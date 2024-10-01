Spending one day in Cadiz? From exploring ancient Roman ruins and grand cathedrals to indulging in fresh seafood and local tapas, this one-day itinerary showcases the best of Cádiz.

Cadiz is a sparkling gem in southern Spain. Founded by the Phoenicians over 3,000 years ago, Cádiz is not only one of Europe’s oldest cities but also a crucial maritime hub during Spain’s golden age of exploration. The Romans also settled there, building an impressive city. It’s a place that I really connected with. I loved the views, the culture, the laid back lifestyle. I love how you can spend days just wandering the streets and soaking up the history of the city… or pack every hour full of activities!

Cadiz is such a pretty city in southern Spain

The food culture of Cadiz is impressive too. Prepare to savour melt-in-your-mouth tuna, salty charcuterie, crispy calamari, and the delicate flavours of Cádiz’s famed pescaíto frito, fresh from the sea.

I loved exploring the streets of Cadiz

There’s also a picturesque beach within the centre, where the ocean is dotted with fishing boats. I’d describe the city as historic, quaint and charming. It’s got something special. Plus, while it’s popular, it’s not got the huge tourist crowds of Barcelona or Seville.

But, you’ve come to this post because you’re short on time. Perhaps you’re visiting on a day trip from Seville or stopping by on a cruise ship. If you only have one day in Cadiz, you’ll want to cram in the top sights. If you’re here for a quick day trip, let me take you through Cádiz’s unforgettable highlights, plus some local culinary spots you just can’t miss. It’s a city I know inside-out, so leave me in charge of planning the perfect day for you.

Ready? Let’s dive into a very special 24-hours in Cadiz.

Cadiz has some lovely beaches

A One Day Itinerary For Cádiz

Morning

Visit Cadiz Cathedral and climb the bell tower

One of the prettiest buildings in Cadiz, the city’s cathedral has an eye-catching golden dome and features a mix of Baroque and Neoclassical architecture. Construction took over 100 years, starting in 1722 and finishing in 1838.

Cadiz Cathedral is a must visit

There are 16 chapels inside, and the cathedral itself was built with money from the trade between Spain and America. You’ll notice that the square it’s in can be pretty busy, but step inside the cathedral and you’ll feel the tranquillity of the space.

One of my favourite things to do in Cadiz is to climb the cathedral’s bell tower. I loved the panoramic views from up there, as not only do you overlook the city, you also get to take some unique photos with the bells in too.

Amazing views from Cadiz Cathedral

I loved the view of the city from the top of the cathedral

Refuel with coffee and picatostes

Have you heard of picatostes before? This sweet treat is essentially fried bread covered in sugar. You might want a plate of them for a late breakfast, a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon snack to bridge between lunch and dinner.

Cafe Royalty is a Cadiz institution – you have to visit on your day in Cadiz

I recommend trying the picatostes at Cafe Royalty, Cadiz

Sitting down to a plate of these at Cafe Royalty, with its lavish décor, panelling, accents of gold and beautifully-preserved murals is a Cadiz experience you have to tick off!

Explore more of Cádiz Old Town

There’s so much to love about the city’s Old Town! I adored getting lost in the narrow, cobblestone streets. Many of the buildings are red and orange, with skinny balconies overlooking the streets. Some have shops and restaurants tucked away too. Lots of the streets look similar, but once you’ve wandered around for a day, you’ll start to get your bearings.

Exploring Plaza de San Juan de Dios, Cadiz

One of the most famous places in Cadiz is Plaza de San Juan de Dios. This palm-lined square has fountains, monuments and the very grand, column-clad façade of Cadiz Town Hall.

Go on a bike tour of Cadiz

I’ll admit I’m a disaster on two wheels, so going on a bike tour of a new destination is more likely to end up with me in hospital, than taking selfies and having a good time! However, if you’re a keen cyclist, this bike tour is a great way to get to know Cadiz. On this small group tour, you’ll zip around the city’s photogenic streets while learning from a knowledgeable Cadiz guide.

Pretty streets of Cadiz, Spain

Enjoy a relaxing lunch in Cadiz

I was really impressed with the food scene in Cadiz. It’s a city rich in Andalucian history, which shines through in its cuisine. Meals tend to involve lots of plates of tapas, shared by the whole table. Here are a few places I loved on my last trip, but no doubt you’ll find other spots as you stroll around the city.

