How To Plan A Family Road Trip in Australia In 2023: Routes & Tips

From bucket list routes and kid-friendly activities, to top tips for an easy trip, read this before planning a family road trip in Australia.

Are you thinking of visiting Australia with your family? Well, you’re in for a treat! With so much amazing wildlife, stunning scenery, culture and activities, it’s a country that offers so much. While the journey from the UK is a long one, once you land, you’ll have so many options of things to see.

Watch out for the kangaroos!

For families, it’s an ideal destination. Kids will love seeing animals such as kangaroos and koalas in the wild. You could visit The Great Barrier Reef or Kangaroo Island where you’ll get to see a variety of marine life. Or, if that all sounds too adventurous, simply relax on the beach while your little ones splash around in the waves!

Sellicks Beach, South Australia

Other fun family activities on an Australian road trip include visiting the country’s red centre in Uluru or experiencing the vibrant city of Sydney.

The best way to explore the country’s beauty is on a fun family road trip. Just hop on a flight, land in one of the major cities (making sure you have your Australia visa before travelling).

Then, hire a car and head off on your big Australian road trip. For a bit of inspiration, this post will give you a flavour of the routes you could take, some helpful tips, and a few family-friendly stops along the way.

Get ready to plan your road trip

8 Best Australian Road Trip Routes

First things first, you need to decide where your family road trip through Australia will take you. This is the fun part of planning your trip down-under! Here are a few of the most popular routes, which are ideal for both adults and kids.

Great Ocean Road

This route starts from Melbourne and heads along the Victorian coastline. It’s famed for its breathtaking ocean views, unique cliffs, and the Twelve Apostles rock formations. There are lots of gorgeous places to stop along the route. Kids will love swimming in the ocean, while the adults will no doubt want to take a lot of photos!

Driving the Great Ocean Road is a bucket list activity

The Great Alpine Road

This beautiful road passes through the Victorian Alps and Snowy Mountains. Some of the scenery is surprising for Australia, and that’s what makes it extra special! Along the way you’ll see stunning mountain views and lots of scenic towns. Plus, there are plenty of options for adventure activities along this pretty Australian road trip route.

Red Centre Way

This route is the best way to experience the unique beauty of Australia! The Red Centre Way includes Uluru, Kata Tjuta, Kings Canyon, and the beautiful West MacDonnell Ranges. It’s one of the most iconic regions in Australia, and definitely appeals to both kids and adults alike.

Explorers Way

Take this route and follow the footsteps of the early explorers in Australia to discover some of the country’s hidden treasures. I loved going on this road trip through South Australia. It really is one of the most varied and spectacular routes in the country. Along the route you’ll get to see The Flinders Ranges, Coober Pedy, Alice Springs, and the breathtaking Katherine Gorge.

Sunset at Flinders Ranges

Nullarbor Plain

This Aussie road trip stretches from Ceduna in South Australia to Norseman in Western Australia. It features epic coastal cliffs, and a selection of unique animals too.

The Savannah Way

This route passes through Queensland, the Northern Territory, and Western Australia. If you’re looking for a road trip itinerary featuring a variety of landscapes, I’d recommend this one, as you’ll pass through tropical rainforests, wide savannahs, and breathtaking canyons.

The Kimberley Route

Ready to explore the beauty of the Kimberley region? The Kimberley Route is widely known for its awe-inspiring landscapes. Highlights of this route include Gibb River Road, Horizontal Falls, and Bungle Bungle Range.

Tasmanian East Coast

This road trip around Tasmania’s breathtaking east coast offers plenty of chances to explore the stunning beaches. You could easily add in stops at the national parks in the region, including Freycinet and Bay of Fires national parks.

Australia road trip scenery

Family-Friendly Pit Stops in Australia

If you’re planning your family road trip through Australia, you’ll need to allow for plenty of stops along the way. With short attention spans and a need to burn off energy throughout the day, your kids won’t want to be cooped up in the car for too long!

Coming up are a selection of family-friendly pit stops where you can rest, stretch your legs, and enjoy a few fun activities too.

National Museum of Australia, Canberra

Visit the National Museum of Australia and get the opportunity to learn about Australia’s history and culture through interactive exhibitions. The museum also holds family-friendly events, allowing you and your kids to have fun together!

The Great Barrier Reef, Cairns

Visit the largest coral reef system in the world and see the marine life up close on a family-friendly snorkelling excursion. It’s a great way to teach your kids about the importance of conservation too.

The Great Barrier Reef is a must-visit for families in Australia

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Brisbane

How about a stop at the world’s largest and oldest koala refuge. While here, you can cuddle the koalas, hand-feed the kangaroos, and get to know other Australian wildlife species.

Koalas are often spotted on road trips in Australia

Port Arthur Historic Site, Port Arthur

Learn about Australia’s past by exploring the preserved convict settlement. For older children, the site provides cruises, guided excursions, and even some fun ghost tours!

SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium, Melbourne

Get close to marine creatures and discover the ocean’s wonders. This aquarium offers interactive exhibits, a glass-bottom boat tour, and the chance to pass through a shark-filled tunnel!

TreeTop Adventure Park, Sydney

Explore the high ropes adventure park’s treetop courses by swinging, zipping, and climbing. The best thing about it is that it’s for adults and kids alike, so you can take part as a family!

Sydney is a great city to start or finish your road trip

Top Tips for Planning a Family Road Trip in Australia

With so many amazing places to visit, no doubt you’re feeling inspired to plan your first family road trip in Australia! I hope you have an amazing time. Before you head off, here are a few quick tips to help you plan a successful trip.

Make a thorough packing list for your trip. Think about weather, bugs, activities and anything else that might influence what you or your kids need!

Select a destination that suits your family’s interests. Some of these spots are better for young kids, some are more suited to teenagers. Do lots of research and see where would work best for your family.

Familiarise yourself with the route in advance. Driving in Australia is pretty easy as there are lots of wide roads and other than in the big cities such as Sydney or Melbourne, you won’t encounter much traffic.

Ensure you check the area’s travel restrictions and road conditions before setting off. Keep an eye out for flooding, closures and more.

Research family-friendly accommodation options along the route. Lots of hotels offer family rooms or interconnecting bedrooms, so you can keep your little ones nice and close.

Include resting time when planning the journey. Some of the distances are really long, so you’ll need to plan lots of stops along the way.

Ready to plan your family road trip in Australia?

There’s a reason Australia is an amazing destination for a road trip! With such varied landscapes, activities and wildlife, you’ll never be bored. I hope this post has given you some inspiration for your adventure down-under!

If you want to find out about one of my favourite regions, don’t miss my guide to Adelaide’s food scene and this South Australia road trip itinerary!