From luxurious seaside resorts and romantic boutique hotels hidden in the lush landscapes, to top city getaways, these are the best hotels in Phuket for couples.

Are you planning a romantic getaway? Dreaming of sunshine, sandy beaches, palm trees and strolling arm in arm with your other half? Then, look no further!

Phuket is a very photogenic part of Thailand

Phuket, the ultimate tropical gem, is an ideal destination for couples visiting Thailand. Picture yourselves lounging on pristine beaches with your toes in the warm, golden sands, as you watch the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waves. Sunsets here are pure magic too, painting the sky with dusky hues of orange and pink.

Prepare for paradise views like this on your trip to Phuket

Thai food is a delicious cuisine

If you’re an adventurous couple, I’d recommend strolls through lush jungles, hikes to breathtaking viewpoints, or splashing around in the sea. For a special trip, you could even go island-hopping, and enjoy a bit of snorkelling near Koh Phi Phi!

Along with all the amazing scenery and fun activities, there are absolutely loads of amazing hotels in Phuket for couples. Some even have private beaches, high-end dining experiences and luxurious spa packages. What better way to relax?!

Phuket night market is definitely worth a trip

So, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or planning your honeymoon, this guide on where to stay in Phuket for couples has everything you need to plan an unforgettable romantic holiday.

It’s worth visiting the Big buddha statue in Phuket

17 Amazing Luxury Hotels In Phuket For Couples

Welcome to paradise! Imagine checking into your very own private villa with a pool. This is one of the best hotels in Phuket for honeymooners. It oozes romance and offers 5-star luxury.

Just wait until you see the view from the deck here. It is seriously special, with epic vistas over the water, the boats and more.

V Villas Phuket is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Phuket

Feeling peckish? Well, you don’t even have to leave your villa! Just call the concierge and they’ll deliver a gourmet in-villa dining experience! Choose from a sumptuous menu of Thai and international dishes, and relax in your new home from home.

Want to add some adventure to your love story? Spend a day on board a private yacht and explore the nearby islands. Alternatively, kick back with some treatments in the hotel spa.

Village Coconut Island is a luxury Phuket resort set on a private island with stunning views of Phang Nga Bay. Its luxurious pool with a swim-up bar is the perfect spot to admire the impressive sunsets. The resort’s restaurant offers a delightful mix of Thai and international cuisine, all enjoyed with a cool sea breeze.

The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort Phuket

For adventure lovers, there are activities like kayaking, snorkelling, and island hopping along the Phi Phi Islands. Plus, its convenient location allows easy access to Phuket Town with its unique blend of history, culture, and modern charm. Oh, and for something a little different, the wild and secluded Naka Island Beach is only a 15-minute drive away!

This beautiful resort, on the shores of Surin beach, has 60 stylish rooms, suites and ocean-view villas to choose from. For an extra special experience, you could even book one with its own private pool!

Outrigger Surin Beach Resort

Keen to include a few spa days? This is a great option! You’ll find a great menu of rejuvenating couples’ massages and spa treatments so you can unwind together. Plus, dining is a delightful adventure with beachfront candlelit dinners and cocktails under the stars.

Feeling adventurous? Explore nearby islands or soak up the sun on Surin Beach. It’s also just a I0-minute drive from Phuket International Airport or 30 minutes into the vibrant Phuket Old Town.

Looking for a low-key romantic getaway? The InterContinental Phuket Resort in Phuket has you covered. They’ve got cozy ocean-view suites with private balconies, perfect for morning coffees or sunset cocktails.

InterContinental Phuket Resort offers 5-star luxury

Hungry? Ask yourselves, “Italian or Thai tonight?” That’s the kind of delicious dilemma you’ll be facing! Fancy some poolside relaxation? Float around in their infinity pool with a cocktail in hand.

If you’re a couple who loves to explore, how about a serene stroll along Kamala Beach or you could hire paddleboards and get out on the water. Alternatively, book a snorkel trip and get to know the underwater life!

