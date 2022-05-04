With great food, culture, and vibrant history, Bologna is an enchanting city. If you’re wondering where to stay, my guide to the best hotels in Bologna, Italy will come in handy!

While it might not have Rome’s famous Colosseum or the stunning canals of Venice, Bologna is one of Italy’s most underrated gems! Visit Bologna and you’ll be amazed by the city’s beautiful architecture, hearty cuisine, and warm hospitality.

As the home of Italy’s most famous and beloved dishes, Bologna is a real food-lovers paradise. Spend time exploring Bologna’s historic city centre with its many family-run trattorias and food stalls, or head to one of the local vineyards for a romantic wine tour and tasting experience.

I loved exploring Bologna

You’ll eat plenty of fresh pasta in Bologna

If you’re wondering where to stay in Bologna, this guide will help guide you. You’ll find all the top luxury hotels in Bologna along with some unique, boutique hotels too.

If you’re looking for more travel inspiration about this special city, don’t miss my guide on how to spend one day in Bologna. It’s packed full of tips on where to eat and all the top things to do in the city.

Bologna porticoes

The Best Hotels in Bologna, Italy

The Grand Hotel Majestic is one of the most luxurious, 5-star hotels in Bologna. The hotel is located in a stunning, 18th-century palace in the heart of Bologna’s city centre and is beautifully decorated with marble columns, antique furniture, and period artwork.

The bedrooms at Grand Hotel Majestic gia’ Baglioni are so luxurious

Grand Hotel Majestic gia’ Baglioni one of the best 5 star hotel in Bologna

I’d recommend going for cocktails at Grand Hotel Majestic

You’ll feel like royalty in any of the elegant and opulent suites. Each guest room is decorated in a beautiful Venetian style and features a number of luxurious touches like unique frescos, marbled bathrooms, and posh toiletries.

Thanks to its wonderful location in the heart of Bologna, all the best local attractions, like the Mercato di Mezza and Piazza Maggiore, are less than 800m away. There’s also a great restaurant and cocktail bar located in the hotel. Order the Majestic mojito if you visit this was my favourite cocktail in Bologna!

Despite its convenient location in Bologna’s city centre, you’ll feel like you’ve escaped to the countryside in this gorgeous, 18th-century villa. The hotel feels magical thanks to its beautiful, lush gardens, terraces, and large, outdoor swimming pool.

Savoia Hotel Regency is one of the best luxury hotels in Bologna

Savoia Hotel Regency has a great swimming pool

As this is one of the best luxury hotels in Bologna, you can expect to be pampered! Stroll in the garden and enjoy the sun terrace or visit the on-site, award-winning restaurant for a taste of traditional Emilia-Romagna cuisine. At the end of the day, you can relax in your spacious and modern room with all the amenities you need to enjoy a comfortable city break.

Hotel Metropolitan is a centrally-located, boutique hotel with an oriental twist. While certainly unusual for Italian design, this mix of warm, Italian style and Asian-inspired minimalism creates a wonderfully contemporary and inviting atmosphere in this boutique hotel.

Hotel Metropolitan is one of the best boutique hotels in Bologna

Bedroom at Hotel Metropolitan, Bologna

Located just a 5-minute walk from most of the major attractions, Hotel Metropolitan is an excellent choice if you’re hoping to explore Bologna’s famous trattorias and pretty shops. If you plan on staying in, Hotel Metropolitan’s fine-dining restaurant serves traditional Italian cuisine from a lovely rooftop terrace overlooking the hills of Bologna.

If you’re looking for one of the best boutique hotels in Bologna, you will absolutely fall in love with the historic Art Hotel Commercianti. As one of the oldest boutique hotels in the Mediaeval city centre, Art Hotel Commercianti features wonderfully historic design elements like vaulted ceilings, gothic stained glass windows and antique furnishings.

Cool decor at Art Hotel Commercianti

It’s easy to see why Art Hotel Commercianti is one of the best luxury hotels in Bologna

One of the best ways to experience Bologna is by cycling, and Art Hotel Commercianti offers every guest a free bike rental. You’ll find must-see Bologna attractions like San Petronio’s Basilica and the Fountain of Neptune right next door, and other major attractions like Saint Peter’s Cathedral and Piazza Maggiore just a short walk or cycle away.

Modern amenities and old-world Italian charm combine in this contemporary, 4-star hotel. Elegant, refined, and completely renovated in 2021, Aemilia Hotel Bologna is located in a peaceful neighbourhood on the outskirts of Bologna. Despite its tranquil location, Bologna’s historic city centre and its famous towers are just a 15-minute walk away.

