When it comes to European holidays, I’ve always been a huge lover of the Greek islands. There are lots to choose from and they’re so varied. They’ve long been popular tourist destinations thanks to their warm climate, fascinating history, and stunning natural wonders.

Santorini takes it to a whole new level, with thousands of years of history, some of the best wine in the Aegean, and arguably some of the most beautiful panoramic views in Europe. If you’re not already booking your flights to Greece, I’d urge you to listen up as these interesting facts about Santorini might just sway you!

Whether you’re into mythology, stories about the rich and famous, or you love all things volcano-related, these fun facts about Santorini will get you in the mood for your next trip to the Greek islands.

Fun And Interesting Facts About Santorini

People have lived in Santorini since between 10,000–4,500 BC

Thanks to the Akrotiri Archeological Site, we know for a fact that the Minoan settlement was living and thriving in Santorini in 3,600 BC. However, many historians have suggested that people have lived on the island since as far back as the Neolithic period!

The volcanic soil actually helps to make incredible wines

I was surprised by this fact too! The volcanic soil actually makes Santorini’s wines extra special. Similar to the way that Sicilian wine is shaped by Mount Etna’s volcanic soil, Santorini’s indigenous grapes and wine have adapted to survive in the dry volcanic soil over thousands of years.

I haven’t been on a wine tour of Santorini yet, but I went on a wine tour in Lanzarote, where similarly, the volcanic soil adds a huge amount of flavour to the wines.

The iconic caldera was formed by a huge volcanic eruption

Let’s be honest, one of the most iconic sights on the island is the Santorini Caldera. But did you know that this famous cliffside was formed by Santorini’s largest volcanic eruption in 1600 BC? This interesting fact about Santorini actually shaped the entire island and created the landscape we know and love.

Santorini’s volcanic nature means there are four different coloured beaches!

Now, you might have heard about the beautiful beaches, but due to Santorini’s volcanoes, there are actually four different coloured beaches around the island. Of course, white sand and golden sand are fairly common around the Greek Islands, but Santorini is also home to Red Beach and plenty of black sand beaches thanks to the volcanic soil.

Most of Santorini’s wine varietals are completely indigenous to the island

Over the years, many islands and wine regions have planted different grape varieties on their terrain. This helps to create variety, and is the reason you might spot well-known grape varieties in wine regions where they aren’t indigenous.

However, a fun fact about Santorini is that pretty much all of the wine varietals on the island are completely indigenous. If you’re looking to try them keep an eye out for Assyrtiko, Athiri, and Aidani.

The island used to be known as Thera

Lovers of Ancient Greek history and mythology might already know that Santorini was originally called Thera. Referred to as the most southerly island in the Cyclades Chain, it was an important island. In fact, Thera actually appears in the stories of Jason and the Argonauts – one of the most famous Grecian myths.

The name Santorini actually comes from Latin – not Greek

While we’re on the subject of names, Thera was renamed in the 13th century. The name Santorini, which has its roots in Latin rather than Greek, literally comes from Saint Irene, who has a chapel named after her on the island.

The iconic caldera houses are painted white to keep them cooler and as a sign of purity!

It’s hard to conjure an image of Santorini without thinking about the iconic white and blue caldera houses. There are a few reasons why the houses are painted white. Practically, they’re white to keep the temperature down in the warm summer months. Spiritually, it’s to show purity, and their colour even stems from a post-cholera outbreak requirement!

The prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, on Santorini, is rumoured to be the lost city of Atlantis

As with any Greek island, mythological rumours are everywhere, but one of the most impressive facts about Santorini is that it’s thought to be the site of the lost city of Atlantis. It’s all to do with the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, which was lost to the sea after a huge volcanic eruption occurred.

Plenty of films have been shot in Santorini

While many people think that Mamma Mia was filmed in Santorini, it was actually filmed in Skopelos. However, Santorini has been a filming location for Hollywood staples like The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. If you’re a film fan keep your eyes peeled for those glitzy movie locations!

There was no electricity in Santorini until 1960

One of the most surprising facts about Santorini is that there wasn’t any electricity on the island until 1960. When you think about the swinging 60s around the world, it’s crazy to think that somewhere as bustling as Santorini didn’t have electricity. However, at that point, it was still a relatively sleepy fishing village where people used used donkeys to get around!

The most recent volcanic eruption was in 1950

You might not be aware that the gorgeous Nea Kameni Geological Park is actually an active volcano. The most recent eruption occurred back in 1950. By Santorini’s standards, it was a pretty small eruption, but it was a reminder that this part of Greece is very much still volcanically active!

At that point in time, only eruptions over 3 on the Richter Scale were monitored, so it’s safe to say that the 1950’s eruption was lower than that!

Santorini is the home of Tomatokeftedes

If you’re looking for a delicious fried vegetable snack, you’re in luck with Santorini’s own tomatokeftedes. These tasty fried tomato balls are salty, sweet and crunchy. They’re available at pretty much every traditional taverna on the island. You can get them on other Greek islands, but Santorini is where tomatokeftedes are from and where the best ones can be found!

The island is home to 450 different churches

For such a small island, Santorini sure does have a lot of churches. In fact, there are 450 different churches and chapels all across Santorini. Some are more active than others, with many of them being small fisherman’s chapels where people would pray before heading out on the water. However, if religious sites are your kind of thing, you’re going to be in your element in Santorini.

It’s a holiday hub for the rich and famous

From Margot Robbie and Chris Hemsworth, to George Clooney, A-listers from all around the world visit Santorini for sun, sea, and relaxation. It’s quickly become a haven for the rich and famous with so many luxurious resorts and villas to choose from. In fact, Angelina Jolie famously bought a house on the island after falling in love with the island while filming the second Tomb Raider film.

