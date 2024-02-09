From lavish spas and gourmet dining, to infinity pools and secluded beaches, these are the very best hotels in Paros in Greece.

Looking for a Greek island that’s a little bit under the radar? Skip Mykonos and Santorini and head for Paros. This is a wonderful gem in Greece’s Cycladic archipelago!

This magical cluster of islands dotted in the Aegean Sea has been enchanting visitors for centuries. From the Ancient Greeks right up to present day tourists looking for a fun mix of adventure and relaxation. With its vibrant restaurant scene, stunning beaches, luxurious resorts and quiet villages, where the pace of life remains slow and relaxed, Paros epitomises everything you imagine life on a Greek island to be.

Some of the best hotels in Paros are on pretty streets like this

So, if you’d like your Greek holiday to include some wonderfully stylish and relaxing places, you’ve come to the right place. My guide to the best luxury hotels in Paros will ensure that your trip ticks all the boxes. Whether you want to wake up to the sound of waves, relax under the stars, or cuddle with your lover on moonlit beaches, Paros offers a variety of accommodation that will make your trip a holiday to remember.

If you’ve just started planning your trip, I’d recommend reading my ultimate Paros itinerary. I’ve laid out some great suggestions for how to make the most of each day on the island.

You’ll find lots of amazing Paros hotels with beach views too

Where to Stay in Paros, Greece

Opened in the summer of 2023, this brand-new hotel is just a five-minute walk from Naoussa. As well as that, Avant Mar is situated right beside the exclusive Piperi Beach, with its chic navy umbrellas and sun loungers.

Avant Mar is one of the best hotels in Paros

The accommodation at Avant Mar is divided among four white, Cycladic-style cubic structures, all inspired by a minimalist aesthetic. All of the resort’s rooms are conveniently located beside a distinctive zig-zag swimming pool. They’re also close to the resort’s all-day dining venue, Thymes, and a wooden deck that’s perfect for evening drinks. The highlight, however, is the alfresco Nobu-affiliated Matsuhisa Paros restaurant, complete with a sushi bar, a mixology station, and nightly DJ sets.

This gorgeous luxury resort is one of the top places to stay in Paros. Relax by the pool in the warm sunshine, as the tree branches flutter with the Aegean breeze. If that sounds good, you will love the Summer Senses Luxury Resort. The ancient bougainvillaea and olive trees surround the pool. You’ll have an idyllic view over the resort from your chic bedroom.

Summer Senses Luxury Resort is great for a chic escape on the island

Down at Gaia, one of the resort’s four eateries, you can feast on traditional Greek dishes and Cycladian cuisine. It’s the perfect place for a holiday in Paros.

I love staying in places where I can escape the world for a few days but still stay connected if I feel like it. This resort offers a seamless blend of elegance, comfort and modernity just a wine cork’s throw from the Aegean!

Saint Andrea Seaside Resort has beautiful views over the beach

The resort is close to the centre of Naoussa so you can stroll into town if you feel like a fix of buzzy nightlife. Alternatively, you can take a wander around the backstreets and see a glimpse of local life on the island. But for me, chilling at Andrea Seaside Resort is like being in a home away from home.

Ready for one of the best infinity pool’s on the island of Paros? As you float in the warm water, you’ll enjoy endless views of blue sea and skies. This brand-new resort, four kilometres from Parikia, is right by the famous kite-surfing beach of Pounda and the palm-fringed Agia Irini beach.

Anna Platanou Suites has a calming vibe

The rooms exude luxury and calmness, with pure white decor complimented by muted pastel furnishings. The Utopia Suites at the resort feature jacuzzis too – ideal if you’re booking a holiday with your partner. I can’t think of anything more perfect than gazing up at the stars as warm water bubbles and fizzes around you! If you’re looking for space and intimacy, this is the place to go.

