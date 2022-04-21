Planning a romantic getaway in England? From the charm of Port Isaac to the natural beauty of Kynance Cove, these are the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples.

Cornwall is one of my favourite places to travel to in the UK with my other half. We’ve been on several short breaks to the county over the years, exploring different areas each time. It’s a region that’s got it all; outstanding natural beauty, charming towns and villages, spectacular beaches, history, culture and of course, great food!

As you’ll know if you read my travel posts regularly, my partner and I are total foodies. We travel to eat, and are always planning adventures to visit special restaurants or sample unique delicacies. The fresh seafood available in Cornwall is a huge reason to plan a romantic break. The likes of Paul Ainsworth and Rick Stein have created a great culinary hub in Padstow. But believe me, you don’t need to dine at Michelin starred restaurants to experience great food in Cornwall.

If you and your partner are interested in art, nature or culture, add the Eden Project, Minack Theatre and St Ives to your itinerary. If you enjoy an active lifestyle, catch some waves in Newquay, try coasteering on the rugged cliffs around Lizard point, or walk a section of the South West Coast Path.

South West Coast Path around the Lizard

Many of the most romantic places to visit in Cornwall feature charming cobbled streets, rugged clifftop views and paradisiacal beaches. As for where to stay, Aspects Holidays has lots of romantic accommodation options tucked away in these picturesque spots too. You could book a cosy converted barn to snuggle up in, or a pretty shepherd’s hut out in the Cornish countryside. Many are dog-friendly too, so your pooch can tag along on your little getaway! Check out all the lovely holiday cottages with Aspects Holidays here.

Forget romantic hotels! How cute is the Shepherds Retreat in Cornwall?

So, whether you’re just starting to plan your trip or you’re simply looking for inspiration, it’s time to share the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples.

Port Isaac

This historic fishing village sits on the rugged North Cornwall coast. The centre of Port Isaac is teeny-tiny, with narrow streets of characterful cottages, leading to the harbour. It’s grown in popularity over recent years too, after being featured in TV series including Doc Martin and Poldark.

Port Isaac is the perfect place for a couples getaway in Cornwall

If you and your loved enjoy culinary experiences, it’s an ideal spot to visit on your holiday in Cornwall too. Top chef Nathan Outlaw has two restaurants in the village: Outlaw’s New Road (a fine-dining restaurant) and Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen. He’s an advocate for showcasing Cornwall’s incredible fresh produce, so you’re guaranteed to have a meal to remember.

As with many of the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples, this petite village gets busy in the summer holidays. On my last trip here, I parked just outside the village centre and strolled down the hill to the harbour – something I’d recommend to avoid stressful parking situations!

If you’re looking for a romantic retreat close to Port Isaac, definitely take a look at the Cider Barn. This luxurious split-level property is impressive inside. There’s a shaker style kitchen, cosy lounge area and a stylish turquoise bathroom with a stunning copper double ended freestanding bath. I’m fairly sure it’d fit two people, for an extra intimate getaway!

The Cider Barn near Port Isaac – such a romantic place to stay in Cornwall

Kynance Cove

One of the prettiest spots in England, Kynance Cove has become the poster girl for any trip to Cornwall! Located on the Lizard Peninsula in South West Cornwall, this spot is absolutely spectacular. The huge rocks lead out into the water, which, on a sunny day sparkles with Caribbean-esque hues!

Kynance Cove is a popular place to visit in Cornwall in summer

Time your trip for low tide so that you can wander hand in hand in the beach with your other half. You’ll love exploring the caves and rock pools that line the pristine sand. When the sun is shining, it’s a very special place.

If you fancy a more energetic day, you could combine your visit with a walk along the South West Coast Path. This 3 mile route takes you from Kynance Cove to Lizard village, with views over Portreath Beach and Asparagus Island (where wild asparagus grows!)

Look at the colour of the water at Kynance Cove!

Kynance Cove gets busy in the summer months, so I’d recommend trying to visit outside of the school holidays. Be sure to check the tide times first so you can explore that beautiful beach too!

Minack Theatre

My partner and I love going to the theatre, so I’d love to visit the Minack Theatre on our next romantic getaway in Cornwall. This is one of the most unique places to see a performance in the whole of the UK. Perched on the edge of the Cornish cliffs, this spectacular open-air granite amphitheatre is carved right into the edge of the rock.

The Minack Theatre is one of the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples

The theatre’s location is wonderfully atmospheric too. The backdrop for each performance is determined by that day’s weather and view! Check out the website to see what’s on during your visit.

