greece: Women’s Clothes

In order to plan what to pack for a trip to Greece, be sure to research exactly what you’ll be doing. If you’re visiting in the summer, it’s unlikely you’ll need anything particularly warm. One light jacket or cardigan will suffice for an evening out – you might not even need that!

Walking around our resort in Rhodes in a white sundress

What to wear in Greece’s cities

If you’re spending time in cities such as Athens or Thessaloniki, I’d recommend lightweight dresses, or skirt / top combos. Think about items you own that are made of breathable fabrics. It’ll make such a difference if you’re experiencing sticky 35 degree days!

In terms of footwear, unless you have special plans, I’d suggest packing one pair of sandals and one pair of trainers. I lived in my Birkenstocks on one of my recent trips – they are comfortable and practical, and not bulky to wear. If you’re visiting in the summer, don’t forget to pack a hat and sunglasses to protect you from the fierce rays.

What to wear on The Greek Islands

One of the top reasons to holiday in this magnificent country is to experience the many and varied Greek islands. Destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos, with their picturesque white towns, are ideal for luxurious breaks in the sunshine.

White washed buildings with blue accents – a lot of the Greek towns look like this

My outfit for a day of sightseeing in Rhodes in the summer

Rhodes is a family favourite, with a great mix of accommodation for couples, young families and older travellers. Meanwhile, idyllic islands such as Tinos and Paros offer a lot of charm of popular islands, without the crowds or high price tags.

If you’re planning some beach time in Greece, you’ll want to pack swimwear (bikini or bathing suit), shorts and light dresses. I’d recommend a light coverup too, just to add an extra layer of protection from the sun. If you’re planning to go on a boat trip, snorkelling or spend long periods in the water, you might also want to pack a rash vest. The sun is really fierce, so be sure to apply a high SPF too.

River trekking in Andros is an adventurous activity

Here are a few specific items of women’s clothing I’d recommend for Greece:

Women’s sundress – Something strappy, pretty and not too short for everyday use.

Women’s maxi dress – I quite liked having a longer item or two, especially for when insects were out.

Women’s midi skirt – I live in items like this in warm countries and have them in multiple colours and patterns. They’re comfortable and not revealing.

Women’s shorts – I packed a few pairs. I’d recommend something loose and comfortable like these shorts, and then perhaps some classic denim shorts too.

Women’s summer top – I wore a lot of things like this. Neutral colours work best as you can mix and match with shorts and skirts. Plus, you can dress them up or dress them down!

Women’s bikini – You’ll need to pack a couple of items of swimwear. There are so many cute bikinis out there to choose from!

Women’s rash guard – Not essential, but if you burn easily (or plan to surf) I’d recommend one of these. This one is great as it has a built-in bra and comes with a pair of matching shorts.

Women’s sports vest – I’d recommend one or two sweat-absorbing vests like this for adventurous activities.

Women’s sports bra – Ideal for sporty or adventure activities. I prefer sports bras like this Under Armour one which has some built in padding for extra support.

Women’s leggings – You might prefer sports shorts, but depending on the activity you’re doing, you might want a pair of leggings for a bit of extra protection. These Under Armour ones are great as they’re very lightweight.

Sarong – A really useful item for any travels in warm countries! Use it as a towel, a cover up, to sit on, to lie on or for a cute addition to an outfit!

Sun hat – You’ll definitely want a sun hat to protect yourself.

Sunglasses – I’ve owned a pair of these Ray Bans for a few years now and love them!

What Footwear Should Women Wear In Greece

Flat shoes, comfortable walking shoes, sandals, flip-flops, water shoes… the list goes on. Do you know what, they could ALL be useful in Greece.

For exploring the cities, I’d recommend trainers or supportive sandals. For the beaches, you could just slip on a pair of sandals or flip flops. If you’re planning some more adventurous trekking in Greece’s mountains, countryside or islands, you might prefer to wear proper hiking boots or sports trainers.