Bedroom at Aemilia Hotel Bologna, one of the best hotels in Bologna city centre

Rooftop at Aemilia Hotel Bologna

The hotel itself is spacious and modern. It features two lounges and two terraces, one with splendid views overlooking the rooftops of the city. The Hotel’s Gurmè Restaurant is ready to wine and dine you with Bologna’s traditional delicacies. Plus, there are also many award-winning restaurants just nearby including the popular, fine-dining restaurant, Il Posto.

The Phi Hotel is one of my favourite romantic hotels in Bologna. This boutique hotel dates back to 1375 when it was originally constructed as a tavern. With over 600 years of hospitality experience, you’re guaranteed to receive a warm welcome and enjoy a luxurious stay at the Phi Hotel Bologna!

Phi Hotel is one of the best boutique hotels in Bologna

Love the modern bedrooms at Phi Hotel in Bologna

The hotel has a quirky yet sophisticated atmosphere, with fun design elements including brightly coloured rooms and contemporary artwork. Thanks to its convenient location next to Piazza Maggiore, you can explore the historic centre on foot and easily reach the nearby historic markets, churches, and museums.

If you’re looking for cool hotels in Bologna, I Portici Hotel’s mix of Italian “Liberty” style (similar to Art-Nouveau) and contemporary design is sure to leave you impressed. Located in the historic, 19th-century Maccaferri Palace, this hotel’s central location is ideal for a city break. It’s just a 10-minute walk from many of Bologna’s best attractions like the world-class Bologna Opera House.

I Portici Hotel is one of the best luxury hotels in Bologna

Breakfast is a grand affair at I Portici Hotel Bologna

If you’re a foodie or simply excited to experience Bologna’s vibrant culinary scene, you simply must try the on-site, Michelin-starred restaurant, Ristorante I Portici. The elegant dining room was once a historic café and has recently been restored to its former glory. The menu features creative and unique, Italian-inspired dishes created by world-class executive chef, Gianluca Renzi.

Offering a unique style and old-world Italian charm, Art Hotel Orologio is one of the best boutique hotels in Bologna. This charming hotel, located in the heart of the city centre, has been owned and operated by the Orsi family for more than 40 years. You’ll be greeted by a cosy and family-friendly atmosphere. It’s an ideal place to stay for couples as well as families travelling with kids.

Chic bedrooms at Art Hotel Orologio one of my favourite hotels in Bologna

Is Art Hotel Orologio the best place to stay in Bologna?

Each of the airy rooms and suites is elegantly decorated with dark-wood furniture, marble bathrooms and modern amenities. Thanks to its convenient location in the heart of the historic city centre, you might even be able to see views of Bologna’s most famous monuments from your window!

With its great location in the heart of Bologna, Hotel Corona d’Oro is one the best hotels in Bologna for travellers planning a luxurious holiday. Many of Bologna’s must-see attractions are within easy walking distance, including Santo Stefano Basilica and the historic Le Due Torri (two towers).

Hotel Corona d’Oro is a beautiful hotel in Bologna

Bedroom at Hotel Corona d’Oro, Bologna

Each of the spacious rooms offers elegant surroundings thanks to thoughtful touches like antique furnishings, fresh flowers and gorgeous, marble bathrooms. A complimentary buffet featuring fresh, Italian pastries is served in the chic dining room every morning, so if you’re a foodie, you’ll love this hotel!

Conveniently located across from the Bologna Centrale train station, UNAHOTELS is the perfect stop for solo travellers or couples planning a short city break in Bologna. With an ultra-modern and sophisticated atmosphere, UNAHOTELS makes the perfect base for exploring the city.

UNAHOTELS is a modern hotel in Bologna

UNA Hotel is one of the best budget hotels in Bologna

Be sure to stop for an aperitif at the trendy, on-site restaurant and cocktail bar. With its pretty outdoor terrace, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy cocktail after a long day of sightseeing!

If you’re looking to enjoy some of Italy’s most flavoursome cuisine and one of its most charming historic centres, there really is no better place for a holiday than beautiful Bologna!

I hope you’ve enjoyed my guide to the best hotels in Bologna and that it helps you plan a memorable holiday. For more inspiration, don’t miss my guide to how to spend one day in Bologna. It’s packed full of tips and recommendations for where to visit and where to eat!