As well as over 200 live performances each year, including operas, plays and musicals, there are also guided tours of the theatre. The Minack Theatre has a fascinating history, from its construction in the early 1900s, to its use during World War II as a lookout post, and its current use as a unique entertainment venue!

The Minack Theatre is in an amazing location on the cliffs

If you’re looking for somewhere romantic to stay with your partner nearby, take a look at The Kiddleywink – a beautiful barn conversion in the Lamorna Valley. This is a real home from home, with comfy interiors, rustic charm and a lovely terrace for early evening drinks. Lamorna Cove is a short stroll away, where you can join the South West Coast Path and walk to Mousehole.

The Kiddleywink in the Lamorna Valley

Newquay

For couples looking for an active getaway, I’d recommend spending some time in Newquay. One of the biggest towns in Cornwall, Newquay is popular with surfers, families, shoppers and foodies.

For a real touch of adventure, how about booking some surf lessons? Fistral Beach in Newquay is one of the best beaches in the country for surfing. You’ll see brave souls out there all year round, even on the coldest of winter days!

Fistral Beach is popular with surfers visiting Newquay

Personally, I really like the shopping scene in Newquay. There are lots of independent boutiques selling gifts and nautical-inspired clothing. It’s also grown into a hub for digital nomads, so you’ll find lots of places serving oat milk lattes and buddha bowls, if that’s your kind of thing!

Oh, and if you’re looking for a fun date activity in Newquay, how about a round of crazy golf? That’s always one of our favourite things to do on holiday!

You’ll get to see lots of golden sunsets in Newquay

Carbis Bay

Just two miles from St Ives, Carbis Bay is one of the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples, due to its sheltered sandy beach. The waters tend to be calm here making it a gorgeous place for a dip with your other half.

Carbis Bay has a serene sheltered beach

There are cliffs at each end of the beach, with Hawkes Point at the eastern end. Just below is a stunning (and relatively secret) beach known as Porth Kidney Sands, known for its waves. When the sun comes out, the water in Carbis Bay is illuminated the most brilliant shade of turquoise. Squint and you might think you’ve escaped to the Caribbean!

Ice cream in Cornwall… or is it the Caribbean?!

St Ives

If you’re planning the ultimate romantic trip, you simply have to visit St Ives. It’s one of the best places to visit in Cornwall for couples who love art. Did you know the Tate has a gallery in St Ives? People travel from around the country to admire its collection of artworks. There’s also the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden which has several amazing artworks dotted around the pretty grounds.

St Ives is a popular choice for couples getaways in Cornwall

The beach is lovely here too, and there’s a real ‘seaside’ charm to this town. You could easily spend a day ambling along the pretty streets, stopping for ice cream, enjoying fresh fish and seafood for lunch and watching the sunset with a refreshing cocktail. Sounds like heaven – definitely the sort of couple’s getaway I would book!

You’ll see views like this in St Ives in summer

This is a popular spot, with plenty of great accommodation options for couples. One of my top picks would be The Sun Deck, as it’s located moments from the action. This is a compact style apartment with a romantic and intimate feel. It has everything you need for a weekend break with your partner.

Mousehole

Mousehole is a picturesque fishing village on Cornwall’s south coast. When you arrive, you might feel like you’ve gone back in time. This village oozes old world charm, with its maze of skinny streets and traditional fishing harbour.

I’d recommend going for a walk around the harbour walls, where you’ll have gorgeous sea views as well as vistas across to St Clements Island. Then, take a wander along the dainty streets, popping by art galleries, stopping for a coffee and perhaps shopping for a few souvenirs too.

Mousehole is one of the most romantic spots in Cornwall

If you’re true foodies, you might want to order a Stargazy Pie. This Cornish fish pie was created in Mousehole and has a distinctive appearance. It contains several types of fish, and on top you’ll find fish heads and tails peeking out of the pastry top – they almost look like they’re swimming through it! Visit The Ship Inn to sample one of the most authentic recipes.

This village has bundles of charm, making it one of the most romantic places to visit in Cornwall. If you’re deciding where to stay, check out The Old Market House in Mousehole. The open-plan downstairs and super king size bed make it a lovely place to relax with your other half.

The Old Market House is a great option for a romantic getaway in Mousehole

There are so many romantic places to visit in Cornwall – where will you choose?

A big thanks to Aspects Holidays for sponsoring this post. As always, all words and opinions are my own.