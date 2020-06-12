



The best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos, Greece feature private Jacuzzis, stylish decor, delicious food and stunning panoramic views

Oh those dreamy blues and whites of the stunning Greek Islands. How utterly perfect they are!

The Greek islands have been popular with honeymooners for a long time, but right now the favourites are Santorini and Mykonos. Both islands offer sophisticated experiences, breathtaking views, luxurious and secluded hotels, plus all the 5-star amenities you could want for a special holiday.

Mykonos is a great island for couples. While the hotels are so beautiful you might not want to leave, there’s plenty to do too. You can spend your days wandering the pretty blue and white streets, visiting the famous windmills or hop on a boat and explore the island from the water. Mykonos Town has a buzzy nightlife, as well as some incredible restaurants, including fine-dining hotspot Nobu.

The island’s romance escalates as the sun goes down, with shimmering golden sunsets, sparkling waters and star-lit swimming pools illuminated over the undulating hills. When it comes to where to stay in Mykonos, many flock to the areas overlooking Mykonos Town, Agios Ioannis Beach and Agios Stefanos Beach.

There are plenty of romantic hotels dotted around the island, and some of the best are tucked right up in the hills. Many offer special options for honeymooners too, including candlelit dinners under the stars, wine tasting experiences, floating breakfasts, couples massages and some even offer a private butler service, to take care of every little detail.

Right now though, it’s time to take a whistle-stop tour of the best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos.