One of the best luxury hotels in Thailand, The Naka Island is a tropical dream on its own private island in the Andaman Sea. A couples holiday in Phuket doesn’t get much more special than this!

The Naka Island is one of the most exclusive hotels in Phuket

You’ll be treated to paradise views as you approach by speedboat. The journey only takes 10 minutes by speedboat from Ao Por Grand Marina.

When you check into your villa here you’ll feel like you have your very own cozy hideaway. Each one has a pool too – pure bliss! Feeling fancy? The spa will pamper you like royalty, and the dining? Oh, it’s a taste bud adventure you won’t forget!

This 5-star resort offers the very best to couples deciding where to stay in Phuket. Imagine stunning infinity pools that blend seamlessly with the azure sea, where you can float your worries away. The beach? It’s like a private slice of heaven, perfect for lazy sun-soaked days!

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort is one of the most romantic resorts in Phuket

As for the rooms, they’re where modern elegance meets Thai charm. There are several options of rooms, suites and villas too, many with their own pools and sundecks.

Are you a couple where food comes first? You’ll be satisfied at the Anantara where you’ll be treated to seafood feasts, Thai delicacies, and romantic dinners on the beach!

Foto Hotel Phuket is a true hidden gem, nestled in the heart of Phuket. This chic and modern hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience with its minimalist design, tastefully decorated rooms, and breathtaking sea views from its hillside location. Just wait until you see the infinity pool! It’s definitely the standout feature. Imagine taking a relaxing dip there while gazing out at the Andaman Sea!

Foto Hotel Phuket

Foodies will love staying at Foto Hotel too! The rooftop restaurant serves a delicious mix of Thai and international dishes. Plus, the rooftop bar offers the perfect setting for sipping cocktails as the sun sets over the horizon.

In terms of activities, adventure seekers can explore nearby Patong Beach, go scuba diving, or simply relax at the hotel’s private beach.

Ramada Plaza is one of the best hotels in Phuket for couples thanks to its perfect blend of comfort, luxury and convenience. Located in the heart of Phuket, this hotel offers easy access to all the region’s best hotspots.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham

One of the highlights? The rooftop pool with panoramic views! It’s an amazing spot to unwind and soak up the sun. There are plenty of great dining options too, so if you’re already salivating at the thought of a Thai curry, you’re in for a treat!

If you’re looking for a bit of pampering, how about booking some spa time? Siwilai Spa offers relaxing couples massages, spa treatments and even sand baths! If you’ve never tried one, you’re in for a treat!

And if you’re looking to explore, the hotel’s proximity to attractions like Old Phuket Town, Phuket Bird Park and the Naka Weekend Market make it a great starting point.

Are you thinking of visiting Phuket for a special occasion? Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Phuket. It’s a gorgeous slice of paradise where luxury meets relaxation. Nestled on a private bay, this resort offers a place for you to connect with your other half, away from the hustle and bustle.

Deciding where to stay in Phuket for couples? The Westin Siray Bay Resort is a great option

What sets it apart? The beautiful infinity pool that seems to blend with the Andaman Sea. It’s the kind of view you’d see on a postcard! Plus, if you stay at this smart hotel you’ll just be a short drive to Phuket Town, where you can dive into the local culture and tour the open-air markets. For some beach time, don’t miss the famous Mai Khao Beach, which is just 30 minutes away.

Looking for one of the best honeymoon hotels on the beach? The Panwa Beach Side Hotel is an ideal choice! Located right on the shores of Panwa Beach, this hotel offers an intimate setting with breathtaking sea views.

The private beach area is perfect for romantic strolls and sunset drinks. Dining is a romantic affair too, with lots of fresh seafood and Thai delicacies on the menu. Plus, from here you’ll be close to cultural attractions like the Phuket Aquarium, making it a well-rounded choice for couples looking for a mix of relaxation and activities.