It’s fun choosing the best accessories and outfits for summer in Greece

As mentioned, on one of our most recent trips, I lived in a pair of Birkenstocks! They were supportive and comfortable, easy to put on and they worked for so many different types of travel. I didn’t expect to wear them so much! I also packed a neutral pair of trainers and one smart pair of sandals for evenings out.

I loved exploring some of the vineyards in Greece

What Footwear Should Men Wear In Greece

Similarly to women, for men visiting Greece, I’d recommend packing a pair of neutral trainers or running shoes and some sandals or flip-flops. Depending on the type of trip you’re doing, you might also want to pack one smart pair of shoes for hotels or posh dinner.

Here are a few specific items of footwear I’d recommend for Greece:

Birkenstock sandals – Really durable, ideal for men or women and come in multiple colours. There are a few different styles to choose from too.

Teva trekking sandals – Really durable, great for travel, easy to take on and off and they come in lots of colours and patterns.

Skechers lightweight trainers – Really comfortable and they dry quickly too, so are useful for all sorts of travel.

Havianas flip flops – Male or female, everyone should own a pair! These ones for men are fun too.

Cute women’s sandals – Something like this is great for beach clubs, hotels and restaurants.

Tom’s flat loafers – A nice casual shoe for men, easy to slip on and great for exploring or going to restaurants.

Hiking shoes – Only necessary if you’re planning some big adventures. These ones are great as they’re lightweight and breathable.

Water shoes – Again, not essential, but can be useful for rocky areas or hiking around waterfalls.

What To Wear In Greece: Women’s Accessories

I’m assuming you’ll be visiting in the warmer months, so I’d recommend investing in some high-quality UV protected sunglasses. Also, don’t forget to pack a sun hat with good coverage to protect your head from those powerful rays.

Don’t forget to pack a hat and sunglasses for your trip to Greece

I tended to use a beach bag for days by the pool, a backpack for outdoor adventures and then a small clutch or shoulder bag for dinners or nights out.

I’d also recommend taking a reusable water bottle and topping it up with local water throughout your trip.

What To Wear In Greece As A Man

Oh, isn’t packing a doddle if you’re a man?! I always spend hours laying all my clothes out, planning outfits that work together and considering all the choices. Meanwhile, my husband walks in and does his packing in about 10 minutes!

It’s quite simple to pack menswear for Greece

What to wear in Greece? I’d recommend packing a few bright coloured items

If you’re a man getting your Greece packing list sorted, all you really need are several pairs of shorts, a handful of t-shirts, a few lightweight shirts and some swimming trunks. Does your itinerary include anything adventurous? You might want some sporty items, like sports shorts or a sweat-absorbent top.

Here are a few specific items of men’s clothing I’d recommend for Greece:

Men’s casual shorts – I’d recommend several pairs of comfortable shorts for everyday use.

Men’s T-shirts – Pack a few options of t-shirts too.

Men’s shirts – A few shirts (long or short sleeved) are a good idea. I personally love these linen shirts. They look very cool!

Men’s vests – If you sweat a lot, you might find vest tops more

comfortable in the heat.

Men’s sports tops – For active days, something like this is really useful as it’s super-absorbent.

Men’s sports shorts – If you’re doing some adventurous hikes or activities, you’ll want shorts you can move freely in.

Swimming trunks – The more fun the pattern, the better! These ones have pockets and are quick dry too.

Baseball cap – Look for one with a mesh back like this one, so it’s more breathable.

Sunglasses – You can’t beat a classic pair of these Ray Bans!

What To Pack For Greece: Other Useful Items

If you’re planning your trip, you should think about more than just clothing when you start packing. Here are a few items I’d recommend adding to your suitcase…

Insect repellent – There are plenty of really good insect repellents like this one. If you’re travelling with kids you might want to buy a specific children’s insect repellent too.

Insect repellent is a must for your packing list

Bite relief – I usually take an after bite / anti-itch cream like this, that helps to soothe any bites. I also swear by this amazing Bite Away Pen, which sends a small electric shock to the itchy part of the bite. It takes a bit of getting used to at first (and sometimes hurts a tiny bit), but it does work. I’ve done a full review of the item (as it goes everywhere with me!!) so feel free to read more here.

