Infinity pools, private villas, stunning beaches and romantic resorts – welcome to the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius for 2019.

Mauritius is one of the top destinations for honeymooners, and after visiting, I totally understand why! While there are plenty of white sandy beaches and relaxation options, there’s an adventurous side to the island too. Spend your honeymoon trying out some new water sports, diving, hiking through the diverse landscapes or spotting wildlife in its natural habitat.

Dramatic volcano peaks act as backdrops to the bright aqua coloured waters of the Indian ocean. It’s got those exotic, paradise feel. The island has plenty of beautiful five-star hotels, and thankfully the Mauritian culture and hospitality still shines through.

For all you romantics out there, I know how hard it must be to pick the best honeymoon hotel in Mauritius, as there are plenty of great options. While it’s easy to splurge, Mauritius actually has options for all budgets, and you might be a little surprised to hear the island has some of the world’s best-value deals for honeymooners. Along with family resorts, comfortable villas and AirBnbs, you’ll find a handful of luxurious Mauritius honeymoon hotels that will absolutely blow your mind!

So what does a honeymoon in Mauritius entail? You can split your time between unwinding in a top spa, strolling along one of the island’s beaches, sipping on tropical cocktails and indulging in all types of beach activities. You could kick off the day with a romantic breakfast on the beach, then take things up a notch with some adrenaline-fuelled ziplining, before discovering an underwater world on a diving or snorkelling trip, before spending the evening relaxing with your better half!

So, no matter what you’ve got planned for your honeymoon, this comprehensive guide features the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius…

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Mauritius

5 star hotel Constance Le Prince Maurice oozes luxury. The tropical hideaway offers intimacy and calmness making it one of the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius. Sitting dreamily above a green lagoon, with a beach to one size, the hotel has a mix of beachfront and lake-edge over-water villas and suites. It’s a very romantic setting!

There are two championship golf courses and two staff per guest – so there is no doubt out there that pampering is absolutely guaranteed. You can choose either suites or thatched villas, both look absolutely lovely and come with all the mod cons you’d expect at a luxurious hotel.

Revel in the calmness as you dip into one of the stunning pools, with your drink of choice (that the staff will go the extra mile to remember) and enjoy relaxing at the world class spa.

Located on the shores of Turtle Bay (a natural marine park), and set in 20 acres of tropical gardens, this beachfront retreat has some of the most beautiful scenery on the island. In fact, from the moment you arrive you’ll be struck by the nature of the hotel, with its cascading waterfall, floating waterlilies, tropical gardens and gorgeous mountain views.

If you’re the kind of person who gets itchy feet, you’ll love The Oberoi’s daily programme of complimentary culinary, artistic and spiritual activities designed to make your stay truly unforgettable. You could enjoy a spot of wine tasting, go stargazing, revel in the Hindu mythology at the Maheswarnath temple or relax with a massage in their top spa.

All the rooms are luxurious, with four poster beds and marble bathrooms, but The Royal Villas are the splurge option! They’re set within private tropical gardens and have pools and thatched dining pavilions, perfect for a those who want some private time.

Another of the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius, Heritage Le Telfair offers 5 star luxury in stunning surroundings on the south of the island. This part of Mauritius is a lot more secluded and often considered to be the more authentic part of the island.

Heritage Le Telfair has its own stretch of white sandy beach protected by a reef, two large pools (one of them is heated – ideal for visits in cooler months) several restaurants, a wellness centre, tonnes of activities and an 18-hole championship golf course. Professional competitions are played there regularly, so if you’re fans of golf, this is the best resort to pick.

Its sister property, all-inclusive Heritage Awali, is next door, and provides extra options of restaurants, including a great Indian restaurant and Coco Shack – a cute beach hut selling fresh coconuts and cocktails. In terms of location, you’re a short drive from a few of the island’s natural wonders – the Seven Coloured Earths, Chamarel Waterfall, and Black River Gorges National Park. I found the staff here to be wonderfully friendly and helpful, often referring to us by name throughout the week.

Paradise Cove Hotel was definitely designed with nothing but romance in mind. Sunbeds, little love nests, gardens surrounding cliff-top infinity pools, and unbeatable views of the islands north of Mauritius – the hotel has it all.

With it’s adults-only policy, it’s one of Mauritius’ best honeymoon hotels. Unlike some of the options on this list, Paradise Cove only has 67 rooms, making it a more intimate experience. The fact that no kids are allowed on the premises adds to the calmness of your holiday!

For those who want to stay active on their honeymoon, Paradise Cove has lots of water activities including catamaran trips, paddle boarding and kite surfing. There are tennis courts, yoga classes and other exercise options.

For foodies, there’s plenty too with four restaurants, a rum bar and a top cellar packed full of the best wines. My favourite spot is probably Indigo Restaurant, perched right on the water with absolutely breathtaking views.

Located on Trou d’Eau Douce Bay on the east of the island, Shangri-la’s Le Touessrok Resort & Spa has all the 5 star luxury you’d expect from one of the world’s top hotel brands. It’s a reasonably large resort (200 rooms), but every single room has Indian Ocean views, making it one of the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius.

With so many rooms, the dining options here are plentiful. There are five restaurants and three bars, including top indian restaurant Safran, Japanese restaurants Kushi and Republik Beach Club & Grill, which is a great spot for lunch on the beach. You can even request your own romantic dinner on the sand – how magical does this look?

One thing that sets Shangri-la’s Le Touessrok Resort & Spa apart from the rest is that it has its own private island! Moments away is Ilot Mangénie, where you’ll find a beach club, with a personal butler service.

Wow! The location of the St Regis Mauritius Resort is something else! Just look at that view of the hotel on the white sands, with turquoise waters and the famous Le Morne rock behind?

This is one of the most popular honeymoon hotels in Mauritius. Located on the south west tip of the island, this 5 star hotel has 5 restaurants, including Japanese, seafood and Indian cuisine. If you’re looking for something private and romantic on your honeymoon, there are optional extras for private dinners on one of the over-water pavilions.

Adventure lovers will love all the water sports on offer too, including snorkelling, water-skiing and windsurfing. Plus there’s plenty of time to enjoy the beach and pools too.

Meanwhile, those craving relaxation can chill in Iridium Spa, which is home to a beautiful Jacuzzi with a star-effect ceiling.

Located on the north of the island, Lux Grand Gaube is one of the newest hotels in Mauritius, and has a Zen-like feel that’s hard to compete with. Ivory villas, five pools, tropical gardens, and whirlpool baths – it’s a great honeymoon hotel for relaxation lovers.

The decor is wonderful, with designer Kelly Hoppen creating the blissful atmosphere.

While many of the hotels I’ve mentioned specialise in Indian, Japanese and seafood, this hotel has restaurants serving up tasty Peruvian, Argentine and Turkish cuisines.

There’s also plenty to keep you entertained. With a spa, fitness centre, tennis academy, golf course and also a series of inspirational classes and expert-led workshops. You could return home having learned a whole new skill!

There is a reason so many people choose to honeymoon in Mauritius. It strikes that perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, natural beauty and paradise vibes. Added to that, the luxurious hotels, warm hospitality and great food scene, you know you’ll have a great time.

I hope you’ve enjoyed my selection of the best honeymoon hotels in Mauritius. If you’re still keen to look at other options for your honeymoon, you can search on the map below. Have a great honeymoon, wherever you choose!



