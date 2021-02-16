













Looking for fun London date night ideas? From street food to crazy golf and adventures on the Thames, it’s time to plan a romantic evening with a difference.

London is a great city for dating. Not only are there plenty of gorgeously romantic spots to visit, you’ll also never be short of fun activities. Whatever you or your date are interested in, there’s a fun London date night idea for you!

London is a romantic city for a first date

Perhaps you’ve done the restaurant scene to death, been to every bar you ever wanted to, paid for a posh afternoon tea and you’ve even had a ping pong date. What next? Well, don’t worry, I’ve got lots of great ideas coming up.

Love shopping? How about exploring one of London’s lesser-visited markets? If you both adore food, you could book onto a cooking class for the day and learn some new recipes from a pro.

There are some great London date night ideas coming up

Perhaps you’re keen on adventures? Well there are plenty of London date night ideas that will get your adrenaline pumping. You could zoom along the River Thames on a speedboat, hop in kayak and paddle along London’s canals, or even hire a floating hot tub for the night.

What I’m trying to say is that London is a city made for fun and quirky dates. You don’t need to stick to dinners and movies! It’s hard to narrow it down to just a few ideas, but here are five of my favourite date ideas.

Which of these fun London night ideas will you choose?

5 Fun London Date Night Ideas

Play crazy golf in London

My all-time favourite London date night idea would involve a few rounds of crazy golf, accompanied by delicious cocktails and some snacks. The best place to tee off? Swingers. There are two prime London locations to choose from – one right by Oxford Circus and another in the City close to Liverpool Street.

A trip to Swingers is a great London date night idea

Both venues have two really fun courses to play, with features including illuminated lighthouses, big wheels and a really funky helter-skelter! It’s a really fun place to spend the evening. Let’s just hope you can keep things light and friendly – you don’t want any tantrums during your hot date!

For an extra bit of romance, you can toast your golfing prowess with a few celebratory cocktails at one of the cocktail bars. Along with a menu of classics, you’ll find a few fun twists too, including The Swinger – a grapefruit and a pink peppercorn G&T.

One of my favourite date night ideas in London – Swingers crazy golf

If you need to refuel during your evening of pitching and putting you and your date can share some tasty street food including tacos, burgers, pizzas and gelato. How perfect does that sound?

Eat your way around London

Foodie couples listen up! For this London date night idea you’re going to eat your way around the city, sampling everything from light and fluffy baos to spicy curries and indulgent filled doughnuts.

Ready for a street food tour as a London date night idea?

One of my favourite things about the food scene in London is how international it is. You really can try delicacies from all around the world.

Feast on fresh Italian pasta which tastes like an Italian nonna made it. Sample fresh fish tacos that will transport you to the beaches of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Enjoy some crispy Korean fried chicken that will make you question the KFC’s you’ve eaten over the years. All of this and more awaits on a self-guided street food date in London!

While there are plenty of awesome street food markets open during the day, not many trade after dark, making the a street food themed date night a little trickier.

However, don’t fear – there are some brilliant options dotted around the city, all worth travelling a little way for. Based in south London? Head to shipping-container-come-food-market POP Brixton or pay a visit to trendy food hall Mercato Metropolitano.

So much great food to sample in London’s street food markets

Looking for foodie gems in east London? Try Street Feast or Dinerama in Shoreditch. Going north, then you can’t miss the iconic Camden Market, where you can grab a bite to eat and perch looking out over the canal. Or, if you fancy eating your way around west London, you could check out one of the Insta-worthy Pergola venues.

Adventure down the River Thames in London

If you’re an adventurous couple looking for London date night ideas, you’ve come to the right place. How about taking your other half on a tour of London’s twinkly lights… by kayak!

This is a seriously romantic date idea. You’ll hop on board a double kayak at Battersea and paddle your way downstream, passing iconic landmarks including the Houses of Parliament, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tate Modern, before paddling under the iconic Tower Bridge.

How about a romantic kayaking trip down the River Thames?

This kayak date on the Thames ends in Greenwich. If you’re thinking that sounds like a tiring date, don’t worry! You’ll be travelling with the tide, so you won’t wear yourselves out too much.

Go stargazing in London

What could be more romantic than staring up at the stars with the love of your life? It might be surprising to hear you could have a proper stargazing session in London, considering how much light pollution there is in the city.

However, book onto a special session at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich and you’ll be amazed by how much of the night sky you see.

What could be more romantic than stargazing as a London date night idea?

The Sky Tonight Live sessions are usually hosted by an astronomer who will tell you everything you need to know about what’s twinkling above you. It’s a magical experience, and definitely one of the most romantic London date ideas!

Get creative at a neon life drawing class in London

Here’s a great London date night idea for arty couples. You might have tried life drawing in the past, but have you ever tried glow in the dark life drawing?!

The Neon Naked classes are legendary in London. Across between a rave, an art lesson and a full moon party, they are seriously good fun.

The models are a little different at a Neon Naked life drawing class

The models are vibrantly decorated with neon paint, and usually pose holding a few glowing flamboyant accessories! Then it’s time for you and your beloved to sketch out what you see, using neon pastels and paints of course.

You don’t need to be good at drawing to enjoy a neon art class either. The atmosphere is relaxed and once you have a neon pastel in your hand you’ll feel totally liberated.

Which of these London date night ideas are you keen to try first? Will you be finding love on the crazy golf course or smooching your way down the River Thames? I can’t wait to hear what you go for.

If you’re looking for more ideas, don’t miss my guides to the quirkiest things to do in London as well as my recommendations for unusual and unique restaurants in London.

