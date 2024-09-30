Spending one day in Seville? From historic cathedrals and modern plazas, to markets and delicious food and drink, this guide has you covered.

When it comes to city breaks, Seville is one of my top picks. As I write this guide I’m reminiscing about munching on tasty tapas, admiring beautiful architecture and soaking up the city’s vibrant culture. It’s a great place to visit all year round. To be honest, I’d avoid peak summer as it can be extremely hot, with temperatures in recent years soaring to 40 degrees. However, the rest of the year is lovely, and even in winter you’ll find the temperatures are mild, with highs in January around 17 degrees.

This guide will help you plan 1 day in Seville

Seville is the capital of Andalusia – the southern Spanish region that oozes charm and personality. It’s somewhere with a fascinating cultural heritage, with Moorish, Gothic, and Renaissance history, all linked by a lively Spanish culture. It’s my favourite region in Spain and one I’ve explored on a number of trips. My favourite destinations include Cadiz, Ronda, Nerja, Cordoba and Granada. Oh, and of course, where I’m talking about today, Seville!

Enjoying the colours of Seville

So, you’ve arrived at this post because you’re short on time. Spending one day in Seville will offer a brief introduction to the city. It’s enough time to explore the city centre on foot and get a real flavour of what makes it special. You’ll be able to fit in some of the most important historic sites, enjoy some memorable meals and no doubt, leave wanting more.

Ready to plan the perfect 24 hours in Seville? Let’s go!

Spending 24-Hours In Seville

Morning

We’re starting our day in Seville with visits to two of the most important historic sites: the cathedral and Real Alcázar of Seville.

Visit Seville Cathedral

It can get pretty toasty in the city, so I’d suggest visiting the cathedral first, so you don’t overheat as you climb the cathedral tower.

Seville Cathedral, the world’s largest Gothic cathedral, was completed in 1507. It was built on the site of a former mosque, and is a constant reminder of the region’s conversion from Islam to Christianity. You’ll spot the stunning architecture of the tower from wherever you are in the city. The cathedral is spectacular up close, but I’d recommend going inside too, where you’ll be able to admire the stained glass windows and see the tomb of Christopher Columbus.

The cathedral is the first stop if you’re trying to see Seville in a day

Climb La Giralda and enjoy the views

You can’t visit the cathedral and not climb the famous bell tower. Named La Giralda (after the weathervane on top) it stands at a height of 104 metres and offers some of the best views of the city. It’s a steepish climb up several ramps. If you’re claustrophobic or have small children, I’d avoid it.

Views from the Giralda Tower

To add to its fascinating history, this tower was originally built in the 12th century as a minaret for the mosque. It was adapted over time but when you look at it, be sure to admire the unique blend of architectural styles.

I loved the views from the Giralda Tower in Seville

Visit Real Alcázar of Seville

After taking in the views from the Giralda Tower, walk across the square to UNESCO World Heritage site, the Real Alcázar of Seville. This Moorish palace dates back to the 10th century. Not only is it one of the most historic spots in Seville, it’s stunningly beautiful too!

Pretty interior courtyards at the Real Alcázar de Seville

Wander the tiled courtyards, admire the huge tapestries and appreciate the layers of architecture – from Islamic to Christianity. Once you’ve explored the inside, take a stroll through the lush gardens. On my last visit, the inside was pretty busy, so I really appreciated the peace and tranquillity of the gardens.

Exploring the Real Alcazar De Seville

The gardens are absolutely beautiful

If you want to learn more about the Royal Alcázar, there are guided tours on offer (some include skip-the-line tickets too). The local guide will share stories about the building’s history and pick out lots of details you’d have otherwise missed.

Go for lunch in Seville

It’s lunchtime in the city, and no doubt you’ve worked up quite an appetite. This is one of the ultimate cities for foodies, so if you’re trying to see Seville in a day, you don’t want to waste a meal!

Whether you fancy a bar crawl where you order a few plates of tapas at each spot, or you want to sit down to something more substantial, here are a few of my favourite restaurants for authentic, Andalusian cuisine. Oh, and don’t miss the chance to try local delicacies including salmorejo (cold creamy tomato soup topped with egg), gazpacho (cold tomato and vegetable soup), carrillada de cerdo (pork cheek, usually slow cooked) and jamón ibérico (Iberian ham).