The Best Honeymoon Hotels In Mykonos 1 Alissachni Mykonos This beautiful boutique hotel is located moments from Psarou Beach, and offers chic accommodation plus an outdoor swimming pool and bar. With plenty of privacy and absolutely breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea, this is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos. The restaurant serves high-end Mediterranean cuisine. Meanwhile, the bar is the ideal place for a romantic cocktail with your other half. For an extra special stay, book into the Alissachni Golden Suite, which has the best views of the entire hotel. It features an enormous veranda private pool and a private butler ready to tend to your every need! Check availability and prices 2 Palladium Hotel The Palladium Hotel is one of only a few hotels in Mykonos to offer a honeymoon suite with its very own jacuzzi. The main hotel is beautiful too, with a huge outdoor pool (and an indoor one too) plus a spa. The outdoor pool is particularly special, with its little lights dotted around that look like stars when it's lit up at night. How magical is that? If you're staying in a room with a private pool, you can opt for standard breakfast, or a floating one! Well, you are on your honeymoon after all, so now is the time to try something a little bit special! This hotel is located in Platys Gyalos, and while it doesn't have its own beach access, it's only a short walk to Psarou and Platys Gyalos Beaches. There's a Greek restaurant on site, plus a snack bar, poolside bar and a lobby bar. You won't be short of options for cocktails, that's for sure! Check availability and prices 3 Kensho Ornos If you're looking for a honeymoon hotel in Mykonos that's right by the beach, Kensho Ornos is perfect as it's moments away from Ornos Beach. The restaurant area at Kensho Ornos is one of the most romantic you'll find in Mykonos. Lit by candles, with breathtaking views of the sea and the illuminated swimming pools located on the hillsides, it's a magical sight. The luxurious suites feature private pools or hot tubs, panoramic views and furnishings that look like they're straight out of the pages of a magazine. There's a top Mediterranean restaurant, bar and spa on site too, so there really is no reason to leave! Check availability and prices 4 De.Light Boutique Hotel De.Light Boutique Hotel is part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World - a group of boutique hotels which excel in hospitality. This hotel is in a dreamy position, overlooking Agios Ioannis beach and the sacred Delos Island. The architecture of the hotel reflects the island's love of white and blue, with pretty whitewashed walls and interesting angular design. This is a hotel which only offers suites with private verandas, making it perfect for a honeymoon in Mykonos. There's a spectacular infinity pool, plenty of sun beds for soaking up some rays, plus a fine dining restaurant, where you can enjoy some romantic candlelit dinners with your partner. Check availability and prices 5 Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort This is another of the top honeymoon hotels in Mykonos, located right on Ayios Yiannis Beach. This luxury beach resort is perfect for a romantic break on the island. It features stunning rooms and suites, with Cycladic style decor and balconies and patios overlooking the sea, garden or swimming pool. For a holiday to remember, check out the Grand Suite, which has two bedrooms, a private infinity pool, BBQ area and champagne on arrival. There's also a spa, restaurant and bar on site, plus, this hotel is under 5km from the Mykonos Town for anything else you could need during your break. Check availability and prices 6 Myconian Naia Myconian Naia is part of the Preferred Hotels and Resorts group, and offers chic accommodation up on one of the island's hills, with stunning panoramic views over the sea and the island's famous windmills. There are 18 luxury suites on offer at this adults-only hotel, each with elegant decor. While the hotel's style follows the classic Grecian colour scheme of blue and white, there are some colourful touches too. There's an infinity pool and sundeck with breathtaking sea views. Foodies will love dining at this hotel. Breakfast is served on the terrace by the pool, Bacos is a great place for lunch and snacks, then Naros serves up tasty Italian cuisine with gastronomic flair. Honeymooners in Mykonos should check out the Naia Suites, which feature private pools, chic sun decks and four-poster beds. Continue Reading 7 Greco Philia Boutique Hotel This all-suite hotel, located in a beautiful position on the cliffs above Elia Beach, is one of my favourite of all the Mykonos honeymoon hotels. All of the rooms at Greco Philia are named after artists, and there's certainly a creative touch in the design and furnishings. One of the top suites for a honeymoon here would be Goya - a one bedroom villa with a private pool, outdoor dining area, king sized bed, white bath and stunning views over the island. There's a luxurious pool with a pool bar, spa and restaurant. The hotel's menu offers some of the freshest ingredients on the island. They grow olives, tomatoes, rocket and greens in their sunny kitchen garden, and even have a local fisherman, who brings in fresh fish and seafood each day. This is a honeymoon hotel with a passion for great food - can you tell why it's one of my faves?! Check availability and prices 8 Mykonos Blanc This 5-star honeymoon hotel in Mykonos is located right on Ornos Beach, and features a chic, minimalist design and spectacular panoramic views. Rooms are large and luxurious, with all the amenities you'd expect from a luxury hotel. For an extra special stay, you could book one of the hotel's signature suites. The Blanc Pool Suite is huge, located right on the beach and features its own large patio, plunge pool and a stylish open air living