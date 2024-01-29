Europe » Greece » Greece Travel Blogs And Travel Guides (Trip Planning)

Do you need help planning your next trip to Greece? My Greece travel blogs cover everything from top tours and attractions, to where to eat and stay.

Whether you’re planning to spend a weekend in Athens or several weeks island hopping around the Aegean Sea, there’s a lot to think about. You need to consider how you’ll travel around, where to stay, find some great tours and activities, as well as research the best places to eat. It can feel a bit overwhelming at first, but don’t worry, I’m here to help!

Livada Beach, Tinos
I’ve loved compiling my favourite Greece travel blogs!

As you can probably tell, I absolutely adore Greece. It’s such a special country with stunning landscapes, an amazing food culture and mammoth amounts of history. I’ve visited the country several times now, experiencing something different on each trip. I’ve loved my time island hopping, and while I’ve spent time on the popular tourist islands, I’ve also visited a few of the lesser-known spots.

I’ve eaten my way around Athens… all in the name of research! But, that means I can tell you guys where to go for the best food. What a hard life eh?!

Exploring Kardiani village in Tinos
The island of Tinos is one of my top picks for lesser-visited Greek islands
Outside the Roman Agora, Athens
Athens is a must for any Greece itinerary

Plus, with so many luxurious places to stay, Greece is one of the best countries in the world for a honeymoon or romantic holiday. If you’re planning a special trip – stay tuned.

After each trip, I’ve returned home and written a series of Greece travel blogs, covering a number of different angles.

I’ve written about everything from how to spend an amazing weekend in Athens and the best things to do in Rhodes, to a really detailed 7-day Greece itinerary and a rundown of the best Greek islands for couples.

Chora, Andros
My Greece travel blogs include lots of beautiful islands

If you’re planning a romantic trip, don’t miss my guides to the best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos and the most romantic places to stay in Santorini. There are some magical options to choose from!

Exploring Rhodes old town
I’ve been to cities, towns, beaches and islands in Greece

So continue scrolling to read my Greece travel blogs, which are packed full of information, travel tips and suggestions to make the most of your visit.

Greece Travel Blogs & Travel Guides

After so many incredible holidays in Greece, it's time to share all my Greece travel blogs with you! If you have any questions, don't forget you can always email me or leave a comment below.

The Ultimate 7-Day Greece Itinerary: Athens, Greek Island Hopping & More

Planning a Greek getaway? This 7-day Greece itinerary is full of great ideas and travel tips to make the most of your holiday.

The Ultimate Greece Honeymoon Itinerary

Planning a post-wedding getaway in the sunshine? From island hopping to cultural experiences, this Greece honeymoon itinerary has it all. 

How To Spend The Ultimate Weekend In Athens

9 Best Greek Islands For Couples To Visit

The best Greek islands for couples include Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and a few lesser-visited hidden gems in Greece.

14 Interesting Things To Do In Rhodes - A Fun-Packed Rhodes Itinerary

From visiting Lindos Acropolis, to relaxing on beautiful beaches and eating delicious food, these are the best things to do in Rhodes, Greece.

The Ultimate 4-Day Santorini Itinerary

From boat trips and wine tours, to exploring the natural volcanic landscapes, this 4-day Santorini itinerary packs in the highlights.

15 Amazing Things To Do In Tinos, Greece: The Ultimate Tinos Travel Guide

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Santorini

The best honeymoon hotels in Santorini, Greece feature clifftop infinity pools, private butlers, delicious food and the dreamiest sunset views.  

9 Best Luxury And Boutique Hotels In Crete, Greece

From charming historic hotels to striking 5* beachfront resorts, these are the best boutique hotels in Crete for a luxurious trip to Greece.

The Best Honeymoon Hotels In Mykonos

The best honeymoon hotels in Mykonos, Greece feature private Jacuzzis, stylish decor, delicious food and stunning panoramic views.

5 Ways To Have A Luxury Holiday In Mykonos

From beautiful villas to helicopter tours and sunset cruises, find out how to plan a luxury holiday in Mykonos.

How To Get To Mykonos

Find out how to get to Mykonos by plane, ferry and car and find out some top tips to plan your dream trip to the beautiful Greek island.

Review: The Ixian Grand & All Suites, Rhodes, Greece

From luxury beachfront suites to numerous dining options, this review of The Ixian Grand & All Suites in Rhodes will help you plan your trip.

I hope my Greece travel blogs help you plan the ultimate holiday! Wherever you decide to visit, have the best time!

