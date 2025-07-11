Why The Camino De Santiago Is Perfect For Solo Female Travellers

Are you looking for the ultimate adventure as a solo female traveller? Find out why the Camino de Santiago ticks all the boxes, and how to make the most of your time in Spain.

The number of women choosing solo adventures is rising each year. Whether it’s about finding yourself, making new friends or you simply don’t can’t find anyone else who wants to do the same kind of trip, there are lots of benefits to travelling solo.

Just this year, around 24% of Brits are planning solo trips. There has also been a huge rise in women travelling without their partners, enjoying the odd solo trip from time to time.

My first big solo adventure was to Mexico. I jetted off on a flight to Cancun, my stomach filled with butterflies, wondering if I’d made the right decision. I needn’t have worried! Within a few hours, I’d met a great bunch of travel pals and was having the time of my life. It was the first of many solo travel adventures.

I have lots of happy memories travelling solo

Even though I’m now married with a child, I still go on solo trips. In fact, I went on one just last month to the Austrian city of Linz. I love the way travelling independently forces me out of my comfort zone, encourages new friendships and deepens my connection with the destination I’m visiting.

It’s natural to feel apprehensive before these trips. Even after 15+ years of solo travel, I still do! You’ll have niggles in the back of your mind like, what if I get lost? What if I feel lonely? Will it be safe? What if I hate it? If you’re feeling like this, I’d recommend walking the Camino de Santiago is a brilliant option. It’s different to other solo travel experiences as you’ll find yourself within a community with a common goal. It’s also got a challenge element, which will leave you feeling a sense of achievement at the end.

Hiking the Camino de Santiago is a bucket list activity

Here’s why it’s such a special journey, especially for solo female travellers.

The Best Solo Trip You’ll Ever Take? Why Women Love the Camino de Santiago

What is the Camino de Santiago?

The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, is a historic pilgrimage route that leads to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain. It’s a historic route. In fact, pilgrims from all over the world have been walking the Camino for over a thousand years.

Today, people choose the journey for a mix of spiritual, cultural and personal reasons. It’s also very picturesque, passing through the scenic landscapes of the north of Spain and plenty of historic towns. Most people walk a small section, as the most common route (Camino Francés) stretches for 780 km. There are also routes that run from other countries, such as the Camino Portugués.

The route leads to Santiago de Compostela cathedral

There’s a feeling of safety

If one of your concerns about travelling solo is to do with safety, then this pilgrimage is a great option. The route is well-maintained and the entire you’ll see the famous yellow arrows and scallop shells guiding the way.

You’ll see these Camino markers along the route

So many people walk it each year that it has a proper infrastructure to support you as ‘pilgrims’, too. Most people choose to stay in albergues (pilgrim hostels). These are great places to meet people and swap notes with other solo travellers!

Sense of community

One of the most magical things about walking the Camino is the way you strike up conversations along the way. You might start solo, but, if you want to, you could have a little pack of friends in no time.

You’ll meet people of all ages, from all over the world. While you might not all be walking for the same reasons, you’ll have this shared connection and end goal. You might find yourself sharing breakfast with some fascinating characters, or enjoying the camaraderie out in the countryside.

It’s a great adventure to do solo

Personally, I like that you can dip in and out of these social moments! As a solo traveller, there’s always a reason to have your own time when you want it! But, you won’t feel lonely walking the Camino.

Personal growth

I’ve been amazed by how much my character has developed by travelling independently. When you’re on your own, everything is up to you. You have to plan your day, interact with locals, fix problems… there’s no one else to fall back on. You have to have confidence in your decisions. Yes, you’ll have easy days and hard days. The more challenging ones are usually when you learn something new about yourself.

Travelling solo is also about giving yourself room to grow. In today’s busy world, you might find people always want a piece of you! As you walk the Camino, you’ll find you have time and space to think, reflect, and recharge. Just gazing out at the beautiful scenery as you clock up the miles will give you some much-needed perspective on life. Many return home saying the journey has been a lot more than a physical one.

Pilgrims walking the Camino

Tips for solo female travellers for the Camino de Santiago

This is a well-trodden path, but you’ll still need to prepare for this solo adventure. Here are a few things to bear in mind before you go.

Pack light. Seriously! You really don’t want to be lugging a heavy bag on the route! I’d recommend packing a backpack with lightweight, comfortable and quick-drying clothes. Keep toiletries to a minimum, and pack a microfibre towel.

Good walking shoes are a must. Think about your feet first, as you’ll be on them for so many hours each day. Allow your feet to get used to walking boots before you start the adventure. You might also want some plasters in your bag, just in case!

There are several routes. However, the Camino Francés is the most popular and best-supported. If this is your first time, and you’re travelling solo, I’d opt for a section of this route.

Book your first few Albergues. These pilgrim hostels cam get busy in peak season, so book some in advance. Many will still find accommodation on the day as it depends how far you cover.

Prepare physically. Depending on your fitness level, you may want to plan some long walks before doing the Camino. Many people go on a few training walks, just so the stamina is there for being on your feet all day!

It’s not a race. On average, people tend to walk 20-25 km each day, but if that’s too much, slow down and find a pace that works for you.

Keep in touch. Stay in contact with friends and family back home. While it’s a safe travel route, you’ll still be on your own, so it’s nice to know someone back home is keeping an eye on you.

You should feel safe as a solo female hiker

If you’re feeling unsure about going it alone, there’s plenty of support out there. I’d recommend taking a look at Viajes Camino de Santiago, where you’ll find lots of info on walking the Camino. There’s a really handy FAQs section, plus information on all the various routes and towns to visit. They also offer guided group trips, which can be a great middle ground if you’re not sure you want to travel 100% solo.

I hope this guide encourages you to walk the Camino de Santiago. It’s more than just a walking route, it’s a special adventure which will change the way you think. For solo female travellers, it offers the perfect blend of freedom, connection, challenge and reward.

