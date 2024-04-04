From sunset sessions at Cafe Mambo, day trips to Formentera and tasty food by the ocean, my 3-day Ibiza itinerary shows you the highlights.

I love visiting Ibiza for its vibrant energy, wild nightlife, and stunning beaches. It’s the kind of place you can relax during the day, with beach time, delicious food and slow exploration. But, if you do like a party, the clubs are off the scale. Believe me, I’ve been there, done that. Pacha ’til dawn? Yep, it’s a lot of fun! Although, now I’m in my late 30s, I prefer life at a much slower pace!

While a weekend in Ibiza for many might involve jumping from beach club to sunset cocktails to super clubs, there is so much more to this beautiful island. This 3-day Ibiza itinerary is going to show you just that!

There’s something very special about watching the sunset in Ibiza

Your perfect holiday in Ibiza might involve paddle boarding around San Antonio Bay, kicking back and relaxing on the soft sands of Cala Bassa beach, or diving into Ibiza Town‘s history.

Ibiza Town is built right on the rocks

Of course, there are a ton of hidden gems to be found if you spend 3 nights in Ibiza. Want to learn about myths and legends? Head to Es Vedra. Alternatively, you can spend the morning flying over the island in a hot air balloon. It’s all possible on a trip to Ibiza!

Don’t miss beautiful places like Cala Vadella on your Ibiza holiday

The Ultimate 3-Day Ibiza Itinerary

Visit the legendary Cafe Mambo

With sets by some of the biggest DJs on the planet, no trip to Ibiza is complete without a visit to Cafe Mambo. I’ve been several times for sunset, and it’s just amazing.

Cafe Mambo in Ibiza

There’s a very special atmosphere as the sun is sinking over the sea. Everyone gathers, listens to the tunes, watches the golden rays disappear, then applauds an amazing day on the island. Moments later, the tunes crank up and the Ibiza night scene kicks off!

Cafe Mambo

If you’re keen to have a table at Cafe Mambo, I’d recommend booking as far in advance as possible. This place is so popular, it’s often hard to reserve.

Relax on Cala Bassa

Let’s be honest, Ibiza isn’t short of beautiful beaches, but Cala Bassa is one of the best. Home to amazing snorkelling experiences, chilled-out beach bars and clubs, and restaurants serving fresh seafood, it’s a must-visit during your 3-day Ibiza itinerary.

Cala Bassa is one of the prettiest beaches in Ibiza

You can also hire sun beds or jump on a catamaran of the surrounding coves. It’s one of the best family-friendly spots on the island.

Explore Cova de Can Marçà

Located in the beautiful San Miguel Port area, the Cova de Can Marçà is hands down one of the best places to visit in Ibiza. Spanning an incredible 100,000 years of history and natural wonder, it’s a beautiful place. If you’re looking to hide from the Ibizan sun for an hour or two, or just love natural geography and caves, this is for you!

Add a trip to Cova de Can Marçà to your 3-day Ibiza itinerary

This tour is a great option if you want to hear the story of how the cave was discovered by smugglers too.

Try paddle boarding at San Antonio Bay

With so many gorgeous coves to choose from, I’d recommend trying kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding while you’e on the island. I think it’s one of the best ways to explore Ibiza’s amazing coastline.

San Antonio Bay may not have the best reputation as it’s the home of the 18-30s market, but it does have a safe and picturesque bay which is perfect for low-level watersports.

Enjoy a food tour of Ibiza’s Old Town

Is there a better way to discover an island’s food scene than joining a walking tour with a local? Ibiza’s Old Town is full of delicious treats including patatas bravas, sangria, jamón ibérico, and more!

This food tour of Ibiza Town is guaranteed to fill you up, with 8 different types of food and 5 drinks. The benefit of going with a local guide is that you’ll find places that are off the beaten path. Just be sure to arrive hungry!

Take a jetski tour of Margarita Island

Want to explore the neighbouring Margarita Island? Well, get your adrenaline pumping with a jetski tour! Whizz around coves and beautiful rock formations, taking in the crystal clear waters below you. I love that you can even jetski under rock arches – what a super cool experience!

Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila

I’d recommend exploring the medieval town of Dalt Vila, one of four UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the island. From the Portal de ses Taules to the Necropolis des Puig des Molins and the charming cobbled streets, it’s a beautiful and historic place to see. You can also cycle up the hill if you’re feeling extra energetic!

Dalt Vila sits on top of Ibiza Town

For something a little more creative, you could book onto this fun tour of Dalt Vila, which finishes with an art workshop. You’ll get to paint your own tote bag inspired by what you’ve seen.

Soar above Ibiza in a hot air balloon

I remember seeing hot air balloons soaring over Ibiza on my last trip to the island. I can only imagine how magical that experience must be!

The hot air balloon trips over Ibiza take off for sunrise. You’ll get to see the golden glow of the sun’s rays as it illuminates the island, neighbouring Formentera, and even Mallorca on a clear day!

Enjoy a boat trip around Es Vedra

If you’re into mythology and legend, then I’d recommend you take a boat trip around Es Vedra. This mystical islet is the rumoured birthplace of the Phoenician goddess Tanit. There are so many amazing stories. Aside from this, it’s also a beautiful rocky islet, and one of the most famous sunset views in Ibiza.

Seeing Es Vedra is a magical experience

Cafe hop in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera

Want to experience what Ibiza is like away from the beach clubs and pumping music? Journey to the beautiful village of Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera. Known for its bohemian vibes, cute cafes, hippy restaurants, and hotels, it’s a welcome escape. If you only have 3 days in Ibiza and you’re craving some calm time, you have to spend at least half a day here.

Experience cliff jumping in Punta Galera

Are you craving the ultimate adrenaline rush? I’d suggest a little pit stop at Punta Galera. It’s one of the best points in Ibiza for cliff jumping and sea swimming.

The steep rocks and crystal waters of Punta Galera

One of the cool things about Punta Galera is that it’s also a beginner-friendly cliff-jumping spot. Of course, you should still try this extreme activity with an expert or tour group for extra safety.

Enjoy the hippy markets of Santa Eulalia or Las Dalias

Something that I love about Ibiza is that there was a huge hippy movement on the island in the 60s and 70s. It’s stuck around, and now you’ll find a whole range of laid-back cafes, bars, and hangouts around the island. There are lots in the towns of Santa Eulalia and Las Dalias. Here, you’ll find bohemian crafts and clothing, food and drink, and all-around good vibes!

I hope you have an amazing time in Ibiza

How many days in Ibiza?

One of the top questions I get asked is about how long to spend in Ibiza. You could easily spend anywhere from three to five days in Ibiza. If you’re planning a bigger European adventure, I think 3 nights in Ibiza is enough.

With 3 days in Ibiza, you can relax, check out a couple of beach bars, and enjoy a boat trip on those iconic crystal clear waters!

Of course, if you’re coming from the United States, you’ll need to catch a connecting flights in Madrid, Barcelona, or Valencia, so you could add a few days in mainland Spain before hopping over for three days in Ibiza.

I hope this guide helps you plan your time in Ibiza. If you have any questions, let me know! For other tips on visiting Ibiza, I’d recommend reading my pick of the best Ibiza tours as well as my top places to visit in Ibiza in summer. Have the best time!

