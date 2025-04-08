From music festivals and open-cinema, to sunset cruises on the Med, there are plenty of amazing things to do in Valencia in summer.

Valencia is a city that can truly lay claim to be the heart of Spanish culture and passion. It’s one of my favourite cities, not just in Spain, but in the world. With its exciting festivals, amazing beaches, complex history, and delicious food, it’s a city that you’ll find hard not to love!

I love the colourful buildings in Valencia

Valencian culture mixes all the best bits of Spanish life: relaxed days in the sun, busy city streets filled with colour, music and art, and a deep pride in local traditions. Summer in this wonderful city is especially exciting, with things going on almost every day!

So, if you’re planning a trip to Valencia this summer, this handy guide will help you make the most of your time in the city. Whether you want to learn Spanish, delve into local culture, or just fancy some beach time, you’re in for a treat!

There’s some amazing architecture in Valencia, including the City of Arts and Sciences

10 Amazing Things To Do In Valencia This Summer

Learn Spanish at Españolé International House Valencia

The best way to learn Spanish is to completely immerse yourself in the language and culture. Situated in the centre of Valencia’s lovely Old Town precinct, Españolé offers a comprehensive study programme that blends classroom learning with real-world practice.

The school was originally a 13th century Gothic palace built on the remains of an even earlier Arab fortification. Its bright, modern classrooms, patios and courtyards are perfect for studying Spanish in a setting that allows you to soak up plenty of Valencian culture at the same time.

You’ll get to practice your Spanish as you explore the city

Music and movies

Kicking off in June, the annual Festival de les Arts brings local and international musos and performers to Valencia. With artists ranging from sun-drenched indie-pop bands such as London-based Crystal Fighters to Norwegian rockers Kakkmaddafakka (try saying that fast three times!), this festival guarantees Valencia’s long days and hot nights will sparkle with energy and sounds.

For more musical fun in the city check out BigSound Valencia Festival will also crank the volume up to ten with urban and world music of all kinds.

For a more relaxing evening out (and a great way to practice your newly-learned Spanish with the locals!) you could head to one of the open-air cinemas. These pop-up events happen throughout the summer in Valencia.

Get lost in the Barrio del Carmen

This is a lovely area to visit in the summer months. I’d recommend starting at Plaza de la Virgen where you can cool off beside the fountains in between exploring the surrounding buildings. The Museo de la Seda (Silk Museum) also has plenty of shady spots to while away a hot summer afternoon.

From there, you can wander into the narrow lanes of the Calle Caballeros. Medieval knights used to hang out here but these days you’ll find all sorts of hip bars and lively tapas joints!

Vibrant street art in Valencia

The Torres de Serranos is a haven for the city’s creative types and you’ll find tons of quirky galleries and tiny boutiques here. Time quickly loses its importance in this part of Valencia and its easy to while away a whole afternoon and evening. Check out the street art, sip a cold vermouth on ice, or practice your Spanish with the locals!

Enjoying the view from the top of Torres de Serranos, Valencia

The birthplace of paella

Legend has it that paella was invented in Valencia. With its proximity to both the ocean and rice fields of the Albufera Lagoon, its no surprise that what started out as a labourer’s lunch is now a Valencian specialty. By the way, did you know that the word paella simply means “frying pan” in the Valencian language.

You have to try the paella if you’re spending summer in Valencia

My favourite place to indulge in this tasty rice dish is Levante near the Biopark. Number one on the menu is their specialty is paella valenciana senyoret (paella with chicken and rabbit). You can even take a paella masterclass if you want to learn how to cook it yourself!

The great July fair

Who doesn’t love a good fair? Valencians certainly do and this iconic summer fair kicks off each July with concerts, parades, an international band competition and all-night street parties. Every Saturday night in July there are fireworks displays staged in different parts of the city. Concerts are held in the Viveros Gardens and the annual Valencia Jazz Festival includes free jam sessions and a jazz concert in the Palau Gardens.

The festival reaches its colourful crescendo on the last Sunday of July with the Battle of the Flowers. First held in 1891, this battle of the sexes is ‘fought’ between young women atop floats hurling flowers at the crowds lining the streets. Specially-grown carnations (1.2 million of them!) form the ammunition for this floral shootout. It’s quite a sight! In the aftermath, the streets leading to the Alameda Promenade are carpeted with gold. If you’re visiting Valencia in summer, you won’t want to miss it!

Sunset cruise on the Med

Nothing screams ‘summer holiday in Valencia’ like a sunset cruise on the sparkling waters of the Mediterranean. As the sun sets, Valencia is dusted in golden hues. Many sunset cruises leave from the Marina de València, which is a destination in itself with walkways, cycleways, bars and restaurants.

There are all kinds of cruising options available, from casual catamarans with front deck bean bags and chilled tunes, to romantic sailboat voyages.

Perfect sea views in Valencia

A slice of Africa in Valencia

If you’ve always wanted to go on safari, but haven’t quite made it happen, how about visiting Valencia’s world-renowned Biopark? This popular wildlife park has everything from wild savannah to steamy equatorial rainforest. Giraffes, zebras and rhinos roam the park’s grasslands and you can catch up close and personal glimpses of mountain gorillas and leopards amid the jungle greenery.

The park’s habitats are constructed with minimal visible barriers to create seamless viewing experiences for visitors. You can accompany biologists on guided walks to learn about the behaviour of the birds, mammals and reptiles too. This is a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon when you need a break from the bustle of the city. Find a shady tree and stretch out like a well-fed lion on the savannah!

Panoramic views of Valencia from El Miguelete, Valencia Cathedral

Tapas tour of Valencia

I always think the best way to get to know a place is through the food. Valencia is a foodie city, with a great culinary heritage. There are Moorish influences, Mediterranean flavours and more. Along with paella Valenciana, the city is famed for its tapas, with plenty of dishes unique to the region.

I’d recommend booking a food tour of the city. I loved it! It was great to hear all about the city from a local, and taste some really authentic cuisine. You can read about my experience here.

I ate lots of pintxos on this tapas tour of Valencia

Hit the beaches

Valencia has around 20 kilometres of beaches right on its doorstep. The beaches at Cabanyal, Patacona and Malvarossa are close enough that you can easily walk or bike down for a swim on a hot summer day. The Plaja de l’Arbre del Gos, between Pinedo and El Saler beaches has natural dunes and a cycle path along the promenade.

Cocktails by the beach in Valencia

Further afield, the beaches in the Albufera National park offer a wilder, more natural setting, with fine sand and clear water. La Devesa Beach, sandwiched between the Albufera Lagoon and the Mediterranean Sea, is a local favourite, with lush vegetation and long stretches of wilderness trails.

There are beach clubs lining the sand in Valencia

From wandering the buzzing lanes of El Carmen to cruising the Med at sunset, summers in Valencia are always full of surprises. I love how Valencia blends history, culture, beach vibes and city sights.

And if you happen to be learning Spanish in the city, every day that you are out and about is a chance to practice your new language skills. From ordering coffee in a shady plaza to chatting with the locals at one of the beaches, the lingo will soon become part of your daily life!

Looking for other things to do during your trip? Check out my bumper guide of 29 things to do in Valencia, find out my top picks of where to stay in Valencia, where I think you should go for the best view of Valencia, whether it's worth buying the Valencia Tourist Card and read about my tapas tour of Valencia.


