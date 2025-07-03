From futuristic museums to beautiful cruises and great food, these are the best things to do in Linz, Austria.

“You’re going where?”

“Linz” I repeated.

“Linz?”

Friends and family looked at me blankly as I told them about my upcoming travels to Austria. But, within days of returning (having seen some of my Instagram posts) they were keen to know all about it!

Admiring the pretty views over Linz in Austria

Linz is Austria’s third biggest city, after capital Vienna and the foodie city of Graz. To put that in perspective, Salzburg is fourth. But wait, we’ve all heard of Salzburg… so why has Linz flown under the radar?

The city’s name is believed to derive from the Celtic word lentos, meaning “curved” – a nod to the bend in the Danube River that flows through it. While throughout much of the 20th century it was known for its heavy industry, the city has reinvented itself as a vibrant and exciting destination.

There are lots of beautiful places to visit in Linz

Plus, great news! With a new inexpensive flight route from London Stansted to Linz with Ryanair, it’s easier than ever to visit this lesser-known Austrian gem. What I discovered was a cosmopolitan destination bursting with cultural activities, pretty views and great food. As underrated weekend break destinations, Linz is right up there!

I was happy to pick up bargain flights with Ryanair to Linz

In this travel guide I’ll share my top things to do in Linz. There are great suggestions for couples, solo travellers and families. While I was travelling solo on this trip, I kept spotting things my son would love!

12 Top Things to do in Linz, Austria

Enjoy the beautiful architecture of the city

Having visited some of Austria’s prettiest cities, I wondered how Linz would compare. Well, it has it all! Beautiful historic buildings, charm, river views, history and some modern touches too. If you’re a keen photographer, you’ll be in your element.

Enjoying the pretty streets of Linz

The main square, Hauptplatz is home to many stunning buildings. I also loved Landhausplatz, with its clock tower at one end and plethora of pastel coloured buildings at the other.

Linz old town is very photogenic

Sunset in Linz over the main square

Take a tour of the city with a local

I spent my first morning in Linz with Angela, a knowledgeable local guide whose tours are both informative and full of personality. She knows the city like the back of her hand and shared so many fascinating stories as we wandered. Thanks to her, I discovered hidden corners of Linz that I reckon some of the locals don’t know about!

She showed me the hidden walkway under the Landhaus and the Schlosslift – a former WWII bunker that’s now an illuminated tunnel to reach the Schlossmuseum Linz. We also walked past the colourful murals in the Promenaden Galerien, a tucked-away spot that most tourists would overlook.

Discovering murals like this on my tour of Linz

A feisty feminist herself, I loved hearing from Angela about the number of female-owned businesses in the city. There’s an exciting surge of entrepreneurial woman setting up shops and cafes, such as Wohnzimmer coffee shop and Friedlieb (where a female baker creates the most delicious cheesecakes in town). It was great to hear about these inspiring ladies – it made me connect with Linz even more!

If you’re looking for a great intro to Linz, I’d recommend contacting Angela for a tour when you arrive.

Take in the views from Pöstlingberg

Austria may be famed for its dramatic snow-capped mountains and winter sports scene, but you’ll find the scenery around Linz is a little gentler. However, there are still some stunning viewpoints close to the centre that are worth checking out.

From the main square (Hauptplatz) you can hop on the Pöstlingberg tram (Pöstlingbergbahn), and within 20 minutes you’ll be at the top of a small mountain which overlooks the city. The tram is the steepest adhesion railway in Europe, and features historical carriages and retro signage. Just reaching the mountain is an experience in itself!

Catching the Postlingbergbahn tram

Amazing views from Postlingberg in Linz

From the top, stroll around and enjoy the views over Linz, seeing the way the Danube snakes around the edge. You could pop inside the church at the top (Pöstlingbergkirche) or stop for a drink with a view at Konditorei Jindrak (more on that coming up!)

I took lots of photos of the views from Postlingberg

Visit the Grottebahn

Also at the top of Pöstlingberg, you’ll find traditional family attraction, Grottebahn. This is a wonderful place to bring children, but surprisingly charming for adults too. I visited solo and still found it wonderfully quirky and nostalgic!

Riding the Grottebahn in Linz

The attraction is split into two parts. First, climb aboard the whimsical ‘dragon train’ for a ride through dimly lit caves, where glowing dwarves and classic fairytale characters appear around every corner.