space. It takes just five minutes by taxi to reach Mykonos Town, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds. You can venture out for dinner or drinks when you fancy, but you can also enjoy the quiet surroundings of the hotel when you want to relax. Check availability and prices 9 Bill & Coo Suites & Lounge Say hello to one of the most luxurious honeymoon hotels in Mykonos! This 5-star hotel features 32 sea-view suites and villas, overlooking Megali Ammos beach. There's an infinity pool, which has the backdrop of the Aegean Sea, a panoramic terrace, and a spa where you could book a couples massage as part of your honeymoon! Bill & Coo offers a few options for food and drink too. There's fine-dining option Bill & Coo Gastronomy Project, which offers a modern twist on Greek cuisine. Plus, there's Beefbar Mykonos over on Agios Ioannis beach, which is a modern grill restaurant serving steak, pasta, cocktails and more. Continue Reading 10 Anax Resort and Spa This resort has everything you'd expect from a 5* honeymoon hotel in Mykonos - plenty of areas to relax in, great service, a top restaurant, stylish suites with private balconies and sea views, a beautiful pool area and a bar for those all-important sunset cocktails! Anax Resort and Spa is one of the top-rated beach hotels in the popular holiday spot of Agios Ioannis, and the reviews are excellent. The infinity pool is one of the hotel's best features - but there are jacuzzis and a wonderful private beach area too. For that extra level of relaxation you could visit the spa for a massage or a beauty treatment. Check availability and prices 11 Myconian Kyma One of my favourite luxury hotels in Mykonos, Myconian Kyma Hotel sits up on the hill overlooking Mykonos Town, and boasts some of the most spectacular views of the island. It's under one km from the main town, so you get the best of both worlds - privacy and access to the island's shops, restaurants and nightlife. This hotel is a member of the Design Hotels group, so expect beautiful clean lines, tasteful interiors, plush fabrics and sophisticated surroundings. There's a mix of rooms and suites, all with gorgeous terraces. Some of the suites are seriously luxurious too. One of my favourites for a honeymoon stay would be the Mediterranean Suite, which has all-white interiors and a private terrace with not one, but two private infinity pools with that heavenly backdrop of the Aegean sea. As for the rest of the hotel, there's a picturesque communal swimming pool, plenty of sun beds, outdoor lounge, lively bar and a Mediterranean restaurant. Check availability and prices 12 Mykonos Riviera Hotel & Spa One of the newest hotels in Mykonos, the Mykonos Riviera Hotel & Spa is another in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection. The 5-star spa hotel offers some cute options for honeymooners, including romantic candlelit dinners on the terrace, couples massages at Oqua Spa, private BBQs under the stars, wine tasting and special Mediterranean tasting menus. Every little detail has been thought about, to make your stay extra special. There's a main pool with a bar that is the ideal spot for sunset cocktails. If you're looking for a really private space for your holiday in Mykonos, check out the hotel's chic masionettes and private villa. They have top-class amenities including hot tubs and pools, but are away from the main hotel, so you can enjoy a more intimate and romantic experience. In a different area to many of the others on this list, Mykonos Riviera Hotel & Spa is located across the marina, a few km away from Mykonos Town. Check availability and prices 13 Myconian Korali A member of the luxurious Relais and Chateaux group, this honeymoon hotel in Mykonos features contemporary rooms and suites, an infinity pool with a backdrop of the Aegean Sea and a sundeck you could happily laze all day on. Some of the high-end suites offer private pools and jacuzzis too, as well as roomy terraces for you to enjoy the company of your other half. At sunset, a cocktail at Kitrino Bar is a must. Then it's time to enjoy a gourmet dinner at fine dining restaurant Baos, with twinkly skies above and ocean views as far as the eye can see. The food at this restaurant receives great reviews, and has an emphasis on farm to table cooking. Menus feature fresh catches each day, as well as plenty of ingredients grown on the island. This hotel is in a really great convenient location too - under one kilometre from Mykonos Town, the famous Mykonos Windmills and Little Venice. Continue Reading 14 Myconian Ambassador The Myconian Ambassador is another in the prestigious Relais and Chateaux group, and is one of the top recommendations for honeymoon hotels in Mykonos. The blues and whites of the island are reflected in the hotel's decor, with the Grecian palette creating a relaxing ambience for your stay. This luxurious hotel has a mix of rooms and suites, and overlooks Platis Gialos beach. The Myconian Ambassador is another in the prestigious Relais and Chateaux group, and is one of the top recommendations for honeymoon hotels in Mykonos. The blues and whites of the island are reflected in the hotel's decor, with the Grecian palette creating a relaxing ambience for your stay. This luxurious hotel has a mix of rooms and suites, and overlooks Platis Gialos beach. The main restaurant Efisia wraps around the large pool area, with a gorgeous backdrop of the turquoise sea. It also has its own spa offering massages and other treatments. If you're visiting on your honeymoon, take a look at the suites, in particular the Passion Suite (which has a private jacuzzi overlooking the sea) or the Horizon Retreat (which has its own private pool). Check availability and prices

Still Looking For The Perfect Hotel In Mykonos?

Hopefully this post has given you lots of ideas and inspiration for where to stay on your honeymoon in Mykonos.

