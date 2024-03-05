From mountain hikes and scuba dives, to food tours and historic monuments, this Naxos itinerary will help you plan the perfect island break.

This Naxos itinerary will help you plan your Greek island escape

Whether you’re looking to sit back and relax on some of the best beaches in the Greek islands, find an off-the-beaten-path destination for your island hopping adventure, or want to soak up the food culture of a unique island, you’ll love visiting Naxos.

This pretty island in the Cyclades offers so much…. yet, it’s not battling the over tourism like the nearby islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

Naxos has plenty of beautiful beaches, like Mikri Vigla beach

If you’re an adventurous type like me, you could spend a day hiking up Mount Zas. This epic spot is the highest point in the Cyclades island chain. If you’re more of a water baby, how about SCUBA diving in the crystal clear waters or sea kayaking around Rhina Caves?

With the ferry from Athens to Naxos only taking between three and a half hours and five hours 20, it’s a great island paradise in the heart of Greece’s most beloved island chain. From Athens, there are tons of connections to North America and Europe. Alternatively, if you’re in Europe, you can fly into Mykonos and catch the ferry which only takes between 35 min and an hour and 45 minutes.

Just picture yourself enjoying one of Naxos’ beautiful sunsets

Once you’re in Naxos, the best way to travel around is by public transportation. The KTEL buses are reliable and link the major tourist hubs.

So, are you ready to plan your holiday? Dive into my amazing Naxos itinerary and make your dream trip to Greece a reality!

Before you leave, don’t forget to have a thorough read of my Greece packing list. There are lots of tips on what to wear in Greece, whether your trip is taking you to the islands or the mainland.

You’ll get to walk the pretty streets of Naxos island

How many days in Naxos?

If you want to visit this beautiful island, I’d recommend between two and four days in total. If you have three days in Naxos, you’ll be able to see plenty of attractions and natural wonders!

It’s a lovely island and also an ideal stop on a wider island-hopping adventure, thanks to its close proximity and short ferry ride from Paros, Santorini, and Mykonos. Or, spend your time chilling, with a beautiful long weekend in Naxos!

Naxos coastline

The Ultimate Naxos Itinerary

Explore Halki village

Unlike many of the Greek islands, Naxos has mountainous scenery. I’d recommend exploring the wonderful mountain villages and getting off the beaten path. Halki is one of the most popular spots, sometimes referred to as Chalki.

Halki Village in Naxos

It’s around a 30-minute bus journey from the capital, Chora, and is full of winding alleyways, tavernas, and Byzantine churches. Honestly, I think it’s one of the best day trips on the island, and definitely worth checking out if you’re spending 3 days in Naxos.

Try kitesurfing at Mikri Vigla

Now, Mikri Vigla might be a small resort village, but the winds that whistle through this part of the Aegean make it an ideal spot to try kitesurfing. This adrenaline-pumping sport will have you soaring across waves in no time.

Kitesurfing is a great addition to your Naxos itinerary

With amazing views back across this picturesque village, it’s a must-do on your next visit to Naxos!

Visit the Temple of Apollo

If you’re spending the weekend in Naxos and want to add some history and culture to your trip, head to the Temple of Apollo. With unique door-shaped ruins, this archeological site perfectly frames the seafront views.

Visiting the Temple of Apollo has to be on your Naxos itinerary

Of course, you can learn all about the ancient Greek worshipping practices of the god Apollo as well as marvel at the engineering of the temples. Imagine creating that without the modern tools we have today!

Hike Mount Zas

Are you ready to check out the highest point in the Cyclades? Mountainous hiking on the Greek islands isn’t super common, with many of the popular walks being coastal, but Mount Zas is an amazing exception.

Hiking path on Mount Zas

It’s regarded as a challenging hike, but it only takes around three hours to complete both ways. As you hike, you’ll be treated to panoramic views all around the island and across the ocean. I’d recommend tackling the hike earlier in the day before the sun gets too hot. Pack water and snacks, and be prepared to take lots of photos!