After that, head down to the enchanting 1:7 scale model of Linz’s main square. From here, you can wander into scenes from beloved fairytales, including Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and Rumplestiltskin. The children visiting were clearly loving every moment, and I must admit, I really enjoyed peeking into all the tiny windows, spotting miniature versions of Linz’s iconic landmarks!

The Grottebahn dates back to the early 1900s, though it was lovingly rebuilt and updated after suffering bomb damage in 1945. It’s not just a cute and fun attraction; it also offers a real sense of history and local culture.

The scale model of Linz is charming

Eat and drink your way around Linz

I had so much wonderful food in Linz, I’ve actually dedicated another blog post to this topic, which you can read here: 9 best restaurants in Linz. If you’re looking for traditional Austrian delicacies, you’ll find them on menus all over the city. Personally, I was impressed by how many other cuisines were represented, and how well.

Here are a few of my favourite places to eat in Linz:

Pianino – An upmarket restaurant with a great ambience, tucked away from one of the main streets. I loved the use of local ingredients and how much flavour was packed into the dishes. It’s a great choice for a date night or dinner with friends. The king prawn and asparagus gnocchi was one of my favourite dishes from my time in Linz.

Pianino, Linz Be Right Back, Linz

Be Right Back – A casual Asian-fusion restaurant serving vibrant and authentic dishes. The Vietnamese bun cha here was excellent.

Wirtshaus Keintzel – The perfect spot to get your fill of Austrian food. The outdoor courtyard is a lively spot, filled with tables of happy locals eating and drinking. If you’re hungry, the schnitzel here is the size of a dinner plate! I opted for the trout with asparagus, which was salty and delicious.

Holy Pizza – Honestly, this is some of the best Neopolitan pizza I’ve tasted outside of Italy. This pizzeria is casual (you order at the bar) and has seating indoors or in the outside courtyard. I devoured a spicy salami pizza, which had a rich tomato sauce and a good covering of gooey mozzarella

Keintzel, Linz Lentos Restaurant

Lentos Linz – The restaurant on the terrace at Lentos Kunstmuseum is an appealing spot for an al fresco meal. With river views, an elegant and varied menu, and a great vibe, it was a lovely place to end my trip. I ordered the king prawn linguine, which featured handmade pasta and a dash of chilli.

Cool down with an ice cream in Linz

With temperatures around 30 degrees during my summer trip, I felt I had the perfect excuse to test out some of the local ice cream spots!

Eis Greissler offers a huge menu of flavours, including several made from intriguing local ingredients. The Weichselkirsche (sour cherry) was particularly unique. I also loved the mango ice cream at Eisdieler, which was some of the smoothest I’ve ever tasted.

Enjoying an ice cream from Eis Greissler

Cruise along the Danube

The Danube is the second longest river in Europe and runs through 10 countries. The section in Linz adds a lovely focal point to the city. With summer in full swing, I loved my strolls along the water… taking in the sculptures, people-watching and soaking up the summer atmosphere.

Sculptures along the Danube in Linz

One of the best ways to enjoy the beauty of the Danube is on a Wurm & Noé harbour cruise. This 45-minute trip takes you from Lentos Kunstmuseum to the city’s commercial harbour.

I loved this Danube river cruise in Linz Beautiful views from the Danube

This harbour is nicknamed ‘Europe’s largest graffiti gallery’. There are over 300 murals in this area, and it was amazing to catch a glimpse of them from the boat. There are also options to combine the boat tour with a mural tour – something I’d love to do on a return visit.

Try the city’s famous Linzertorte

When there’s a sweet treat to sample, I’m happy to put myself forward (all in the name of research!) Linzertorte is a traditional cake from the city, made with a buttery, almond dough and topped with a layer of redcurrant or raspberry jam. It’s got a pretty lattice top, covered with a sprinkling of almonds. It’s considered to be one of the oldest known cake recipes in the world, with the first reference of it in 1653.

You have to try Linzertorte on your trip

I read about two amazing spots to try it: Konditorei Jindrak (branches across Linz) and Kuk Hofbaeckerei. I opted for Jindrak’s branch in Pöstlingberg, which offers the most spectacular views over the city. Linzertorte is sweet and dense, with a base akin to shortbread. I loved the tartness of the jam. It’s definitely something to try while in the city!

