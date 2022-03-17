From luxurious resorts in the mountains to cute lodges in downtown, these are the best hotels in Banff town and Banff National Park.

If you’re planning the ultimate trip to Canada, you simply have to visit Banff. Located in Alberta, 90 minutes west of Calgary, the skyline of downtown Banff is dominated by the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Banff’s pristine lakes, forests and mountains provide holiday makers with a year-round outdoor playground. Depending on the season, you can ski, fish, hike, play golf, ice skate, snowshoe, spot native wildlife or rent a canoe right in town! Whether covered in snow or basking in the sun, Banff National Park is full of adventure.

But that’s not all. The locals (who include grizzly bears, deer and elk!) are proud of Banff’s reputation for fine dining and luxury accommodation. From castles and suites, to boutique style adult-only retreats and mountain lodges only accessible by ski lift, the hardest part is choosing where to stay!

Best hotels in Banff

No list of luxury hotels in Banff is complete without the original! The famous 5 star Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel was built in 1888, and is now a National Historic Site. You’ll find it within Banff National Park, just a few minutes away from Banff Springs Golf Course.

Don’t let the castle-like exterior of this Banff resort fool you―every modern amenity is available! There are four restaurants here, plus a spa, swimming pools, shops and activities like bowling and tennis.

Winter visitors can hop on the shuttle service to Mount Norquay, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise Ski Resorts. Bustling Banff Avenue is less than 2km away, full of quirky shops and wonderful restaurant choices.

Being in the centre of Banff doesn’t mean you can’t find an oasis of calm, even if it does have the quirkiest of antler-related artwork! The Moose Hotel and Suites are right on Banff Avenue, and come with a bunch of ways to relax.

You could hit the spa and its outdoor hot tub facing the Canadian Rockies. Or visit the two rooftop hot pools, also with amazing mountain views. The rooftop suites here come with cosy fireplaces and are extra private too.

Moose Hotel also has an onsite bar and an Italian restaurant, Pacini. This place gets rave reviews and when I visited a few years ago, I had a very comfy stay. It’s ideal if you want a stylish holiday, without needing to take out a bank loan!

Winter guests will find that one of the best places to stay in Banff is The 5 star Rimrock Resort Hotel. The location is perfect – right next door to the Banff Gondola and Upper Hot Springs. It’s also close to Banff Springs Golf Course for summer visitors too.

Banff is a few minutes away by car (or local bus) and Mount Norquay Ski Resort is 11km north. However you don’t need to leave this Banff hotel for winter adventure, because there’s a real life skating rink on site! Torvill and Dean time, anyone?

All that activity definitely earns you a seat at one of the two restaurants. Or perhaps take it oh-so-easy at this Banff resort’s spa, indoor pool or hot tub instead?

For breathtaking views, one of the best places to stay in Banff National Park has to be the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. Regardless of the season, views of Lake Louise and the Victoria Glacier will take your breath away. In fact, it’s worth paying a little extra for lake view suites here!

Foodies will love the Fairview. It’s an amazing place for a celebratory dining experience. Meals are local, organic and of course, totally delicious. Completing the luxurious dining vibe is the floor to ceiling wine library, which also happens to double as a cheese fondue hotspot!

In summer you can hire a kayak outside or go on a guided hike. Or if you time your trip for winter, you simply have to go ice skating on Lake Louise. It’s an absolutely magical experience.

Friendly vibes, excellent shopping and unreal Canadian Rocky views make Banff Avenue a great place to rest after a busy day in the mountains. It’s where you’ll find luxury hotels in Banff including the Royal Canadian Lodge. Here, mountain lodge guests can unwind in an onsite mineral swimming pool, hot tub and spa.

If you want to experience locally sourced food, then grab a table at the hotel’s Evergreen Restaurant. The executive chef highlights produce from Alberta and makes sure the veg comes from nearby farmers.

In winter, head off skiing from Banff Gondola or at Sunshine Village resort which is close by. For summer guests, it’s all about local hiking trails such as Fenland or Ink Pots.

Rooms have everything you need, but for extra luxury during winter consider booking a premier room for their gorgeous fireplaces!

For the ultimate ski in, ski out convenience, one of the best hotels in Banff is the Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Just 20 minutes from Banff, there are plenty of amenities here, including five restaurants, a spa and an outdoor hot pool.

Entry to the mountain lodge is via a gondola, which immediately makes this one of the best places to stay in Banff! Sunshine Ski Resort is next door and snowshoe or tobogganing excursions can be arranged here too.

Summer visitors will love the hiking trails right outside. Guides are also provided by the helpful staff and there’s a free bus into Banff if you feel like hitting the shops.

All the guest rooms offer mountains or water views. It is worth enquiring about extra-luxurious loft suites though. Plus. there are some really cosy rooms with fireplaces!

For luxury hotels in Banff that blend into their environment, you can’t beat Moraine Lake Lodge. Each room or cabin features stunning hand-crafted furniture, and the only electrical appliance is your coffee maker! Wouldn’t this make a great place for a romantic celebration like a honeymoon in Banff?

Private balconies offer views of the Canadian Rockies and Moraine Lake, and there’s complimentary guided hiking, canoeing and kayaking. All that outdoor activity should build up an appetite, so be sure to try the resort’s elegant restaurant, which only serves local and organic ingredients. The café is more casual, and has excellent ice cream!

Moraine Lake Lodge proudly states that it has the largest outdoor hot tub in Banff! But there’s only one way to confirm that of course…

It’s no wonder one of the best hotels in Banff has been referred to as ‘a retreat’. Post Hotel & Spa is just 350m from the centre of Lake Louise and provides chic, understated luxury in the national park.

Guests can begin that retreat in the hotel’s spa, hot tub and saltwater swimming pool. Then it’s off to The Dining Room, an award winning restaurant with a wine cellar. For a more casual experience, the hotel’s pub will warm you through with its lovely an open fire.

Guest rooms have seating areas to admire mountain views, as well as bubbling spa baths. Some suites include a fireplace, perfect to thaw through after a day skiing or snowboarding.

Summer guests can try lots of activities in the area, including fishing, hiking and even horseback riding! Post Hotel & Spa is definitely one of the best luxury hotels in Banff to unwind and enjoy nature.

One of the best places to stay in Banff for boutique luxury has to be Thea’s House. This adults-only bed and breakfast takes its breakfasts very seriously. Think crème brulee stuffed French toast, fruit crepes and veggie frittata to start! YUM!

Bedrooms are luxurious and romantic, with vaulted ceilings and antique furniture. Balconies have mountain views, bathrooms have spa baths and there are plenty of cosy fireplaces!

Thea’s House is three blocks from Banff Avenue. It’s a great location for visiting the bars, restaurants and shops in downtown Banff or visiting the museums, Banff Park and The Whyte.

So, one of the best hotels in Banff is 18km away from downtown Banff, but it more than deserves a place on this list.

The Malcolm Hotel is located between two creeks and within walking distance of Canmore’s main street. It’s in a beautiful location for visiting Banff National Park.

Every luxury guest room and suite has views, but consider an upgrade to a premier room, and you’ll get access to your very own balcony. Other amenities include a fitness centre, restaurant and a spa offering couple’s massages. With the landscape so close, you’ll feel like you can touch it from the hot tub and pool area!

I hope this guide to the best hotels in Banff helps you pick where to stay. I absolutely loved my trip to this beautiful region of Canada. Be sure to read my guides to things to do in Banff in winter for non skiers, tips for visiting Banff (which includes prices and advice) and all about planning a romantic honeymoon in Alberta.