This hilltop resort might make you feel as though you’re the King or Queen of Greece. You can survey your realm from the edge of the curved infinity pool, or while sipping sunset cocktails on the patio of your room! Inside, your castle awaits with trendy furniture, rustic fireplaces, and stunning views through every window.

What a place to stay in Paros – Villa Pastorale

If you feel like venturing out into the world, the beach at Agia Irini is a five-kilometre downhill stroll away (you might want to grab a taxi back later). For an authentic Greek adventure, hire a scooter and ride up to the village of Lefkes. The church here is lovely and it’s a great place to mingle with the locals in the town square.

If you love the water, this beautiful resort will fulfil your wildest desires. Just a few metres from the ocean, you can step from the palm tree-framed pool at Yria straight into the cool refreshing waves. But the magic of the water is only the beginning!

Yria Island Boutique Hotel & Spa is a great luxury hotel in Paros

This is a wonderfully relaxing hotel. The kind of place you’ll spend your days sipping chilled white wine on the patio or lazing on a sun lounger in the sunshine. Foodies will love this hotel too. You can dine at Nefeli Restaurant, where farm-to-table and fresh seafood dishes will tantalise your taste buds.

Perched amid a panorama that sweeps from the rolling hills of Paros down to the serene expanse of the Aegean Sea, it seems as though time stands still in this lovely haven.

Parocks Luxury Hotel & Spa has stunning views over the coast

You can stroll down to Ambelas Beach if you feel like a spell on the sand, or explore the colourful Venetian harbour and castle at Naoussa. No doubt you’ll spend lots of your day sipping wine on the deck, relaxing in the Greek sunshine and perhaps enjoying some pamper time in the spa too!

Set amid a lush garden, this private beach house is just metres away from one of Paros’s prettiest beaches. Santa Maria is a beach lover’s dream with the waves at your doorstep, incredible sea views and a lively local scene. With five bedrooms, you can bring your crew for a Greek escape or the fam for a holiday they’ll never forget.

Santa Maria Luxury Suites & Spa is one of the best Paros hotels

Stroll down the bamboo-shaded path to the beach or chill on the big terrace – the choice is yours. There’s also a lovely dining table shaded by a pergola, which is a great place to come together for mealtimes. Slip into the pool whenever you feel like it and just relax into the cool vibe of island life, while appreciating some slick modern touches.

Another of Paros’ latest luxury destinations, Cosme is located in a tranquil bay next to Naousa. The resort’s architecture is inspired by the island’s traditional white-washed villages. It even features a picturesque town square and fountain at its heart.

Cosme is a very photogenic resort in Paros

The crescent-shaped swimming pool is bordered by plush loungers and private cabanas, with views that stretch across its own secluded beach. Plus, you’ll find one of the resort’s two Mediterranean-Greek eateries conveniently located beside the pool. Pool days are the best days!

If I had to choose my favourite place to stay from a list of the best hotels in Paros, Mythic is hard to beat! And not just because of its evocative name… Mythic is a place where fantasy becomes reality!

Mythic is known for its amazing sunsets

Perched on the hillside high above the southern coast of Paros, Mythic is a 5-star Adults Only resort. Accommodation is chic yet rustic, with natural and earthy tones throughout. You’ll find a beautiful swimming pool in the grounds along with gardens and a gym. Plus, the sunsets are some of the best Paros has to offer. Just wait until you see the sky turn a full spectrum of colours. It’s absolutely breathtaking!

Imagine waking up in a bed of billowing white linen bathed in the warm glow of sunshine coming through the window. Situated in Naousa and just over 1km from the spectacular Kolymbithres beach this design hotel is one of the chicest in Paros.

Chill days by the pool at Parilio

Designed with minimalist elegance, Parīlio’s spaces invite you to relax and slow down to a more leisurely island pace. With stunning terraces, and a great restaurant serving up tasty local delicacies, this is a great option for a stylish traveller.