It’s worth knowing that the Spaniards run their days a little differently to other Europeans! Breakfast tends to be around 8/9am. By midday people might stop for a quick drink and a tapa. By around 2/3pm they sit down to lunch, then dinners are quite late, around 9pm. Once I understood this Spanish way of life, I understood why so many places were closed between 4pm – 8.30pm.

La Marmita Centro – If you’re a foodie like me, and want to enjoy a leisurely lunch, I’d recommend choosing the tasting menu at this upmarket restaurant. I enjoyed delicious and creative dishes including a cone of tuna and avocado tartar, mussels with seaweed, Iberian pork with bulgar wheat and smoked pork.

Tuna tartar at La Marmita Centro, Cadiz

La Marmita Centro is a fine-dining restaurant in Cadiz

Casa Manteca – Cadiz’s most famous bar, this is a rite of passage for anyone visiting the city. It’s lively, with walls covered in old pictures of Cadiz’s legendary carnival and bull fighting. Food is cheap and tasty, with the house speciality being chicharrones – a type of pressed pork served on waxed paper. I’d also recommend trying the roasted peppers stuffed with prawn and cod.

Casa Manteca is a great spot for authentic local food in Cadiz

La Taperia de Columela – I really wanted to visit here after hearing about the legendary sandwiches. The tapas menu is a lot more innovative than the average Cadiz tapas bar too. I would have loved to try the millefeuille cod, and octopus with caramelized onion and avocado! Sounds divine.

La Candela – In contrast to Cadiz’s traditional tapas bars, this one is quirky and offers some interesting fusions of flavours. I particularly liked La Candela’s oozy croquettes, as well as the marinaded tuna. It can get busy, so book in advance if you can.

La Candela serves tapas with a twist

Afternoon

Visit La Caleta Beach

After lunch, I’d recommend taking a stroll around the peninsula. The city is picturesque, with its green water dotted with boats, historic towers and castles and beach. I really enjoyed visiting Castillo de San Sebastian and Santa Catalina – the two castles / fortresses by La Caleta Beach. Genovés Park is another beautiful spot, with its uniquely-shaped topiary trees, fountain and waterfall.

View of Cadiz from Santa Catalina Castle

If it’s warm enough you could take a swim too. Or, simply relax on the beach in the sunshine! This is a relaxed city where anything goes!

If you have 24 hours in Cadiz, I’d suggest a stroll through Parque Genovés

Visit the Roman Theatre of Cádiz

I couldn’t believe it when I was walking down the main street with the sea on my left and I spotted the remains of a large Roman amphitheatre. Free to visit, it’s amazing to walk all over this piece of history. The museum is very informative too.

Sitting in the Roman Theatre in Cadiz

Amazing remains of the Roman Theatre in Cadiz

Climb up Torre Tavira

You’ve already seen the views from the Cathedral tower, well, now it’s time to see the city from a different perspective. At a height of 45 metres, Torre Tavira is the tallest watchtower in Cádiz. In its past life it was used for watching ships coming into the harbour.

I’d recommend paying to visit the observation deck, then check out the camera obscura. This clever optical device reflects what’s going on outside via the use of a periscope. Personally, I preferred the view of Cadiz from the cathedral tower, but I really enjoyed seeing the camara obscura in Tavira Tower. If you have time to do both, it’s definitely worth visiting. If not, just stick with the cathedral tower.

Plaza de San Juan de Dios, Cadiz

Evening

As the day draws on, it’s time to figure out your evening plans. Whether you fancy going on a tapas tour or sitting down to a romantic dinner for two, here are a few recommendations.

Book a food tour of Cadiz

If you’ve only got 24-hours in Cadiz, I’d recommend booking a food tour. This is a brilliant way to indulge in Cadiz’s cuisine while learning from a local. The three-hour tour takes place in the evening, so it doubles up as dinner! You’ll get to visit the central market and a number of bars too.

La Tabernita is a lively spot for tapas in Cadiz

Along the route, you’ll sample regional specialities including local cheese, cured meats and pescaito frito (local fried fish). Plus, there are several tipples included too. You might even sample some local sherry from nearby Jerez.