View of Mount Zas in Naxos

Enjoy a delicious food tour in Naxos Old Town (Chora)

From delicious local olive oil, to cheeses to amazing wine, Naxos and the surrounding islands offer some of the best fresh produce in the Med. I’d recommend hiring a guide or jumping on a walking tour in the Old Town, known as Chora, to find the best local spots. This Naxos food tour is highly-rated, and even includes some wine tasting!

Pretty streets with restaurants in Chora in Naxos

If you join a tour you’ll get the chance to learn about the local ingredients and pick up tips on the best places to eat on the island, and exactly what to order.

Visit a local beekeeper and taste all the honey

With honey being known as the nectar of the gods, you know that the practice has been honed and revered on the Greek islands for centuries. Interestingly, the practice is alive and well in Naxos, where you can book your very own beekeeping experience.

How about learning about Naxos’ history of beekeeping

Of course, there’s also ample opportunity to sample the goods while you’re there! Try the honey as it is, or drizzle it over local cheeses. You could even treat yourself to a delicious honey cake or two! Mmmm!

Try your hand at marble carving

Want to try something completely different during your holiday in Naxos? How about trying your hand at marble carving? I bet you’re intrigued now! On this marble carving excursion, you’ll learn this traditional Grecian craft using authentic methods and tools.

Imagine returning home with your very own marble carving

Learn all about the history and culture of marble carving throughout the Greek islands and then attempt to carve your own marble block using Archaic Greek templates and designs. It’s something that I’ve never seen before and definitely a unique addition to any Naxos itinerary!

Take a day trip to Delos and Mykonos

While this might not be an option if you only have a weekend in Naxos, if you’ll be exploring the Greek islands for a little longer, I’d recommend booking this day trip to Delos and Mykonos.

Delos is a great day trip from Naxos in Greece

Filled with mythology, history, and culture, the island of Delos is well known for its temples and oracle-based stories. Of course, Mykonos needs no introduction. As the holiday spot of the rich and famous, it’s glamorous, beautiful, and well worth the visit.

Sea kayak around Rhina Cave

As with so many of the islands in the Cyclades, the best way to appreciate Naxos’ natural beauty is from the water. I’d recommend joining a sea kayak tour around the Rhina Caves. This is a picturesque place to visit – a truly unforgettable experience.

I’d definitely recommend booking a kayaking tour in Naxos

You can paddle through mythological caves, snorkel the waters around you, and end up at a delicious local Greek eatery on the coastline. How about that for a perfect day on Naxos? Sounds like perfection!

SCUBA dive at Agios Georgios Beach

Well, with the clear and beautiful waters of the Aegean, it’s the ideal place to go SCUBA diving. Thanks to the sheltered cove conditions of Agios Georgios Beach, a tour like this one will help you get to grips with the basics and discover the world that lies under the waves!

You can go diving off the coast of Agios Georgios Beach in Naxos

Wildlife that you might see in this part of Greece includes octopus, stonefish, silverfish, and various sponge animals. This is also recommended as a great spot for beginners to build their diving confidence.

Chill out in Agios Prokopios or on Plaka Beach

Is it even a Naxos itinerary if I don’t share a few of my favourite beaches? There are plenty to choose from, but some of my top picks are Plaka Beach and Agios Prokopios. With stunning white sand, Plaka Beach is a popular choice, located just 15 minutes away from Chora.

Agios Prokopios Beach is one of the best beaches in Greece and a must visit for your Naxos itinerary

Meanwhile, just 5km away from Chora, you’ll find Agios Prokopios which has been voted as the third best beach in Greece as well as one of the top 10 beaches in the whole of Europe. Definitely enjoy one day as a beach day on your holiday in Naxos.

Explore Zas Cave in Filoti village

Located on the side of Mount Zas, Zas Cave is a popular spot that is steeped in mythology and history. Zas is another word for Zeus. Legend has it, this is where Zeus grew up when he was hiding from his hungry and paranoid father, Kronos.

Filoti village in Naxos

It’s a super cool place to visit, and worth adding in if you’re hiking Mount Zas, or if you just love Greek mythology!

I hope this guide to Naxos helps you plan the perfect holiday. It’s a beautiful island – you’re guaranteed to have an amazing trip!