Salmorejo is one of Seville’s delicacies

Casa Ricardo – This old-style tapas bar has a long bar, beautiful tiles, and walls covered in small, framed pictures. It’s local, reasonable… oh and it doesn’t have a menu! But don’t let that put you off! Food is top quality and it’s tucked down a side street away from the city’s tourist traps. One of the most famous dishes is the garbanzos con espinacas (chickpeas and spinach) which has a delicate spicing and is very tasty.

Chickpeas and spinach at Casa Ricardo, Seville

There are two markets within Seville city centre. Mercado Lonja del Barranco has a gourmet feel, with around 20 stalls and bars under one roof, and is located on the banks of the Guadalquivir River. When I visited I walked around ordering lots of different items from the various stands. We enjoyed tasty hams and cheeses, hot croquettes and grilled octopus. It was fun wandering around the market and choosing lots of dishes to try.

Exploring Mercado De Lonja Del Barranco, Seville

Tasty tapas at Mercado De Lonja Del Barranco

If you want to visit a different neighbourhood, cross the river to Mercado de Triana. This is one of the best places in the city to buy fresh produce, but there are plenty of tapas bars dotted around the market too. Go on a self-guided tour (guided by your stomach, obviously!) and savour the delicious flavours of Andalusia.

La Chala – While many of Seville’s tapas bars and restaurants pride themselves on their history and charm, some adopt a playful approach to the cuisine. La Chala is kitsch and bright, and what you see in the décor is reflected in their food. I enjoyed our lunch here. The cured tuna was a novel idea, with an intense saltiness similar to a fine ham. Meanwhile the giant croquette was oozy and delicious!

La Chala is a fun place for lunch in Seville

Afternoon

Visit Plaza de España

My favourite spot in Seville is the spectacular Plaza de España, which was built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. The red brick semi-circular building is covered in vibrant ceramic tiles. There are several bridges, crossing its pretty canal, and a huge fountain in the centre of the plaza. On a sunny day, there’s no better place to hang out in Seville!

Plaza De Espana is a must for our Seville day itinerary

There are a few touristy activities in Plaza de Espana, including horse and carriage trips and rowing boats for hire. Personally, just having a little wander here is lovely. I’d suggest you save your Euros to spend on food and drink!

Plaza de Espana is located within María Luisa Park. Be sure to have a stroll through the rest of the park before you continue your afternoon in the city.

My favourite place in Seville is Plaza de Espana

Go on a food tour of Seville

On my most recent trip to Seville I spent the afternoon on a food tour. This was such a brilliant way to get to know the city in more detail. Our local guide was full of stories and info about the city’s sights, took us to some cool hidden gems and gave us a flavour of the best local dishes. I also discovered some restaurants and bars that I wanted to return to.

This Seville tapas tour takes you on a three-hour journey through the city’s food scene. You’ll get to sample 10-12 tapas dishes, enjoy four drinks and a dessert. It’s a lovely way to meet fellow travellers too! Some tours take place in the afternoon, while others are evening affairs (so can count as dinner). Have a look at some options and see what fits best with your Seville itinerary.

Trying local dishes on our food tour of Seville

Walk along the Guadalquivir River

I have very happy memories wandering along the river, taking in the sights and sounds of the city. As you stroll, you’ll pass beautiful buildings including the Torre del Oro (the golden tower), the defensive tower on one side. Close by is the Maestranza Bullring, a historic arena for bullfighting. The building itself is very photogenic, although I can’t believe brutal bullfights still take place today.

Walking along the river in Seville spotting buildings such as Torre del Oro

If you’re looking for another experience this afternoon, how about booking a river cruise? This one-hour eco-cruise takes you past the key sights and includes an interesting commentary about the city.

See more of the city’s sights

Many of Seville’s most famous sights have historic origins, but there are some modern wonders too. I’d recommend visiting the Setas de Sevilla, located in Plaza de la Encarnación. The name literally translates as the mushrooms of Seville, which gives you a big hint at the design of this unique architectural structure!

Seville’s famous Mushroom (Metropol Parasol)

Designed by German architect Jürgen Mayer, it was completed in 2011 and is currently the largest wooden structure in the world. It’s seriously cool and an amazing spot for photos. It has various attractions within it, and you can even walk over the walkways on top of it! Inside you’ll find a food market and archaeological museum.

One of my top recommendations would be to return to Las Setas at night for Aurora. This light show illuminates the structure, making the footbridge experience even more magical.

Evening

Go for dinner in Seville

As day turns to night, it’s time to think about your stomach once more. All of the lunch options are great in the evening too (other than Triana Market which shuts earlier in the day). But, for some other ideas, here are a few of my favourite places to eat in Seville.

