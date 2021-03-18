









Planning a Greek getaway? This 7-day Greece itinerary is full of great ideas and travel tips to make the most of your holiday.

With beautiful beaches, picturesque islands, great weather and a tasty cuisine Greece is an amazing country for holidays. However, when it comes to trip planning, it can feel overwhelming as there are so many destinations to choose from. If you’re planning to spend a week in Greece, there are a few things to consider.

You could spend time in Athens touring the icons of Ancient Greece and soaking up the buzz of the city. Alternatively, Greek island-hopping holidays are really popular these days. You could spend a week visiting stunning islands including Crete, Zakynthos, Mykonos or Santorini.

Will you add Santorini to your 7-day Greece itinerary?

If you’re looking for something more relaxing, a villa holiday might suit you best. Imagine spending a week in a dreamy white villa perched on a cliff with an epic view of the turquoise water below? Or for something extra special, how about a yacht charter in Greece? Waking up on the water will add another dimension to your adventure.

Regardless of the style of trip you choose, you can incorporate a mix of activities into your week in Greece. There are endless great restaurants, beautiful spots and adventure activities and tours to enjoy.

The pretty streets in Mykonos, Greece

I’ve come up with my dream 7-day Greece itinerary, which I think incorporates a lovely bit of everything! It kicks off in Athens and then takes you to some of the highlights of the Cyclades by ferry. This itinerary is perfect for those who are short on time but want to tick off a few key sights.

The Ultimate 7-Day Greece Itinerary

Day 1: Athens

Many people arriving in Greece will fly into the international airport in Athens. If you’ve only got 7 days in Greece, and it’s your first time in Athens, you absolutely have to visit some of the key sights in the city. You’ll be surprised how much you can fit into one day!

You should definitely visit Athens during your week in Greece

First, we’re heading to Ancient Greece and up to the Acropolis archaeological site. Seeing iconic sights such as the Parthenon will remind you why you started your trip in this ancient city!

The monuments here date back to the 5th Century B.C If you like the hassle taken away from planning, you can book onto a guided tour of the Acropolis and really learn about the fascinating history of the Ancient Greeks. This special ticket allows you to skip the long queues too, so you can really make the most of your limited time in the city. Don’t miss a trip to the Acropolis Museum too.

The Parthenon in Athens – a highlight of this Greece itinerary

Then it’s time to immerse all 5 senses as you take a wander to the Monastiraki neighbourhood. This is one of the oldest parts of Athens and is a great area for soaking up the city vibe. There are lots of places to eat and drink, as well as shops selling everything from antiques and jewellery to fresh vegetables and seafood.

Monastiraki Square in Athens

Don’t miss a trip to Varvakios Agora, one of the city’s most famous markets. There’s a buzz here like nowhere else, with everything from ocean-fresh fish to deli counters packed full of yummy items.

While you might associate Athens with the ancient world, the city has become pretty urban and cool over the last 10 years, partly thanks to the bright, colourful murals all over the city. One of the best areas for street art is Psyri, in particular Sarri Street. From small pieces of graffiti to huge murals covering the sides of buildings, there’s art everywhere! If you want to learn more about the art scene in the city, I’d recommend booking onto a street art tour with a local.

Finish your day in Athens with a beautiful rooftop view of the city

In the evening, you’ve simply got to find a rooftop restaurant and enjoy some delicious Greek food while taking in the twinkly lights of the city. A few top choices include Electra Roof Garden, the Art Lounge at the NEW Hotel and Metropolis Roof Garden. Enjoying a cocktail with views of the Acropolis will round off your day in Athens in style!

Day 2-4: Mykonos

After an action-packed first day in Athens, wake up bright and early and head to Piraeus ferry terminal. From here you can catch a ferry to Mykonos. There’s usually a choice of a 2 hr 30 or 5 hr 15 hours crossing, with the fast ferry being a lot more expensive.

Piraeus harbour in Athens

Mykonos is famed for its beautiful white towns, pretty windmills and party scene. It’s also got am upmarket side, so is great for couples looking for a luxury break too.

You have to visit the famous windmills in Mykonos

If you’re spending a few days in Mykonos, there are lots of options of things to do. You could spend a day relaxing on one of the island’s world-class beaches. If you like adventure, hire jet-skis and get out on the waves or rent a scooter to explore more of the island. If you’re planning a luxury holiday in Mykonos you could book a helicopter tour or a hot air balloon ride.

Mykonos is one of the prettiest islands in Greece

For a special lunch or dinner, book a table at Spilia Restaurant. Perched on the edge of the rocks, it’s in a stunning spot. It’s renowned for its tasty Mediterranean cuisine, which includes plenty of items caught metres away in the ocean. Feast on oysters, lobsters, mussels and whatever the fresh catch of the day is.

Spilia Restaurant is one of the top restaurants in Mykonos

If you love wine, how about heading to Mykonos Vioma Organic Farm and Vineyard for a wine tasting tour. You’ll learn about the production, tasting techniques, plus enjoy some local produce too.

For a memorable end to the day, how about checking out these Greece boat charter options? Imagine booking a sunset cruise and watching the golden rays disappearing from on board your own private vessel!

Looking for hotels? I’ve rounded up some of the best places to stay in Mykonos.

Day 5-7: Santorini

It’s already day 5 of this 7-day Greece itinerary and now we’re off to Santorini. There are several ferry companies serving this route in peak season, and the crossing from Mykonos to Santorini takes just over 2 hours.

With soaring white cliffs that rise up from the turquoise sea and pretty white Cycladic houses, Santorini is one of the prettiest of all the Greek islands. In terms of things to do, it’s a little like Mykonos in that you can do as much or as little as you like!

White island views in Santorini

I’d recommend taking yourself on a self-guided island tour. You could hire a car, bike or a scooter for a road trip to see the sights. It’s liberating to be able to get around at your own pace, and you’ll be able to visit lots of landmarks, including the old towns of Fira and Oia as well as hidden gems like Pyrgos, Emporio and Skaros Rock.

Another great thing to do in Santorini is hike along the Fira Trail which leads from Fira to Oia. If you’re visiting during the warmer months of the year, I’d recommend planning this for the morning or early evening when it’s a little cooler. Even better, time it for sunset and you’ll enjoy some incredible views too!

Santorini is known for its amazing sunsets

One of the most unique things to do in Santorini is to visit the volcanic island of Nea Kameni. There are tours every day which take you to the active volcano where you can hike around the edge of it. The day trips stop at some hot springs after, plus you’ll get to enjoy some paradise views of Santorini from the water too.

Nea Kameni is a great place to visit on your 7 day Greece itinerary

For many, the highlight of visiting Santorini is the spectacular sunset view from Oia. However, the streets get really busy at this time, so if you have transport, you could venture elsewhere. The terrace at Santo Winery has a great panorama (and you can enjoy a glass of vino at the same time!) Alternatively, you could take a trip to the pretty hillside village of Imerovigli.

Imerovigli is a hidden gem of a sunset spot in Santorini

At the end of your trip, you could either catch a ferry back to Athens or another port in mainland Greece which will take a minimum of 5 hours, or you could head to Santorini Airport and fly home from there.

Looking for hotels? I’ve rounded up some of the best places to stay in Santorini.

I hope you’ve enjoyed my 7-day Greece itinerary. With so many ancient sites and stunning landscapes to explore (both on the mainland and the islands) there are plenty more ways you could spend a memorable week in Greece. Be sure to check out my other Greece travel guides for more travel tips.