This lovely resort on the western shore of Paros is a dream turned into reality by owners Claudia and Christian Bontus. This is the island’s premier plastic-free eco-resort, a marvel of green innovation and technology. Every drop of water used at the resort is cherished and recycled in the gardens. Seesoo has a lovely calm vibe

Seesoo has a private beach where guests and locals gather for morning yoga sessions. You’ll also see kite-surfing adventurers testing their skills on the windy waves offshore. With only eleven stylish bedrooms, this is one of the best 4-star hotels in Paros.

This five-star hotel is located close to the grass-laden dunes next to Christi Akti (Golden Beach). I can really get behind the resort’s motto which is “no shoes, no news”! Poseidon is another Paros hideaway where you can disconnect from your life at home and soak up the tranquillity of seaside life.

Poseidon of Paros Hotel & Spa is one of the larger hotels in Paros

The resort offers 52 rooms in total, across a series of cubic white buildings with sea blue shutters. The manicured lawns and bouganvilla bring more coolness and colour to the resort. As you slip into the azure water of the swimming pool, you’ll feel miles from the reality of home.

Situated right on the beach at Agioi Anargyroi, this retreat is like a private oasis: a place where time ebbs and flows with the gentle rhythm of the waves.

Cove Paros is a bit of a retreat in Paros

Morning greets you with sea breezes and the soft rustle of straw umbrellas on the sand. You can spend your days lounging on plush, rounded daybeds and your evenings contemplating the world beyond the Cove. How dreamy does that sound?!

This place offers a different experience to the flashier resorts around Paros. Located on the hillside overlooking Parasporos Beach (widely regarded as one of the best beaches on Paros) Marili offers spacious, airy studios decked out in bright colours. It feels more like a farm than a resort… and there’s a good reason for that.

Marili Apartments Studios is a unique place to stay in Paros

The Marili Family embraces the concept of sustainable agriculture, producing their own Chateau Marili wine and welcoming guests to join in with the harvesting of grapes. They also grow fresh produce on-site, including a yearly olive harvest. If you’re staying at the right time, you’ll be able to enjoy lots of seasonal fruits and vegetables grown right in the gardens!

The apartments’ spontaneous “grill nights” take place in the garden, along with occasional group dinners featuring traditional Greek food cooked in Marili olive oil and accompanied by Marili wine. It’s a wonderful place for foodies, but also a really nice atmosphere if you like to be welcomed in as ‘one of the family’.

When a hotel description mentions it has its own helicopter pad, you know it’s going to be fancy! Astir of Paros is located right by the spectacular Kolympithres Beach and is home to 2 restaurants, 2 bars and a swimming pool. There’s even a pool for children here, so this isn’t adult’s only territory like some of the resorts I’ve mentioned.

Astir Of Paros is one of the most popular family hotels in Paros

With accommodations ranging from interconnecting Junior suites right up to super-luxurious Executive suites, you can pick and choose between breathtaking sea vistas or relaxing garden views. The pool here is absolutely exquisite and if you’re a keen golfer, there’s also a golf course right next door.

These chic lodgings overlooking Parikia are a perfect place for a family holiday or a getaway for couples on a budget. Designed in the typically minimalist Cycladian style, the apartments a laid out in the style of a Greek amphitheatre around the edge of a spacious, landscaped garden.

Look at the view from Archipelagos Apartments

Each unit has a large terrace where you can sit and watch another perfect Aegean day come to an end. As the lights of Parikia begin to twinkle, and the sky fades to pink and mauve, you can sip a glass of cool white wine, munch on an olive or two to eat, and marvel at just how wonderful Paros really is.

So, have you decided where to stay in Paros yet? As you’ll have seen, each hotel has its own unique charm, from stunning swimming pools and state-of-the-art spa facilities to relaxed, family-run places where you can slot into Greek island life. So whether you are looking for an intimate retreat or a grand luxury resort, the best hotels in Paros promise a stay that you’ll remember forever.