Go for dinner in Cadiz

If you’d rather book a table for dinner or plan your own tapas bar crawl, here’s where I’d recommend (or pop to one of the spots I mentioned for lunch).

Mesón Cumbres Mayores – One of Cadiz’ most popular haunts, this tapas bar hangs its hams from the walls, the ceiling, and anywhere else it can fit them! Even the pumps for the cervezas look like legs of jamon. It’s laid back and traditional. If it’s on the menu, I’d recommend the solomillo presa and secreto.

Mesón Cumbres Mayores has a big relationship with ham!

La Tabernita – Arrive before 9pm to grab one of the few tables in front of this popular tapas bar. For something new, try their cuttlefish meatballs (black from the ink) or their tortillitas de camarones (a baby shrimp fritter).

Sopranis – This highly-regarded restaurant is referenced in the Michelin Guide. It’s located right near the Cathedral. It makes a change from patatas bravas and croquettes you’ll see on every menu. Here, you’ll find modern, creative cuisine including sardine ceviche salad and zucchini cannelloni stuffed with sea hedgehog.

El Faro de Cadiz – This famous restaurant is located in the Viña neighbourhood. The Lighthouse (El Faro) offers great seafood. If you don’t fancy a big sit down meal (which can be on the pricey side) you can take a seat at the bar and have a drink accompanied by tapas.

Tortillitas de camarones at La Tabernita, Cadiz

Go for cocktails in Cádiz

You might only have one day in Cadiz, but I think you should round it off in style! How about popping by a cool bar for a nightcap? Most tapas bars are great options for drinks too, but there are a few that specialise in cocktails.

Aleph Cocktail Club – Hidden away on the 4th floor of the chic Hotel Olom, Aleph Cocktail Club is a must-visit for cocktail lovers in Cádiz. With stylish decor and an unbeatable view of the illuminated cathedral, it’s the perfect spot to wind down your evening. The menu boasts a creative selection of cocktails made from premium spirits, so you’re bound to find something you like the sound of!

Aleph Cocktail Club is a great place for cocktails in Cadiz

Merykele Cocktails – Just a stone’s throw from the Roman theatre and Cádiz Town Hall, Merykele is a cozy, trendy bar that adds a vibrant touch to the city’s nightlife. Opening its doors at 8:30pm, this intimate spot is where locals and visitors alike gather for expertly crafted cocktails. With late-night hours stretching until 2am on weekdays and 3am on weekends, it’s the ultimate venue if you’re a night owl looking for a place to finish your city break.

Where To Stay In Cadiz

If you’re staying overnight, I’ve got some amazing hotel recommendations to suit a wide range of budgets. For the main list, check out my Cadiz accommodation guide. As a quick overview, here are my favourites…

Luxury: Hotel Boutique Convento – This quirky boutique hotel is actually a renovated 17th century convent and is located right in the historical centre of the Santa María district. As you walk across the wide courtyard, no doubt you’ll marvel at the hotel’s unique elegance and baroque features.

Hotel Boutique Convento is a great option if you’re deciding where to stay in Cadiz

Luxury: Parador de Cadiz – If you’re looking for a modern and stylish place to stay in Cadiz, where you can catch a glimpse of the sea from every room and balcony, check out Parador de Cadiz. With incredible views of the bay as well as a relaxing spa and wellness centre, this is one of the best equipped hotels in the city.

Parador de Cadiz is one of the best hotels in Cadiz

Mid-Range: Casa Patio del Panadero – I stayed here for the duration of my trip and the location was perfect for exploring the city on foot. The restored 19th-century building has a traditional Andalusian central patio, friendly staff, and my room had a sofa area and mini kitchen with fridge and microwave.

Casa Patio del Panadero is in a great central location in Cadiz

Budget: Hotel Argantonio – This traditional hotel is located in the cultural heart of the city and is a hidden gem! It’s still a great quality hotel, but has some cheap rooms, perfect if you’re on a budget.

Hotel Argantonio is a great budget hotel in Cadiz

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my guide to the city and it helps you plan your trip. Whether you’re drawn to its ancient history, stunning coastal views, or delectable Andalusian flavours, Cádiz is sure to leave a lasting impression. Ready to explore?

