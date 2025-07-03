From traditional Austrian delicacies, to Asian fusion and the best ice cream in the city, here are the best restaurants in Linz.

How do you judge a city’s food scene? By the number of fine dining restaurants? By the variety of cuisines available? Or just the general standard of each dish you try? For me, it’s a combination of all three.

If you’ve read my Linz travel guide, you’ll have heard how impressed I was with the food scene in Austria’s third city. What I discovered was an underrated weekend break destination, with a great range of cultural activities and a whole heap of amazing restaurants.

I really enjoyed my trip to Linz – especially the food!

While I didn’t make it to Verdi or Rossbarth, Linz’s Michelin starred restaurants, I found a lot of great dishes, away from the expensive tasting menus. From the delicious gnocchi at Pianino, fresh river fish at Wirtshaus Keintzel and moreish pizza at Holy, this food guide will help you plan your meals in Linz. Feeling hungry? Grab a knife and fork, and let’s tuck in!

Linz is a city filled with charm

The Best Places To Eat In Linz, Austria

One quick pointer before I share my recommendations… don’t feel like you have to stick to just Austrian food in Linz. I found that the city’s diverse range of cuisines really enhanced my experience. Of course, I enjoyed sampling traditional local dishes, but I also loved the cosmopolitan vibe created by so many different cultures coming together. It’s part of what gives Linz its unique and vibrant energy.

This chic restaurant has a great ambience. It’s vibey in the evenings, with lots of outdoor tables packed into a private courtyard, moments from one of Linz’s busiest shopping streets. I watched as groups of friends had animated conversations, and couples enjoyed intimate date nights. As a solo diner, I didn’t feel out of place. I sipped a tasty Hugo Spritz and enjoyed the buzz.

Where to eat in Linz on date night? How about Pianino?

The menu at Pianino is varied, with a mix of Austrian influences and fusion dishes. You’ll see Viennese snails alongside Asian tartare. Drinks wise, there’s a broad variety of Austrian wines to choose from, as well as cocktails, beer and soft drinks.

I started with the salad topped with crispy asparagus, burrata and berries. It was asparagus season during my trip, so you’ll see the vegetable features in a lot of dishes! The starter was very generous (enough to share) and while I’d never had breaded asparagus before, they added a fun texture to the dish.

Asparagus salad at Pianino in Linz

For my main course I enjoyed the king prawn and asparagus gnocchi, which had a decadent sauce, and sweet and juicy prawns. I didn’t know it yet, but this would be one of my favourite dishes of the trip!

Gnocchi at Pianino

I’d recommend visiting this casual Asian-fusion restaurant for lunch. It’s a great spot if you’re looking for light, zingier food options. You’ll find a range of Asian dishes on the menu, including Korean bibimbap, Vietnamese bun cha and Japanese udon.

Fun drinks at Be Right Back in Linz

I ordered the beef bun cha – a favourite from my travels in Vietnam. The vermicelli noodle dish was vibrant, with flavoursome stir-fried beef and an irresistible dressing. I sat on the pavement, enjoying the buzz as locals and tourists ambled past. I definitely enticed a few in when they saw my food!

I ordered the Vietnamese bun cha

Looking for a lively restaurant in Linz to sample some traditional Austrian dishes? Wirtshaus Keintzel is a casual bar and restaurant with a huge outdoor courtyard. If you want Wiener schnitzels the size of dinner plates, a classic spaetzle or a strudel, this a great place to come. By the number of locals dining at Keintzel, it’s obviously got a great reputation.

A very tasty plate of food at one of the best restaurants in Linz

I ordered the grilled trout, which came served with asparagus, potatoes and hollandaise sauce. What a lovely summery plate of food! I pretty much licked the plate clean!

There are days when all I want is a simple slice of pizza, topped with a rich tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella and a slice of spicy salami. So, I was over the moon to discover Linz has an amazing Neapolitan pizzeria in Linzerie Arcade. Holy Pizza has a casual vibe. You order at the bar and collect your pizza fresh from the oven. There are a few seats inside, but the majority are out in the courtyard.