Visit Ars Electronica Center

I spent an afternoon exploring this cutting-edge museum, which covers a mix of science, technology, art and robotics. I had assumed it’d be similar to digital art experiences I’d visited, but it’s so much more. Set over several floors, it’s full of immersive experiences, that allow you to play with various types of technology.

The 8K show was very immersive The Ars Electronica Center in Linz

Personally, I was fascinated by the area dedicated to AI and music, where there’s a self-playing piano creating new pieces of music using AI technology. WOW! I also enjoyed learning about 3D printing and the way robotics can be used in medicine.

There’s an 8K cinema room, with guided presentations (some using 3D glasses), which adds an extra element to this fascinating museum. A lot of the exhibits are kid-friendly too, so it’s a great place to visit as a family.

It’s one of those museums where you leave with so many new ideas on how the world works. It definitely encourages a sense of curiosity!

Enjoy the artworks at Lentos Kunstmuseum

You’ll spot Lentos Art Museum as you stroll along the Danube. The sleek and modern glass design contrasts against the city’s historic buildings. It has a gap in the centre of it, which acts as a viewing platform for the river. The way it reflected the city’s lights at night was especially magical.

I was really impressed with the varied art collection. Over an hour or so, I meandered through the exhibitions, admiring works by renowned artists including Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Andy Warhol.

Lentos Kunstmusum has unique architecture Famous works inside Lentos

Visit the Schlossmuseum

Linz’s Castle Museum (Schlossmuseum) is located inside the city’s beautiful Renaissance castle. It’s a varied museum, with floors showcasing Upper Austria’s culture, art, technology and transport. While some of the museum was a little dry for a tourist (and not much explanation in English), I really enjoyed the special exhibitions by Andrea Auer, who designs giant pearl-like jewellery from cling film and electrical cables, and the intricate and dramatic ceramics by Elmar Trenkwalder.

One of the exhibitions in the Schlossmuseum, Linz

One of the coolest things about this museum is it’s lesser-known entrance: the Schlosslift! Find this spot and you can wander through illuminated tunnels (once WWII bunkers) to reach a lift up to the castle. It’s unique, and while I thought it was quirky, it’s another reminder of the darker past of the city, when locals would have raced to safety in the dank tunnels and bunkers.

The Schlosslift in Linz

Check out the shops in Linz

Linz is a city brimming with independence and creativity, and this is reflected in the shopping. There are plenty of little boutiques, selling everything from handmade clothing to homewares and gifts.

Donau Stein Design was a favourite shop in Linz

One of my favourite shops was Donau Stein Design, where Fabian collects stones from the Danube and crafts them into beautiful jewellery. It’s the perfect place to pick up a unique memento of your time in Linz.

I’d recommend strolling along Bischofstraße, where you’ll find lots of independent shops. I loved perusing the colourful clothing and gifts in Bloomside. Toni and Loni in the Linzerie Arcade sells a lovely selection of clothing and toys for babies and children. Meanwhile, for second-hand items, head to Voix, where you’ll find plenty of quality items at very reasonable prices.

Quick tips for visiting Linz

If this is your first time in the city, here are a few quick tips.

If you want to visit several museums or have the ease of public transport being included, pick up a Linz Card. It offers free admission to many museums, free travel on public transport and several discounts and offers. The 48-hour card also includes tram tickets to Pöstlingberg.

Keep an eye on flights from London Stansted to Linz with Ryanair. It’s a great budget route, so you’ll have more to spend once you get there!

There are some great markets in Linz including the flea market and food market. You’ll find details on the Linz website.

If you’re visiting near Christmas time, don’t miss the Linz Christmas Markets. It’s a lovely festive way to enjoy the city!

If you’re visiting in the summer, enjoy the spritz and gelato culture! Lots of people meet for a late afternoon aperitif. It’s the perfect way to soak up the vibe in this vibrant city.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my guide to visiting Linz. I had a wonderful few days in the city and would recommend it to anyone looking for a lesser-known European city break destination, away from the crowds of Vienna and Salzburg.

A big thanks to Linz Tourism and Upper Austria for inviting me to explore this region. As always, all opinions are my own.

If you’re looking for a countryside escape from Linz, take a look at this guide to visiting the nearby Donau Region.

