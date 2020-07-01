Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These large holiday homes in Cornwall are perfect for a family holiday or big group trip to this beautiful corner of England.

As this year is now officially turning into the summer of staycations, we’re all desperately looking for accommodation for big groups or families. A ‘home from home’ that not only has a lot of bedrooms, but also plenty of social areas, lounge space and a decent kitchen to prepare big group meals in.

Cornwall is one of my favourite places in England for a holiday. It has great beaches, an amazing food scene and plenty to do. From the big surf on Fistral Beach and the beauty of Carbis Bay, to the charm of Port Isaac and St Ives, and the gourmet restaurants in Padstow, there are so many places to visit. When the sun is shining, there’s no better place! You can find out some of my favourite places in my post: 8 Unique Things To Do In Cornwall.

As you start to search for large holiday homes in Cornwall, I wanted to help out by popping together a quick guide to the best options. All of these sleep a minimum of 10 people, some up to 30! Many have incredible décor, stunning sea views, and luxurious extras including swimming pools and hot tubs. It’s a part of England with lots of great self-catering options, so no doubt you’ll find something that fits your requirements. Happy searching!

7 AMAZING Large Holiday Homes In Cornwall

Sleeps: 16+ guests

Bedrooms: 8

How about this for a stunning place to stay in Cornwall? One of the prettiest large holiday cottages in Cornwall, Tresillian House is a Regency country house, located around 10 minute’s drive from Newquay’s top beaches.

It’s wonderfully secluded, set within 22 acres of spectacular grounds, which feature an ornamental lake, tennis court and Victorian walled garden. It really is a stunning place to escape to!

Among the key features are the dining room which seats 20 people and the lovely outdoor terrace (where there’s a BBQ too). Upstairs are 8 characterful bedrooms, some with en-suite bathrooms. Pets are allowed at this property too, so you don’t have to leave your dog at home!

If you’re looking for accommodation for more than 16 people, you could consider renting one of the other properties on the estate, which are also listed on Airbnb.

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 16+ guests

Bedrooms: 9

Located on the cliffs overlooking Mawgan Porth beach, Blue Bay House is one of the best large houses to rent in Cornwall, particularly for a big family holiday.

The house itself has 4 bedrooms, but there are an additional 5 garden rooms, so it’s perfect for groups who also want to have a little bit of their own space and privacy too. In the main house you’ll find a huge kitchen and a long table, perfect for big group dinners in the evenings.

One of the best parts? The views! They’re absolutely spectacular, with panoramic views over the bay. One of the best spots to look out is from the upstairs terrace, which doubles as a sun deck when you want to have a laze and soak up some rays!

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 14 guests

Bedrooms: 6

If you’re looking for unique holiday homes in Cornwall for large parties, definitely take a closer look at The Game Keepers Lodge. Located just 10 minutes from St Ives in west Cornwall, this house isn’t your average holiday cottage.

It featured on Grand Designs, so you know it’s going to be pretty special. It’s located in Cornish woodland near the sea and was built from the materials that surround it. It’s even won awards for its sustainability.

Wow is this property stylish! The interior design is like something from a magazine, with chic touches all over the place. The house has its own private gardens too, plus a hot tub, as well as access to beautiful woodland areas.

If you’re still deciding whether this is the place for you, I’d recommend taking a look at the reviews. They’re excellent, and it seems like this accommodation is particularly popular with families. When it comes to large holiday homes in Cornwall, I don’t know if they get much better than this.

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 25 guests

Bedrooms: 8

If you’re dreaming of being lord or lady of the manor on your holiday, this large holiday home in Cornwall is perfect! Located a few miles from Padstow in the charming village of St Issey, this Grade II listed manor house has a fully equipped kitchen, huge dining room (perfect for group dinners) and 8 bedrooms. It’s dog friendly too.

It has a garden at the back, where you can relax on sun loungers or kids can play. Plus. there’s a touch of luxury too – this accommodation has its own hot tub out on the deck area. What a gorgeous place to relax and unwind!

This large holiday home is in a great area of north Cornwall – close to the gourmet delights of Padstow and charm of Port Isaac, but away from the tourists too! There are 2 pubs within the village, so what more could you need for a happy stay?!

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 14 guests

Bedrooms: 6

I love this part of Cornwall. Cliff House overlooks Crantock Beach on the south side of Newquay. This house is perfect if you want to have easy access to town, but still be able to get to the beaches, and enjoy a bit of privacy at home too.

For those who like the finer things in life, this is a great option as there’s an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor Jacuzzi.

Inside you’ll find open plan living areas with spectacular panoramic views over the headland to the sea. I also love the look of the doors which lead out onto the terrace. It’s another property that allows you to bring your dogs, so no need for your pet pooch to miss out on the fun!

In terms of bedrooms, there’s space for 10 people in the main house, then 4 in a separate apartment.

I think this is one of the best large holiday homes in Cornwall as every little detail has been taken care of, there’s plenty to keep kids happy, and there’s even direct access to the beach via the garden path. The only problem? Whether you can get the dates you want, as it’s a popular place to book!

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 14 guests

Bedrooms: 7

Watergate Bay is a great place for a group holiday in north Cornwall. The beach is stunning, plus there are some great restaurants and pubs within walking distance.

The Bluehouse is just a few minutes away from all of this, and is one of the most luxurious of all the large houses to rent in Cornwall (particularly after its stylish renovations last year).

It’s painted blue, and is seriously cute! There’s a garden and decked area, perfect for summer BBQs. Plus, the sea views at the front of the house are absolutely mesmerising.

As well as all the space you’d expect from a large house (lots of bedrooms, bathrooms, large kitchen etc) there are some luxurious extras! There’s a cinema room, which is bound to be popular in the evenings.

Plus, a games room complete with a table tennis table. Oh, and step outside and you’ll spot the hot tub area. What a way to unwind after a day on the beach!

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

Sleeps: 12 guests

Bedrooms: 6

Another beautiful manor house, Rosevean House is located in St Agnes, with countryside all around. It’s stylishly decorated, with a lovely open-plan living room and kitchen. There’s a large dining area for group dinners, and it even has its own wood burning stove.

There are large grounds to enjoy too, which feature beautifully landscaped gardens, two terraces and a BBQ area.

This is another large holiday home in Cornwall with some special extras! Yep, there’s a cinema room, perfect for hosting movie nights. Plus, a games room with full size pool table and table football tucked away on the lower ground floor.

Check availability and latest prices on Airbnb now

These are just a few of my favourite large holiday homes in Cornwall! If you’ve still not quite found what you’re looking for, I’ve popped a few others that caught my eye below. If you’re able to travel out of peak season, you might be able to grab some special offers or a last-minute deal. Hopefully you find the perfect place for your trip!

If you’re looking for somewhere with a swimming pool, check out my guide to the best cottages in Cornwall with swimming pools.