Island Escape by Burasari is a wonderfully romantic spot in Phuket. It reminds me of somewhere in The Maldives! You’ll check into your own private villa, and have an incredible plunge pool all to yourselves.

Island Escape by Burasari is one of the best hotels for couples in Phuket

In the evening you could book a table by the beach and enjoy a delicious Thai meal under the stars. It’s the ideal honeymoon hotel in Phuket – you’ll return home relaxed and more in love than ever!

Are you a couple that love to relax, but don’t like feeling very cut off from the action? The Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra is a fantastic choice! It offers a lovely blend of urban comfort and island charm in Phuket. It’s somewhere to really soak up the city-meets-beach vibe!

Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra is great if you’re keen to be in the city

The rooftop pool and bar provide the perfect spot for couples to unwind, while taking in the city views. Head to the restaurant and you’re in for a real treat! There are a range of dishes on the menu from a number of cuisines (although I’d always recommend trying the local Thai food!)

Plus, the central location of this hotel makes it easy to wander out into the bustling streets and explore Phuket’s cultural sites, markets, and vibrant nightlife together.

Sole Mio Boutique Hotel is a romantic haven tucked away in Phuket. This boutique hotel offers couples a secluded and pampering escape, moments from the white sands of Bangtao Beach.

Sole Mio Boutique Hotel is one of the best hotels in Phuket for couples

If you’re a spa lover, this is the destination for you! The wellness centre is the perfect place for you and your partner to indulge in rejuvenating massages and treatments together. With a team of doctors, nurses, therapists and coaches available to guests, this is the kind of holiday where you’re guaranteed to return home relaxed and refreshed!

The Elements Boutique House is a quaint and romantic hideaway nestled within a serene garden. It provides couples with the ultimate cosy and intimate setting for a honeymoon, anniversary or a holiday filled with romance.

The Elements Boutique House has very cute decor

What makes it unique? The hotel’s pool area invites couples to relax and cherish their time together in privacy. When it comes to dining, the focus is on creating a personalised experience with a menu that showcases both Thai and international flavours. With its charming atmosphere and meticulous attention to detail, The Elements Boutique House guarantees a romantic holiday.

Bhukitta Boutique Hotel in Phuket Town is a charming and intimate retreat designed with couples in mind. You’ll absolutely love the warm and inviting atmosphere this boutique gem offers!

Bhukitta Boutique Hotel is a great hotel in Phuket Town

The hotel’s rooftop terrace is a lovely spot for couples to unwind while enjoying views over the town. Plus, its convenient location in the heart of Phuket provides easy access to the Old Town and many other attractions.

The Malika Hotel in Phuket is another boutique gem that caters to couples seeking a romantic escape in Thailand. This charming hotel in Phuket Town has an intimate and cosy atmosphere, perfect for a getaway for two.

The Malika Hotel is a relaxed hotel in Phuket for couples

The hotel’s garden setting provides a peaceful oasis for you and your partner to relax together. Plus, when you want to venture out, there are plenty of exciting attractions less than 1 km away including the Clock Tower and the Saphan Hin Mining Monument.

The Beehive Boutique Hotel is one of the best honeymoon hotels in Phuket for couples looking for peace and relaxation. Nestled in a quieter part of the island, this charming hotel features a tranquil courtyard pool which is simply perfect for relaxing and unwinding.

The Beehive Boutique Hotel is great if you’re looking for budget-friendly hotels in Phuket

The fusion of Thai and international cuisine adds a romantic touch to dining. Plus, its fantastic location offers opportunities for couples to explore the local culture and attractions, ranging from white sand beaches to the Phuket Floating Market.

Have you found your dream hotel yet? I hope this guide to where to stay in Phuket for couples helps you plan the ultimate romantic getaway. There are so many charming and romantic hotels in Phuket, which will you choose?

If you’re looking for more inspiration for your next Phuket holiday, don’t miss my guide to island hopping in Thailand and my tips for the best things to do in Koh Lanta. Happy travels!