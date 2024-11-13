Looking for fun things to do in Denver with kids? This is one of the most captivating, mind-bending experiences in the city right now!

Are you a frazzled parent who’s run out of ideas of ways to entertain your little ones? Well, don’t fear, I’ve got an amazing attraction to tell you about!

The Museum of Illusions is one of the hottest tickets in town. This unique attraction is filled with optical illusions, holograms, and immersive rooms which are designed to challenge your senses. You’ll feel like reality has been flipped on its head!

If you’re looking for fun days out in Denver with kids, I’ve got the perfect place

With over 80 exhibits, there’s plenty to keep you and your children occupied. It’s earned a reputation as one of the best family-friendly activities in Denver.

Feeling intrigued? Coming up in this post I’ll give you a guide to what to expect, how to visit, and exactly why your children will love it!

There are some amazing family-friendly activities in Denver

A Guide To Visiting The Museum Of Illusions, Denver

What to Expect at the Museum of Illusions

Denver’s Museum of Illusions is home to 80 unique exhibits. There are sculptural installations, immersive illusion rooms, optical illusions, holograms and more.

Yes, it’s basically somewhere to visit for light hearted entertainment. But, it’s got an educational side too, as there’s some fascinating science behind how the exhibits play with your mind. It’ll make you question how your brain works and whether seeing really is believing. Essentially reality as you know it, will be utterly transformed.

The Museum of Illusions, Denver has some very quirky exhibits

If you feel like you’ve already ticked off the best things to do in Denver with kids (how many more trips can you do to Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Zoo and the Children’s Museum?!) then this museum is a great option for your next day out.

Museum Highlights

While I don’t want to spoil all the surprises, there are a few exhibits I couldn’t wait to tell you about!

Just look at the ‘Cloning Table’! Yes, you really will see yourself cloned, as you pose for photos at this unique mirrored exhibit. Your kids can stand in, and see themselves repeated around the table. You could even hold hands… with yourself! Say what?! Mind blown.

How cool is this illusion? You can hold hands with yourself!

Another favourite of mine is ‘Head on a Platter’. You climb into the exhibit, and all of a sudden, just your head remain… ready for a tasty meal! Kids love this one, especially when they encourage their parents to be their next dinner!

The head on a platter illusion will make anyone smile!

The immersive illusion rooms are incredible for photography. These are locations where you’ll look like you’re standing on the ceiling, hanging from a building, or tilting at a bizarre angle. Your concept of gravity and spatial awareness will go out of the window!

You can see why this is one of the top things to do with kids in Denver

I have a few favourite experiences. If you’re visiting the Museum of Illusions in Denver with kids, you’ll all enjoy the little and large perspective you get in this room. Your little ones will look like they’re towering over you!

Perspective tricks at the Museum of Illusions Denver

I also really enjoyed the train carriage, where you’ll appear to be travelling upside-down while the train is speeding along! The photos in this room are hilarious.

The ‘Vortex Tunnel’ is also really popular. The walkway through the tunnel doesn’t move, but the lights surrounding it rotate, which makes it feel like you’re spinning too! The best way to describe the feeling? Discombobulating. It’s virtually impossible to walk straight. Hold on tight!

This is the Vortex Tunnel at the Museum of Illusions

Other Must-Sees

Along with some of the more prominent exhibits mentioned, there are smaller artworks dotted throughout the museum too. These are designed to make you question how you see the world. There’s the Jastrow Illusion, where two items of the same size, appear to be different scales from one another. It’s amazing how the brain misinterprets the differences – honestly, I couldn’t believe it!

There are other illusions where you might see curved lines when they’re actually straight. One of the things I love about these illusions is that there’s information explaining how they work, and what’s happening in your brain when you look at them. You’ll start to understand the science behind the illusions… even though your eyes might want to say otherwise!

Tips For Visiting

If you’re planning a family day out in Denver, I’d 100% recommend a trip to the Museum of Illusions. You can book tickets online, which will give you a timeslot for entry. The slots run every 20 minutes throughout the day. The first slot of the day is at 9am and the final entry at 9pm.

I’d recommend visiting out of peak times if possible. By avoiding weekends and holidays, you’re more likely to have a relaxed visit with fewer crowds. It’ll make taking photos much easier too!

I’d also suggest taking your time to read the displays by each piece. You and your kids will get more out of the experience, as you’ll learn as you go!

If your family enjoys interactive museums, you’ll love this one

Most families will take between 45 minutes and 1 hour 30 to complete the museum (including stopping for lots of photos!)

Arrive with a fully charged phone. There are so many great photo opportunities along the way. You’ll love snapping photos of your children interacting with the exhibits!

Take a look on Instagram before you visit. If you search by location tag, you’ll see some of the quirky and creative shots people have posted in the past, and get inspiration for what you could do!

This is one of the most fun immersive experiences in Denver

Tickets and Prices

There are reduced prices for children aged 5-12, seniors and military. Children aged 4 and under go free.

It’s also worth knowing that teachers can gain complimentary entry, so bring your school ID if you have one!

You can check the latest ticket prices and book here.

This is one of the most fun activities in Denver for children

How To Get There

The Museum of Illusions Denver is located on the corner of 16th Street Mall and Curtis Street. Address: 951 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202

You’ll find plenty of places to park nearby, but the most convenient is at 1657 Champa Street, which you can enter between 16th and 17th Street.

If you’re looking for more tips for visiting the city, don’t miss my guide to the top things to do in Denver in Winter. Or, if you’re considering trips to the wider region, take a look at my guides to Telluride, Breckenridge and Aspen.

I hope you’ve enjoyed finding out about this amazing family activity in Denver. Have a great time at the museum and don’t forget to take lots of photos!

