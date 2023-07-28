From touring the ancient Tudor manor house, to exploring the stunning landscaped gardens, find out all you need to know about visiting Athelhampton House and Gardens in Dorset.

We’ve just enjoyed a lovely little break down in Dorset. Just over two hours’ drive from our place in London, Dorset is one of our favourite counties to visit. Over the last few years, we’ve ventured all over the region, checking out iconic spots such as Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove, kayaking in Weymouth, meandering through the subtropical gardens at Abbotsbury, sipping wine at Langham Wine Estate and admiring the history of Corfe Castle.

This time our destination was Athelhampton House and Gardens, a spectacular Tudor manor house near Dorchester. It’s somewhere steeped in history, with its Great Hall dating back to 1485, numerous renovations over the years and an interesting connection to novelist and poet Thomas Hardy.

If you’re considering a visit, find out more about what there is to see, how to make the most of your day out, and the fabulous accommodation available within the manor itself.

Athelhampton is one of the prettiest places to visit in Dorset

A Guide To Visiting Athelhampton House and Gardens

Why visit Athelhampton House and Gardens?

Athelhampton House is a stunning historic manor with a rich history dating back over 500 years. Most visitors buy a combined ticket to see both the house and the gardens. Inside the house you can see various artefacts from throughout the ages, including the Great Hall, the manor’s ancient kitchen, traditional dining room, 15th century bedroom and spaces for entertaining, including a billiards room.

Meanwhile, outside there’s plenty to see too. The formal gardens are unique in their layout, separated into smaller ‘rooms’ rather than one large space.

The impressive pyramid trees in the gardens

What is the history of Athelhampton House and Gardens?

The history spans over 500 years and has a lot of twists and turns! There have been numerous owners, renovations and a few spooky tales too.

The site of Athelhampton has been inhabited since Saxon times. The Martyn family were the first owners, and held onto the estate for many generations. In the 15th century, it was the Martyn family who were responsible for huge renovations. They added the spectacular Great Hall, which is the oldest surviving part of the house today.

The Great Hall inside Athelhampton House

It then passed to Sir Robert Long in the 1600s, who was the Chancellor of the Exchequer under King Charles II. There was a period of neglect in the 18th and early 19th centuries. At the end of the 19th Century, the Wood family acquired the House. The house was then purchased by Alfred Cart de Lafontaine in 1890, who was responsible for many of the additions you see today, including a lot of the landscaping of the gardens.

After some big renovations, the house was purchased by the Cooke family in 1957.

Novelist and poet Thomas Hardy was a regular visitor during the 1800s. In fact, his name was inscribed on the leadwork of the dovecote. He also wrote three books and two poems that include houses inspired by Athelhampton,

More recently the house was bought by Giles Keating, who has worked hard to make it more sustainable, with the addition of renewable energy sources including solar panels. He’s on a mission to make the house carbon neutral too.

The lily pond at Athelhampton

What are the highlights of Athelhampton House?

There are so many highlights! For me, I loved walking around the perimeter of the Tudor manor, taking in the building’s beautiful architecture and unique details. Inside, I enjoyed seeing the Great Hall, the billiards room and the Art Deco styled bedroom.

The billiards room inside Athelhampton House

I was also impressed by the Great Chamber, with its 17th century theme. It featured intricately carved woodwork and lots of grand furnishings.

Another thing that makes a visit to Athelhampton House very special is the lack of barriers. Often in similar country mansions there are lots of areas roped off to the public. It can feel quite unwelcoming! But at Athelhampton you can get up close to all the antiques.

One of the grand rooms inside the Tudor manor

I also enjoyed seeing the various gardens, particularly the magnificent topiary on display with the pyramid-shaped trees. The circular walled garden is another lovely spot, with its pretty fountain in the centre. Our visit coincided with the rose garden being in full bloom too, which was very special.

Exploring the circular walled garden

How much does it cost to visit Athelhampton House and Gardens?

If you’re thinking of visiting Athelhampton House in Dorset, I’d recommend booking via the website. By booking online, you’ll receive 10% off your ticket.

Without the discount, a standard adult ticket to the house and garden costs £18, or just the garden is £12. There are reduced rates for senior citizens and students, and children under 12 get in free.

Dogs are permitted to visit the gardens too, with a pooch ticket costing £1!

If you’re a member of Historic Houses, you’ll receive free entry.

One of the garden ‘rooms’ at Athelhampton

Is there a shop or restaurant at Athelhampton House?

Athelhampton has a café on site, where you can sit down and enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake, or a light lunch. There’s also a gift shop selling souvenirs, historic books, gardening accessories and local produce.

The gift shop and cafe at Athelhampton

Accommodation at Athelhampton House and Gardens

Did you know you can stay on site at Athelhampton House? This part of our trip was really special! We checked into the Cochrane Wing, and enjoyed a self-catered stay within the majestic manor house. We were visiting with our newborn baby, which worked out well as the accommodation comes with everything a family could need, including a travel cot and high chair.

Our bedroom at Athelhampton House

To stay at Athelhampton, you’ll need to book the entire 7-bedroom wing. It’s ideal if you’re looking for family accommodation in Dorset. All of the rooms have been renovated to a high standard, with luxury furnishings, smart décor and en-suite bathrooms. There’s a large kitchen and lounge on the ground floor, plus plans to create some outside space too.

One of the smart en-suite bathrooms

My favourite thing about being invited to stay here was that we were able to wander the gardens after the public left. We poured a glass of wine and sat outside in one of the many spaces, enjoying the beautiful views. It felt amazing to have it all to ourselves!

We loved being able to explore Athelhampton out of hours

Relaxing in the lounge inside the Cochrane Wing

I also loved spending a luxurious evening in the manor, cooking a delicious dinner then relaxing in the enormous bathtub! I could hear the birds tweeting, smell the scent of sweet roses wafting through the windows and felt so relaxed as I enjoyed a peaceful soak!

You can find out more about staying at Athelhampton, including prices and availability, here.

Staying inside The Cochrane Wing at Athelhampton

What else is nearby Athelhampton House and Gardens?

Athelhampton is in a great location if you’d like to visit other famous Dorset attractions. Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove are both around a 25-minute drive from the house.

Old Harry Rocks in Studland and Abbotsbury subtropical gardens are both around 30 minutes’ drive. The closest major town is Dorchester (under 20 minutes away) where you’ll find lots of shops and restaurants. Alternatively, you can reach Weymouth in around 30 minutes.

Lulworth Cove is 25 minutes away

Athelhampton House and Gardens opening times

Athelhampton House and Gardens are open throughout the year.

In low season (Nov – Feb) it’s open from 10am – 4pm.

In high season (March – Oct) it’s open from 10am – 5pm.

Occasionally it closes for a special event, so I’d always recommend checking the Athelhampton website before your visit.

Poppies in bloom in the gardens

We loved our trip to Athelhampton House and it’s definitely somewhere I’d recommend visiting on a day trip if you’re visiting Dorset. Staying a few nights in the Cochrane Wing allowed us time to really get to know the house and gardens, making our time extra special.

Thank you to Athelhampton for hosting us. As always, all opinions are my own.