El Rinconcillo Bar – Seville’s oldest bar is a must-visit. Oozing with character, I loved standing at the bar, watching horse and carriages pass the window, as the barmen (smartly-dressed in black and white) gabbled in Spanish, scribbling each customer’s bill in chalk on the bar. Founded in 1670, it really feels like you’ve turned the clock back as you enter. The cod fritters were really yummy here.

El Rinconcillo Bar is always busy

La Azotea – There are three branches to this establishment – a restaurant, bar and deli. It’s a great place with a cosy atmosphere, and has a broad menu featuring meat, seafood and tapas dishes. The beef is always highly-rated here, so if you have a steak craving, you’re in the right place!

Michelin-Starred Restaurants – Looking for an extra special dinner in Seville? Book a table at Cañabota or Abantal. These restaurants each hold a prestigious Michelin Star. They serve intriguing tasting menus featuring the top-quality local ingredients. Cañabota has a simpler approach, and features a fishmonger counter and open kitchen. Meanwhile, Abantal has a more gastronomic appeal, with spectacular plates of food served in a traditional white tablecloth restaurant.

Abantal Restaurante Seville (Photo: Abantal)

See a flamenco show in Seville

To round off your day immersed in Andalusian culture, I’d recommend booking tickets to a flamenco show. This stage show features live guitars, singing and several amazing dancers. Flamenco is deeply ingrained in Andalusian culture and once you hear the music, feel the rhythms and see the intricate costumes, you’ll feel the passion and emotion too.

Go for cocktails in Seville

Fancy a nightcap? Well, you’ve got an amazing selection of cocktail bars in Seville to choose from! Here are a few of my favourites…

The Second Room – I’m a fan of any bar that has a happy hour specifically for mojitos and caipirinhas! This cosy bar shakes up great cocktails, has a bit of a speakeasy feel, and is tucked away close to Seville Cathedral.

The Second Room Seville (Photo: The Second Room)

Le XIX – With the motto ‘we don’t serve cocktails, we tell stories’, Le XIX is a quirky cocktail bar in Seville city centre. When I say quirky, I mean it! Forget glasses, some of the cocktails here come served in red telephone boxes, dinosaur eggs and medical vials! It’s a bar with a sense of humour and a great place for a party night in Seville.

La Terrazza de EME – Looking for a rooftop bar in Seville where you can admire the city’s views while sipping on a tasty cocktail? This bar is located on the top of the five-star EME Catedral Mercer Hotel. Round off your epic 24-hours in Seville with your favourite cocktail and enjoy the skyline of Seville. I can’t think of a better way to finish a trip to this special city!

La Terraza de EME Seville (Photo: La Terraza de EME)

Where To Stay In Seville

I’ve written a detailed accommodation guide covering a range of budgets, which I’d recommend you have a good read of. If you’re short on time, here are a few quick picks.

Luxury: Hotel Alfonso VIII – In a city packed with luxurious 5-star hotels, Alfonso VIII stands out as one of the most opulent. Perfectly located at Puerta del Jerez, this impressive mansion is just a short walk away from the cathedral, so you’ll be right in the heart of the action.

Hotel Alfonso VIII is one of the most luxurious hotels in Seville

Luxury: EME Catedrale Mercer Hotel – With Moorish-inspired interiors and luxurious contemporary rooms, this is one of the most popular 5-star hotels in Seville’s old town. As the name suggests, it’s just a stone’s throw from the cathedral, and offers one of the best views of any hotel in the city from its rooftop pool and bar.

Mid-Range: Hotel Alcoba del Rey – There are traces of Seville’s Moorish history all over the city, and at the Hotel Alcoba del Rey, you’ll find some of the finest examples of Moorish-inspired stucco design. This classy boutique hotel is one of the best hotels in Seville for style and atmosphere, and is located in the Barrio de Macarena.

Hotel Alcoba del Rey is a great place to stay in Seville city centre

Budget: Triana Backpackers – This popular backpacker hostel is located 15-minutes away from the cathedral, next to the Guadalquivir River in the popular Triana district. This is the best part of town for nightlife and flamenco music, so you’re guaranteed to have some fun!

I hope this guide has given you lots of inspiration for seeing Seville in one day. Personally, I think this is a destination which deserves more than 24 hours of your time, so if you can extend your trip, you’ll be able to enjoy everything I’ve suggested at a more leisurely pace.

Looking for other places to visit in Southern Spain, take a look at my Southern Spain road trip itinerary. It’ll give you plenty of tips on where to visit next.

