8 Amazing Places To Go Glamping In Devon And Cornwall

Looking for places to go glamping in Devon and Cornwall? From shepherd’s huts and yurts, to seaside shacks and vintage airstreams, here are some of the most unique places to stay.

With the staycation boom continuing, we’ve all been looking for cute and quirky places for a break from the norm. Hotels and B&Bs can be lovely, but when you want to shake things up from your day to day life it’s often more enjoyable to stay somewhere a little more unique. Unique hideaways offer lots of great options in Wales and the south of England.

One of the reasons I adore travelling in England is for the country’s unusual accommodation options. Over the last few years I’ve swapped standard hotel experiences for characterful yurts in the Ribble Valley, bell tents in the Cotswolds, safari tents in Shropshire and shepherd’s huts in Sussex. I even stayed on retro steam train carriage for the night in the South Downs!

Enjoying a glamping holiday at a shepherd’s hut

Not only do you get all the benefits of a holiday, but you have an experience that’s totally different to being in your home… and let’s face it, after the last few years we’re all craving that sort of escape.

For anyone who has struggled to enjoy camping, missing home comforts and basic amenities, then I’d recommend trying a glamping holiday. From full kitchens to king-size beds and hot showers, glamping sites tend to offer everything you’d need to unwind.

Glamping can be very luxurious, with extras like hot tubs and fancy BBQs!

South West England is one of the best parts of the UK for a holiday. The weather tends to be better than other parts of the country, plus the scenery is spectacular. You’ve got the beauty of the rugged Cornwall coast, Devon’s serene beaches, plus the striking scenery of places such as Exmoor and Dartmoor National Park. You could spend days walking the South West Coast Path, dining at delicious seafood restaurants or simply chilling at your cool glamping site.

There are plenty of beautiful places to go glamping in Devon and Cornwall

Lots of these accommodation options are dog-friendly too, so you can take your pooch on your adventures!

If you’re thinking of going glamping in Devon and Cornwall this year, here are a few of my favourite places to stay.

8 beautiful places to go glamping in Devon and Cornwall

Devon

Rosewood Yurt

Sleeps 5

Near Bude (North Devon)

Rosewood Yurt is a great option for a glamping holiday in Devon (© Unique Hideaways)

If you’ve never stayed in a yurt before, I can tell you that these are comfortable and cosy places to relax! Rosewood Yurt is located in a beautiful meadow surrounded by woodland. It ticks the luxury box too, with a king-sized bed, en-suite bathroom, kitchen area, wood burner and even a yurt next door that’s perfect for your little ones!

One of my favourite features is the yurt’s clear dome – ideal for a stargazing session as you drift off to sleep.

How beautiful are the interiors of Rosewood Yurt (© Unique Hideaways)

This is a spectacular and unspoilt part of the county too. There’s serene countryside all around, ideal for walking and cycling, but you’re also just a short drive from the North Devon coast.

Swallows Nest

Sleeps 2

Near Tiverton (Central Devon)

Swallows Rest has a mezzanine level bedroom (© Unique Hideaways)

This romantic hideaway is ideal for couples looking for a quirky escape in Devon. After arriving to a secluded countryside farm near a river, you’ll make your way to the Swallow’s Nest. If you like staying in historic places, you’ll love the cobbled floor, exposed beams and ladder stairs.

This is a real home from home, with a lovely comfy bed, roll top bath, fitted kitchen and bathroom. For warmer days there are some extra amenities waiting just outside on the patio. Yes, this self-catering accommodation is ideal for foodies! Swallow’s Nest has an outdoor kitchen featuring a wood-fired pizza oven and a Japanese-style Kamado barbecue. How awesome is that for your holiday cooking?

The outdoor kitchen at Swallows Rest is seriously quirky (© Unique Hideaways)

In terms of location, you’ll feel miles away from any stresses as you meander along the River Exe, explore the historic town of Tiverton or adventure through Exmoor National Park. You could even hop on the latest trend for wild swimming and take a refreshing dip in the river!

Bowhay Shepherd’s Hut

Sleeps 2

Near Totnes (South Devon)

Bowhay Shepherd’s Hut is a great Devon glamping spot (© Unique Hideaways)

I’ve stayed in a shepherd’s hut once before and the biggest surprise was how big it was inside. I’d expected to spend a few days cramped inside a small wooden box, getting rather claustrophobic, but despite appearances they have surprisingly roomy interiors!

Inside Bowhay you’ll find a well-equipped kitchen with everything you could need to whip up a few meals during your stay. There’s a double bed and dining area too. See, I told you they were roomy! As this is a luxury glamping experience, there’s also an en-suite bathroom so you don’t have to wander miles and get lost in the bushes in the middle of the night! For cooler evenings, you can gather around the fire pit, or maybe cook a BBQ.

Bowhay Shepherd’s Hut is surprisingly roomy inside (© Unique Hideaways)

This shepherd’s hut has an added bonus waiting outside. There’s a lovely bubbly hot tub with panoramic views of the Dart Valley’s countryside. Oh, and there are even alpacas close by, so you can have a cute wildlife encounter during your stay!

I used to holiday near to this part of Devon every year as a kid, so I can vouch for how beautiful it is. As well as exploring the Dart Valley, I’d recommend taking a trip to Bantham Beach, then head across to Bigbury to see iconic tidal island, Burgh Island.

