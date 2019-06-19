The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Santorini – 2019 Guide





From clifftop infinity pools and private butlers, to the dreamiest sunset spots and delicious cuisine, these are the best honeymoon hotels in Santorini, Greece.

When it comes to honeymoons, the Greek island of Santorini is often one of the top choices, and it’s pretty clear why. The crescent shaped island is a precious gem in the Aegean Sea offering a slice of heaven on earth for newlyweds, with its growing number of luxury hotels and 5-star suites. With private plunge pools, gourmet restaurants and an affordable price per night, there’s no surprise that Santorini honeymoon hotels are so popular.

Famed for its romantic sunsets, idyllic scenery, picturesque blue-domed houses and crystal-clear waters, Santorini is one of the most sought-after honeymoon destinations in Greece. There’s an amazing mix of things to do during the day… and night, from soaking in hot springs to taking a sunset cruise, enjoying dinner with a view or simply taking a romantic stroll along the beach.

When it comes to where to stay in Santorini, the main towns of Oia, Fira and Imerovigli offer the perfect mix of culture and relaxation. So, if you’re looking for a romantic getaway after the big day, read on and plan your dream honeymoon hotels in Santorini for you to choose from.

Carved into the cliffside on the north-western tip of Santorini, Canaves Oia offers a selection of luxury hotel rooms, suites, and villas with breath-taking views of the Aegean Sea. With its iconic infinity pool and regular yoga classes overlooking the deep blue sea, the whole hotel and suites complex looks as if it has been photoshopped to perfection.

This romantic honeymoon hotel also offers world-class spa experiences to relax and replenish your body and soul after a day of excitement. The hotel can also arrange various activities including photo tours, helicopter flights and wine tasting for you and your beloved.

Located in Imerovigli, one of the most magnificent settlements in Santorini just 8km from the airport, Kapari natural resort has a modern yet cosy feel to it. Each room is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities including a pillow menu, jacuzzi bathtub, choice of lighting scenarios and “smart-home” controls for the ultimate luxury experience.

The hotel boasts a stunning pool with unparalleled panoramic views of the sea below, specialised honeymoon vacation planning services and mouth-watering fine dining experiences.

Wake up to a stunning view of the Santorini volcano at Athina Luxury Suites. With high-end décor, luxury furnishings, and a selection of 10 suites to choose from, you can enjoy honeymooning at its finest here in the beautiful Greek town of Fira. Just walking distance away from the vibrant town centre, adventure and serenity meet at this luxury boutique hotel.

Each suite comes with its own private balcony, LCD TV, tablet PC and specially chosen cosmetics for an all-round perfect honeymoon. This Santorini honeymoon hotel also arranges yachting tours, helicopter flights, private candlelit dinners and spa treatments to make your holiday extra special.

Astra Suites offers a selection of standard and luxury suites and villas, for guests to choose from – although the so-called standard suites are anything but ordinary! Your special holiday begins with a complimentary bottle of Santorini wine on arrival.

The stylish and romantic villas have private swimming pools, outdoor Jacuzzis, fully equipped gyms and a personal butler service to cater to your every wish. Relax with a dreamy evening of stargazing 300m above the Aegean Sea from the hotel’s cliffside infinity pool, which is heated in the low season.

One of the best hotels Santorini has to offer, Katikies 5-star hotel has not one, not two, but three incredible infinity pools. You really can turn your dream honeymoon into reality at this one-of-a-kind hotel! The atmosphere at Katikies exudes exclusivity and romanticism, which are enhanced by the candlelit dinners served at the pretty restaurants on the terrace.

The restaurant’s location above the Aegean Sea allows you to enjoy gourmet fine dining and traditional Santorini wine under the stars – what a beautiful way to finish a day in paradise!

With a handful of rooms meticulously designed and named after professions, Ikies Traditional Houses offers personalised service to guests and honeymooners. Rejuvenate your body and soul with wellness services including sunrise and sunset yoga, Ayurvedic massage and Osho Reiki.

Specially tailored excursions around the island can be arranged at the hotel reception, and breakfast is served each morning on your private terrace. Ikies Traditional Houses also has personally crafted honeymoon packages to make your experience truly unforgettable. Packages include champagne breakfasts, rose petals laid on your bed upon arrival, and an embroidered kimono bathrobe for you to keep as a souvenir. How adorable is that?

For a truly authentic Greek experience, San Antonio luxury hotel has it all – whitewashed walls with pastel hues, soft feather beds and private verandas. Keeping it in the family, San Antonio is a family owned hotel; the owner’s grandfather lived on these very cliffs long ago.

Dine in the romantic open-air cliffside restaurant as you sip on local Santorini wine and gaze in awe at the majestic caldera below. For a relaxing soak, take a dip in the hotel’s infinity pool or head over to the Jacuzzi suite for a bit of private time with your other half.

A clifftop sanctuary comprising luxurious rooms, suites and villa awaits you at Grace Hotel, part of the Auberge Resorts collection. This Santorini honeymoon hotel offers spacious and sophisticated rooms for newlyweds in a romantic setting.

Grace Hotel’s luxury suites feature a hammam-style bath, terraces with unobstructed views of the sapphire coloured Aegean Sea, and the ‘best sunset views in Santorini.’ Immerse yourself in the heated plunge pool with its sweeping vistas of the caldera or gaze out over the panorama in awe from the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool.

Located in the vibrant town of Fira less than 10km from Santorini airport, Adamant suites is a literal gem of a property. Each of the 9 suites are named after precious stones and are elaborately furnished.

For the ultimate honeymoon experience, stay at the MoonStone Suite with its private plunge pool, king size bed and champagne breakfast served on your private balcony. The hotel can arrange all kinds of activities, including kayaking and snorkelling, yacht trips and horseback riding for adventurous couples, to romantic experiences like private massage treatments and limo tours.

I hope this has helped you find the best honeymoon hotel in Santorini for you! Wherever you choose to stay, I’m sure you’ll have an amazing and romantic honeymoon!

