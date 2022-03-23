11 Best Luxury Villas in Puglia

Planning a holiday to southern Italy? These beautiful luxury villas in Puglia are ideal for couples, groups and families.

Puglia is one of the most beautiful regions in Italy. Famed for its traditional white architecture, picturesque coastline, characterful towns and olive groves, it’s a destination with a relaxed pace to life. Enjoy leisurely feasts featuring the best Italian ingredients, wander ancient city walls and dip your toes in sparkling turquoise waters.

Exploring Alberobello in Puglia, Italy

We visited on holiday a few years ago, enjoying a road trip through Ostuni, Alberobello, Monopoli and Polignano a Mare. We absolutely fell in love with the area. There’s something so charming about the small towns, with little piazzas dotted with pasta joints and gelato stands. Needless to say, we’ve been dreaming of returning ever since!

Polignano a Mare – a must see on your Puglia holiday

If you’d love to follow in our footsteps, the first decision is where to stay in Puglia. Thankfully there are absolutely loads of amazing spots to choose from! My advice would be to book a luxury villa in Puglia so that you have a base for your trip. If you then hire a car, you can explore the beautiful towns and beaches during the day, then return to enjoy the luxurious villa as the sun starts to set.

I’d recommend exploring lots of cute towns on your Puglia villa holiday

There are plenty of great Puglia villas for rent, but my selection truly ticks the luxury box! Many have serene swimming pools, outside dining areas and nature-filled gardens. Some have sensational sea views while others feature traditional architecture, including those iconic trulli houses. There are even a few which offer a concierge service to take care of any needs during your stay! As you read about each one, no doubt your wish list will keep growing!

Staying in a luxury villa in Puglia is a great idea if you’re travelling as a big group or taking your whole family. Some of these properties sleep 8 or more. With self-catered accommodation you’ll have the freedom to cook your own meals and spread out and enjoy the space.

Ostuni is one of my favourite towns in Puglia

The Best Luxury Villas in Puglia

All of these chic villas and luxury apartments in Puglia are available to book throughout the year via Plum Guide – one of my favourite sites for finding unique properties around the world. They thoroughly vet every single villa and apartment, so you can trust you’ll have an amazing stay!

Sleeps 8

If you’re dreaming of a holiday in Puglia, then no doubt you’re familiar with the pretty conical roofs of the traditional trulli houses. I stayed in one in Alberobello and it was an unforgettable experience!

Trullo Towers is one of the best luxury villas in Puglia

While many of these buildings are historic, they’ve been brought up to modern standards, with light, airy décor and all the amenities you could dream of. Trullo Towers is a great example of this, and is definitely one of the best luxury villas in Puglia with a pool.

Outdoor dining area at Trullo Towers in Puglia

Puglia villas don’t get much better than Trullo Towers

With four chic bedrooms, stunning gardens and one of the best pools in the region, you’re in for a treat! It’s a great option if you’re looking for a villa for a large family or a group of friends. Just imagine lazing around that pool, with a refreshing drink in your hand!

Sleeps 18

One of the largest luxury villas in Puglia, Purple Mosaic sleeps up to 18 people in 9 bedrooms. It’s ideal for a big group holiday in Puglia, or perhaps the ultimate family holiday!

Purple Mosaic is ideal if you’re looking for large holiday villas in Puglia

Purple Mosaic has amazing interiors

This is no ordinary villa. The architecture is Art Nouveau, and it dates back to the early 18th century. There are historic columns, private courtyards, stained glass windows, artworks and stunning chandeliers throughout. It’s a place with real character, and at times you might feel like you’re staying in a museum!

If you’re a lover of history, you’ll really enjoy this property. It’s also worth noting that this would be a great wedding villa – just imagine the romantic photos!

Purple Mosaic Puglia

Spend your days relaxing by the large swimming pool and enjoy group dinners in the magnificent dining room (while one of you plays a few tunes on the grand piano). One of my favourite things about this luxurious villa is the outside dining area – ideal for those summer dinners al fresco.

Sleeps 8

This is one of my favourite luxury villas in Puglia as it has several trulli houses all joined together, on one beautiful property. It’s like an amazing rabbit warren of rooms, all with traditional stone archways and signature Pugliese domes.

Grazing the Sky – one of the best luxury villas in Puglia

For daytime relaxing there’s the large pool, which looks very inviting! For something a bit special, this villa has its very own mini golf course! How about challenging your travel buddies to a game and see who’s the champion of the group?!

Grazing the Sky has a gorgeous terrace

Grazing the Sky

Another unique feature is the zero-gravity bed! It’s a bit like a floating tepee, and is a great spot to lie back and take in the Italian night sky. What a magical experience that would be!

While many of these Puglia holidays are in locations away from towns, this one is in Monopoli, meaning you can enjoy a wander to the beach and the pretty central streets for dinner, drinks or an emergency daytime gelato!

Sleeps 6

If you’re looking for a holiday rental in Puglia which offers a mix of nature, beach and pool time, definitely take a closer look at Botanica Mirage. Located in the Porto Selvaggio nature reserve, the villa’s grounds stretch from the minimalist white villa, past the swimming pool, through Italian gardens, right to the sea. It really does offer a bit of everything!

Botanica Mirage, Puglia

Botanica Mirage, Puglia

Botanica Mirage, Puglia

The interiors of this villa are light and airy, with pops of colour from the modern artworks on the walls. The pool is a good size for a group of 6, plus there are some shady terraces and dining areas for when the sun is at its peak.