Ashley’s Shack

Sleeps 2

Near Dartmouth

Ashley’s Shack is a great glamping option for a couple (© Unique Hideaways)

Another cosy option for a couple, this wooden cabin is rustic on the outside, while the inside looks like it could have been plucked straight from the elegant streets of The Hamptons!

If you and your other half have been craving a break from reality, this place is ideal. It’s remote and peaceful, surrounded by woodland, overlooking a lake, with gorgeous walks through wildflower meadows and countryside nearby.

Loving the decor inside Ashley’s Shack in Devon (© Unique Hideaways)

Inside are all the home comforts you could need for a relaxing break including a comfy bed, dining table, sofa, kitchen, dining area and a wood-burner for when the colder nights roll in.

As well as beautiful walks, you could explore vibey Totnes or Dartmouth, both known for their independent shopping scenes. For beach time, the cabin is a short drive from the lovely sandy beaches of Slapton and Blackpool Sands.

Room with a View

Sleeps 2

Dartmoor National Park

Room with a View looks out over Dartmoor National Park (© Unique Hideaways)

If you’ve dreamed of exploring Dartmoor National Park, this adorable cabin is in the perfect location. Inside it’s super cosy, with a bed, sofa, kitchen and a warming log burner to keep you nice and snug, no matter what time of year you visit.

It’s a true escape too. In fact, it’s off-grid with limited Wi-Fi, so it’s ideal if you’re dreaming of escaping the constant pings of work emails popping into your inbox.

Glamping holidays in Devon don’t get much better than Room with a View! (© Unique Hideaways)

Dartmoor is one of the most unspoilt national parks in the country, and this particular accommodation is located close to the mesmerising Haytor Rocks. There are lots of great walking routes and trails leading straight from the accommodation, so if you’re outdoorsy sorts, you’ll be in your element.

Cornwall

Mistery 2

Sleeps 4

Near Falmouth

One of the coolest glamping options in Cornwall is Mistery 2 (© Unique Hideaways)

If you fancy going glamping in Cornwall, how about staying on board your very own houseboat? This quirky barge is moored in a peaceful setting, just 15-minutes’ drive from Falmouth. With two double bedrooms, it’s a great glamping option for two couples or a family of four.

And remember, this is glamping so you’ll find a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. There’s even a cosy wood burner for visits in autumn and winter. The boat’s details are amazing too – a true restoration project mixed with an abundance of creativity. You’ll find doors made from panels from Hull City Library, teak decking from older ships and worktops crafted from recycled Falmouth dock pilings.

Mistery 2 has carefully crafted interiors using lots of recycled materials (© Unique Hideaways)

Outside is a fire pit, sound system, fairy lights and all the nature and countryside you could dream of. There are also a few pubs close by for nights you don’t fancy slaving away in the kitchen!

Rockwater Cabin

Sleeps 3

Whitsand Bay

Rockwater Cabin has some of the best views of any accommodation in Cornwall (© Unique Hideaways)

In terms of Cornwall accommodation, I’d say this compact coastal cabin has some of the best views I’ve ever seen! Perched right on the cliffs overlooking the lush white sands of Whitsand Bay, this accommodation is guaranteed to have you reaching for your camera every few minutes.

The interiors are light and airy, with some vintage touches, as well as beautiful landscape paintings by the cabin’s owner. There’s everything you need for a self-catering break, including a double bedroom and a single bedroom, a dining area, kitchen and bathroom. It’s cute and compact, but let’s face it, you’ll want to spend a lot of time out on the deck gazing out at the sea.

Look at the charming interiors of Rockwater Cabin (© Unique Hideaways)

For daytime adventures you can follow the steep cliff path down to the beach, visit some of the quaint villages close by or visit the buzzy town of Looe.

You might have trouble dragging yourself away from the adorable cabin though, especially if you spot some of the local wildlife, which include birds of prey and dolphins!

Mount View Horizon Safari Tent

Sleeps 6

Near Penzance and St Michael’s Mount

Mount View Horizon Safari Tent looks out at St Michael’s Mount (© Unique Hideaways)

Wow, wait until you check out the views from Mount View! Yes, that’s right, as you unzip your luxurious glamping tent each morning, you’ll be faced with the iconic view of St Michael’s Mount.

If you’re looking for quirky accommodation for a trip to Cornwall with friends or family, this safari tent is a great opton. Also, don’t let the word ‘tent’ fool you. This place is vast inside, with three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a huge open plan living room and kitchen. It’s a reminder that glamping can definitely equal comfort!

Mount View Horizon Safari Tent is a lot bigger inside than you might think (© Unique Hideaways)

To add to the glamour of the experience, there’s a hot tub out on the deck too. You can laze in the bubbling warm waters gazing out at the ocean views. There are also hammocks, a picnic area and a fire pit so you can enjoy a few BBQs on your glamping holiday in Cornwall.

There are a few other glamping accommodation options on this site, so you also get the benefits of a few more amenities including a children’s play area and an honesty shop.

Locally there’s plenty to explore too, including the beaches of Marazion and Sennen Cove, the impressive island of St Michael’s Mount and the vibrant seaside town of Penzance.

I hope you’ve enjoyed finding out about some of my favourite places to go glamping in Devon and Cornwall. If you’re planning a trip to the South West of England, be sure to check out my food guide to Padstow as well as my top picks for unique things to do in Cornwall.

