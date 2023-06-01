Planning a luxury getaway to San Francisco? Whether you’re looking for sleek sophistication or cosy charm, these are the best hotels in San Francisco with a view.

San Francisco is a city of contrasts. Its rolling hills and shimmering bay create a breathtaking backdrop for iconic landmarks, diverse neighbourhoods and rich cultural history. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveller, this vibrant city never fails to surprise and delight with its unique blend of natural beauty and urban charm.

If you’re planning a luxurious getaway to this beautiful city, you’re in for a treat. San Francisco is home to some of the best hotels in the world! Many of them offer breathtaking views of the city skyline, the famous bay, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Imagine waking up to a stunning San Fran sunrise or watching the city come alive at night from your cosy hotel room!

To help you plan your perfect stay, I’ve rounded up the best hotels in San Francisco with a view. From luxurious five-star hotels to chic boutique properties, these hotels offer the ultimate in comfort, style, and of course, unforgettable views.

11 Best Hotels In San Francisco With A View

The Fairmont San Francisco is an iconic 5-star hotel that exudes luxury and sophistication. With opulent décor and world-class amenities, it offers the ultimate indulgence for a San Francisco stay. Head to the famous Tonga Room for a Sunday brunch that’s out of this world. Or simply marvel at the impressive lobby with its grand staircase.

One of the hotel’s standout features is its central location. Situated atop Nob Hill, it offers easy access to some of the city’s top attractions, including Chinatown, Union Square, and Fisherman’s Wharf.

But what really sets the Fairmont apart are the stunning views. Whether you choose a room with a view of the city, the bay, or the Golden Gate Bridge, you’re in for a treat. For the ultimate in luxury, opt for a room on the exclusive Fairmont Gold level. You’ll enjoy private check-in, lounge access, and personalised service! It’s ideal for honeymoons in San Fran or other big celebrations.

The Four Seasons San Francisco is the epitome of urban luxury, with sleek modern décor and world-class service. The hotel’s central location in the heart of the city makes it a great base for exploring nearby attractions such as Union Square, the Ferry Building, and the Embarcadero.

But what really makes this hotel special are the breathtaking views. Many of the rooms and suites offer sweeping vistas of the city skyline, the bay, and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

When it comes to dining, the Four Seasons has something for everyone. Enjoy a farm-to-table meal at MKT Restaurant, sip a cocktail at the chic Yves Bar, or indulge in a luxurious afternoon tea in the elegant lobby lounge.

Looking for one of the best ​​luxury hotels in San Francisco? Then you’re going to love the Palace Hotel! This iconic San Francisco hotel is one of the city’s most historic and elegant properties. It offers luxurious suites, impeccable service, and stunning views of downtown San Francisco.

The Palace Hotel’s luxurious design and impressive architecture provide an atmosphere of sophistication and glamour. The hotel’s Garden Court, with its towering glass ceiling and Austrian crystal chandeliers, is a stunning venue for afternoon tea or Sunday brunch.

The Palace Hotel’s prime location is in the heart of San Francisco. This puts you within walking distance of many of the city’s top attractions. Take a stroll through Union Square for high-end shopping and dining options, or visit the nearby Museum of Modern Art to view world-class contemporary art.

Looking for stunning boutique hotels in San Francisco with dazzling views of the bay? Then the Argonaut Hotel should be at the top of your list! Located in a historic brick building on Fisherman’s Wharf, this historic hotel has a prime location for exploring the city’s waterfront attractions.

Inside, you’ll find beautifully designed rooms and suites with nautical-inspired décor and all the modern amenities you need for a comfortable stay. Many rooms offer sweeping San Francisco bay views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Argonaut Hotel also features a range of luxury amenities, including a 24-hour fitness centre, a full-service spa, and a signature restaurant, The Blue Mermaid Chowder House & Bar.

When it comes to the best luxury hotels in San Francisco, the Marriott Marquis is a perfect choice. Featuring a sleek and modern design with spacious rooms, this towering hotel offers panoramic views of the city skyline.

The Marriott Marquis is located in the heart of San Francisco’s vibrant SoMa neighbourhood. You’ll be within walking distance of many top attractions, including the Moscone Center, Yerba Buena Gardens, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

For those seeking a luxurious stay in the heart of San Francisco, the Hyatt Regency is a must. With stunning views of the bay and the city and spacious rooms and suites, you’ll have all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay.

Located in the bustling Embarcadero neighbourhood, the Hyatt Regency is within easy walking distance of many top attractions, including the Ferry Building, the Exploratorium, and the Bay Bridge. The hotel is also conveniently located near public transportation, making it easy to explore the city.

CitizenM is one of the trendiest boutique hotels in San Francisco. This stylish hotel features a sleek and modern design and rooms that are decorated with a contemporary flair.

The hotel prides itself on its focus on modern tech, with features like a mobile app that allows you to control everything in your room from your phone. You’ll also enjoy a range of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness centre, a rooftop lounge with stunning views of the city, and a 24-hour canteen.

Staypineapple San Francisco is a charming boutique hotel located in the bustling Union Square neighbourhood. With its bright and playful decor, friendly staff, and top-notch amenities, this hotel offers a unique and memorable experience.

The hotel’s rooms are decorated in a quirky and playful style, with bold colours, playful accents, and whimsical details throughout. The hotel is also within easy reach of the city’s top shopping, dining, and entertainment options, making it the perfect base for exploring all that San Francisco has to offer.

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel is a sophisticated and stylish boutique hotel located in San Francisco’s cool Union Square neighbourhood. With its elegant decor, luxurious amenities, and top-notch service, this hotel offers a truly unforgettable experience for all guests.

One of the standout features of The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel is its legendary Redwood Room bar, which is renowned for its elegant decor and innovative cocktails. The bar has played host to some of San Francisco’s most iconic events and is frequented by celebrities from around the world!

Indulge in the ultimate luxury experience at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Offering an unparalleled combination of opulence and comfort, this is one of the most sought-after destinations in the city.

The Ritz-Carlton is located steps away from top attractions like the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, Union Square, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

You can also enjoy sweeping views of San Francisco from the hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco offers a perfect blend of luxury and convenience. This hotel boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a rooftop pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a stunning onsite restaurant.

The rooms are spacious and modern, with a sleek design and plush furnishings that will make you feel right at home. Located in the heart of Union Square, this hotel is just steps away from some of the city’s best attractions, including world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment.

I hope this guide helps you decide where to stay in San Fran! It’s such an awesome city, you’re guaranteed to have a great time!

If you’re looking for more San Francisco travel tips, don’t miss my San Francisco Itinerary and my write up of a great food tour I went on in the city.