Travel towel – A fast-drying microfibre towel like this one will come in handy on your trip. These are great not only for when you fancy a swim, but also when you want to sit down on the ground or to wipe your sweaty face on a humid day!

Don’t forget to pack a microfibre towel for your trip

Sun cream – It’s important to apply suncream throughout the day. I’d recommend finding a brand which isn’t too heavy on chemicals, or is almost totally natural, like this one made by Sun Bum.

I really rate Sun Bum sun cream

Sunglasses – It’s important to protect your eyes when you visit a holiday destination like this one. I’d recommend investing in some high-quality UV protected sunglasses. I’ve owned a pair of these Ray Bans for a few years now and love them!

I always travel with my Ray Ban sunglasses

Sun hat – You’ll definitely want a sun hat like this to protect yourself on all of those sunny days!

I’d recommend buying a sun hat for your trip

After sun or aloe vera – Don’t forget some soothing cream incase you do burn. I really like this one made by Ultrasun. It’s lightweight and feels lovely on your skin.

Ultrasun after sun is a favourite of mine

Rain jacket – Be prepared for those sporadic rain showers. As you won’t need it for warmth, I’d recommend a lightweight waterproof jacket that packs down small. Something like this would be perfect.

If it rains you’ll be happy to have a lightweight waterproof jacket

Umbrella – I’d also recommend an umbrella for rainy season. I’d been looking for a super compact option for ages, and finally found this one which fits in my small handbag and is nice and sturdy.

Daypack backpack – I used a small backpack for day-to-day adventures, which could fit a water bottle, camera, sun cream and bug spray. I also took a small shoulder bag to use for going for dinner in the evenings. If you’re looking for something nice and small, lightweight, water-resistant and that will fit all your essentials, I’d recommend this daypack. It’s got some very handy zip-up pockets too!

You’re likely to need a lightweight daypack-style backpack

Reusable water bottle – I always recommend packing a reusable water bottle for travel. Even if you can’t drink the tap water, it means you can top up from giant bottles or water coolers rather than buying lots of plastic bottles. Personally I’d recommend the Chilly’s water bottles. I’ve got a few in different sizes and they are excellent quality! I also really like these bottles with straws. They’re really easy to drink from, they have a strap, never leak and hold a good volume.

Chillys water bottles are great for travel

GoPro – This is an adventure-filled country. The best way to capture it is on a GoPro. They’re great for photos and videos, hard wearing, shockproof and waterproof. Whether you’re snorkelling, hiking, white water rafting, wildlife-spotting or zip lining, it’s the perfect accessory. Don’t forget to take out travel insurance that covers your gadgets too.

I’d recommend buying a GoPro for your trip to capture every special moment!

Power bank – It depends how much you use your phone on holiday, but I used mine a lot during my trip, snapping photos and videos along the way. A portable battery pack is a great idea so you don’t have to worry about running out of charge at an important moment.

I have a few made by Anker and they’re great quality and have lasted for a long time. This is the one I’m using at the moment, which is really small (similar size to my phone) but stores lots of charge and has a fast charging capability.

Plug adapter – I pack this universal travel adapter for all of my travels. It charges multiple items at once, using plugs or USB and can be used anywhere in the world. It’s one of my fave travel gadgets!

Dry bag – I’m really happy I invested in a dry bag like this. It’s made from a thick plastic and is totally waterproof. These dry bags are perfect for adventures on the water, visiting waterfalls, or if you think it’s going to rain heavily. I’d recommend a small one for your phone and camera gear, or a larger one if you want to use it as your main bag for an activity.

These dry bags are great for adventurous destinations

Waterproof phone case – Similarly, if you want to take your phone out and about in the water, I’d recommend getting a waterproof phone case. There are quite a few to choose from, but I’d recommend reading the reviews! You need this to protect your phone and be 100% watertight after all! I bought these Moko cases myself and my partner and they’ve been great. We’ve used them on several trips snorkelling and to waterfalls now, and no leaks!

This waterproof phone case is a great addition to your packing list!

Hopefully this post has helped you figure out what to pack for your trip to Greece. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments below!