How good is the pizza at Holy in Linz?

My pizza had a light and airy crust, with big bubbles and a tasty char. The San Marzano tomato sauce was plentiful, with a sweet tang, and the salami provided a decent hit of chilli. I sat in the sunshine, pizza craving satisfied, wondering when I’d enjoy another as good as this one (without booking flights to Italy!)

I thoroughly enjoyed my time strolling around the exhibitions inside Lentos Kunstmuseum. This modern art museum houses plenty of famous paintings and sculptures, including works by Warhol and Klimt.

Lentos is the art museum in Linz

Out on the terrace next to the modern glass structure is Lentos Restaurant. With uninterrupted river views, it’s a bustling and unpretentious place for an al fresco meal in Linz.

The main menu offered a diverse selection of dishes, from schnitzel and risotto to fresh fish, salads, and hearty pasta options. I ordered the king prawn linguine. The pasta was delicately prepared and coated in a rich tomato and garlic sauce, with a satisfying kick of chilli that brought the whole dish to life.

My tasty pasta dish at Lentos

Looking for the best steak in Linz? Or a really great burger? Paul’s Steak & Veggi is one of the best grill restaurants in Linz and has all of that and more! On top of all the cuts of steak you could dream of, you’ll find some lighter options including beef tartar, ceviche and salads.

Paul’s Steak and Veggi offers one of the best views in Linz

I ordered a tasty rib eye steak, chimichurri sauce, sweet potato fries and a side of burnt leeks with nori and miso. I really enjoyed my dinner here. Not only is the food quality high, it’s in a picturesque location with views of Linz’s New Cathedral.

Tasty grills and steaks at Paul’s in Linz

There are branches of this popular pastry shop across Linz, but I’m recommending the one at the top of Pöstlingberg. It’s in the most spectacular location, with views over Linz and the Danube. It’s a great place for breakfast or a quick coffee and a sweet treat.

Beautiful views from Konditorei Jindrak in Pöstlingberg

I visited with one aim: to sample the city’s famous Linzertorte. This traditional cake is made from a buttery, almond dough and topped with a layer of redcurrant or raspberry jam. It’s got a lattice top and a sprinkling of almonds. There’s an interesting history to it too. In fact, it’s considered to be one of the oldest known cake recipes in the world, with the first reference of it in 1653.

The famous Linzertorte

I kicked off my Saturday morning on Jindrak’s sunny terrace, admiring the panoramic views, while enjoying the sweet pastry tart with a cappuccino. I’d urge you to do the same!

I learned about Wohnzimmer on an interesting city tour of Linz. My guide was passionate about sharing local independent businesses (particularly female-owned) and this one is thriving.

Wohnzimmer is the best cafe in Linz

With high quality coffee, flaky pastries and a lovely inviting atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to rest and refuel during your time in Linz. There are several tables outside for sunny days too!

If, like me, you’re visiting Linz in one of the warmer months of the year, I’d recommend leaving space for ice cream. I mean, you don’t even need space. There’s always room for ice cream, right?

Eis Greissler is an Austrian store which produces high-quality, artisanal ice cream. Along with plenty of crowd-pleasers, you’ll find several unusual and creative flavours on the menu, including pumpkin seed oil, honey and lavender, and goats cheese. After enjoying the ice cream in their store in Graz, I couldn’t wait to return in Linz.

Delicious ice cream from Eis Greissler, Linz

I had a delicious cone filled with coffee ice cream and a seasonal sour cherry (weichselkirsche). The cherry had herbal and floral notes, and was particularly special.

Which of these Linz restaurants are you excited to try? Let me know! Plus, if you’re looking for more tips for your trip, don’t miss my list of the top things to do in Linz. From taking a cruise along the Danube, to exploring the futuristic Ars Electronica Center, there’s so much to do in the city. With a new direct flight route from London Stansted with Ryanair, it’s never been easier to visit!

A big thanks to Linz Tourism and Upper Austria for inviting me to explore this region. As always, all opinions are my own.