If you’re looking for a peaceful location, surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature, this property is ideal.

Sleeps 4

While many of these villas in Puglia, Italy are suited to big groups visiting the region, Conical Roof is perfect for a couple or a group of four. This limestone trulli house is absolutely adorable! It’s compact inside, with two bedrooms, traditional archways and domed roofs.

Conical Roof in Puglia

Conical Roof is one of the best Puglia villas for rent for 4 people

The grounds are very pretty too, filled with fruit and olive trees. As you wander you’ll find little patios, hammocks and secret spots, ideal for relaxing in. There’s a small pool here too, plus a grill area. It’d be a lovely setting for a late afternoon BBQ as the sun is starting to set.

Sleeps 6

This spectacular villa merges holiday villa vibes with a traditional trulli house. Inside are two en-suite bedrooms plus a master suite. Spend your holiday wandering the gardens which are filled with olive trees, enjoying the pool and relaxing on the private patio.

The pool at La Bella Vita

La Bella Vita outdoor dining area

La Bella Vita is one of the best Puglia holiday rentals

I love the merging of old and new in this property. It’s got a real feel of turning back the clock, while still retaining all the luxury you might want for a special holiday in Puglia. La Bella Vita is located a short drive from the white city of Ostuni – a place I adored when I visited!

Sleeps 10

Located on the southwest coast in Italy’s heel, this is one of the best villas in Puglia for large groups. Sleeping 10 people, this chic new villa’s design pays homage to the traditional architecture of the region.

Archi Di Pietra, Puglia

Archi Di Pietra, Puglia

Archi Di Pietra, Puglia

The highlights of this villa include the beautiful pool and lounging areas, plus the domed indoor / outdoor dining area which boasts stunning views. All of the rooms look out towards the ocean or pretty countryside. There’s a real feeling of peace and tranquillity at this property.

It’s also a short walk to the inviting turquoise waters of Spiaggia di Pescoluse – somewhere I’m dreaming of visiting right now.

Sleeps 7

Another great option close to Ostuni and Martina Franca is this secluded 3-bed white stone villa. It’s wonderfully private! In fact, the grounds cover a vast 6,000 square metres. You might need a map to find your way around!

White Stone Serenade has an amazing swimming pool

Chic white rooms at White Stone Serenade – one of the most popular Puglia luxury villas

Each of the rooms has an en-suite bathroom, and there’s even a Jacuzzi within the villa. My favourite features are the infinity pool surrounded by chic white loungers, and the outdoor kitchen and dining area. Just imagine the dinners you could cook out there, sampling all of the amazing local Pugliese food and wine!

Sleeps 12

Close to Ceglie Messapica, one of Puglia’s oldest towns, this villa has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and is ideal for large groups visiting Puglia on holiday. The villa has a beautiful traditional style inside, with exposed brickwork, baroque arches and domed roofs. It’ll definitely make you feel like you’re walking through the pages of a fairy tale!

Once Upon A Time In Puglia is one of the best luxury villas in Puglia

Fairy tale vibes in the bedrooms at Once Upon A Time In Puglia

The big draw is the incredible two-tiered swimming pool. Imagine basking in the Puglia sunshine, enjoying blue skies, refreshing dips and perhaps a few Aperol spritzes throughout the day. Sounds pretty idyllic doesn’t it?

The incredible two-tiered pool at Once Upon A Time In Puglia

As for things to do, you could take a drive to nearby Ceglie Messapica or Ostuni where you can enjoy beautiful views and some of the finest Italian cuisine. Alternatively, sit back and relax at the villa – it really is paradise!

Sleeps 12

If you’re craving peace and tranquillity, this beautiful villa is ideal. Located in the countryside, you’ll enjoy the sounds of birds and nature as you wander the pretty gardens.

Olive and Basil is light and airy inside

You’ll spend hours enjoying the pool at Olive and Basil in Puglia, Italy

This villa sleeps 12, across 6 chic bedrooms. There’s an open-plan design to the main areas, making the villa feel really spacious. There’s a swimming pool and an outdoor dining area under a pergola with olive trees all around.

In terms of attractions nearby, this villa is pretty remote. However, the historic city of Gallipoli is under 30-minutes away by car. This coastal city is home to a 13th century fortress and city walls dating back to the 14th century. It’s a lovely place to take in the history of southern Italy, enjoy a gelato and a wander, before returning to your beautiful Puglia luxury villa!

Sleeps 4

Another amazing option if you’re looking for a holiday rental in the town of Monopoli is this simple 1-bedroom apartment which happens to have one of the best terraces in town! It’s in an incredible location for exploring the historic town of Monopoli, which is without doubt one of the most beautiful towns in Puglia. I loved wandering the skinny streets, taking a dip in the turquoise water right by the city walls, and enjoying dinner al fresco at buzzy Italian restaurants.

Big Blue Beautiful in Monopoli, Puglia

This apartment is located on the cliff overlooking the town, and has magnificent sea views. No doubt you’ll spend a lot of time eating and drinking on the terrace, which has a kitchenette located just inside and a BBQ outside.

I hope you’ve enjoying finding out about these amazing villas in Puglia. l If you want to find out about other beautiful regions in Italy, don’t miss my guide to the best hidden gems in Italy, which includes some gorgeous spots along the Amalfi Coast, in the Dolomites and close to some of Italy’s famous cities.