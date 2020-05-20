Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information.

These Cornwall cottages with swimming pools tick all the summer holiday boxes.

Welcome to the summer of staycations! It’s looking likely that big international holidays are off the cards for a little while but there are plenty of places in the UK to keep us busy for the next few months.

Personally, I’ve loved getting to know England better over the last few years. I’ve walked the path to Durdle Door, enjoyed incredible seafood with a beautiful view in Padstow, hiked to waterfalls in the Lake District, enjoyed afternoon tea in Buckinghamshire, made my own cheese in Norfolk and stargazed in the South Downs.

Cornwall is one of my favourite places to travel in England. The scenery is incredible. I adore the beaches, rugged coastline and beautiful trails. The food and fresh produce is amongst the best in the UK. Plus, there’s a feeling of being out in the wild in some parts of the county. Yes, there are busy areas, but there are also plenty of secluded areas where you can go walking for the day and barely pass a soul.

As many of us are trying to cobble together a summer holiday that still screams SUMMER, I wanted to pop together a quick guide to the best Cornwall cottages with swimming pools. Obviously, wait until travel starts to open up and the government advice allows you to book a break. If the scorching weather continues, you could be splashing around in a lovely pool in a beautiful location, and maybe for a moment, you’ll feel like you had the summer you had dreamed of after all.

All of these are available to book via Airbnb to make things nice and simple.

Cornwall cottages with swimming pools

If you’re looking for a holiday cottage in a particular part of Cornwall, this map shows all of the Airbnbs I’ve listed below.

Located on Cornwall’s spectacular south coast, this luxurious property has everything you need for a great family holiday. It overlooks the harbour village of Mousehole – a classic Cornish village if ever you saw one. When you stay at The Summer House, you’re within walking distance of cafes, pubs and restaurants, as well as some beautiful walking trails.

Let’s skip to the best feature though…this is one of the top-rated Cornwall cottages with a swimming pool. It’s an infinity style pool, which is shared with the owners who live in the house next door. As well as taking a dip in the pool there are plenty of other great areas to enjoy at The Summer House.

There are private gardens, a decked area, a large grassy area (perfect for football, tennis or lawn games), plus a games room containing a pool table and sofas.

This Cornwall cottage has excellent reviews and looks absolutely amazing, so definitely have a look on the Airbnb listing for more information.

Check availability and latest prices at The Mousehole now

I’ve been to Newquay three times now, all for totally different styles of holiday. The first time was on a family holiday when I was 17, then again a few years ago with my boyfriend, and then in 2018 for Boardmasters Festival. I think it’s a great place for all ages. There’s tonnes to do, lots of great restaurants and cafes, and it’s busy enough to keep even the moodiest of teenagers entertained!

This two-bedroom property overlooks Fistral Beach (a popular surf beach) and has all the mod-cons for a relaxing self-catered break in Cornwall. There are two bedrooms, plus a stylish open plan kitchen, dining and living area where you’ll find the double sofa bed.

There aren’t many places with a swimming pool in Newquay, but if you stay here you’re in luck! This is another highly rated Cornwall cottage with a swimming pool, and while it’s a communal pool, it is open for all summer from May until late September.

Check availability and latest prices at Offshore now

Another great option if you’re looking for Cornwall cottages with swimming pools, 29 Surf View is a stylish three-bedroom house just a few minutes from Fistral Beach. It’s part of the same complex as the property above, and has access to the same shared pool.

This is a great location for exploring Newquay and the surrounding area. Just imagine waking up to that stunning view over Fistral Beach each morning!

The heated outdoor swimming pool is a bonus in the summer months. As mentioned, it’s a communal pool for residents or guests booking similar properties, but is a lovely space for kids to splash around, especially if the cool Cornish sea temperatures aren’t feeling very inviting!

Check availability and latest prices at 29 Surf View now

If you fancy a rural family holiday in Cornwall, Little Owls offers everything you could desire. It’s one of seven smart cottages located on Polean Farm. It’s just a few miles away from the beautiful southern Cornish coast, where you have access to lovely beaches including the picturesque Talland Bay.

This beautiful barn conversion sleeps up to eight people (six adults plus two kids) and is kitted out stylishly throughout. It’s a great option for families, as being based on a farm means you benefit from unique activities such as animal feeding, pony rides and jaunts on the farm’s tractor. How many kids do you know who would absolutely LOVE that!

This is another great Cornwall cottage with a swimming pool… well kind of anyway! If you stay at Little Owls, you get free use of indoor heated swimming pool just a few miles from the farm. There are a few restrictions, but it’s a great add-on to your stay in somewhere as scenic as this, and will make a nice change from going to the beach too.

Check availability and latest prices at Little Owls now

This cute holiday cottage has three bedrooms and is kitted out with everything you could need for a self-catering holiday in Cornwall. There’s a lovely open plan living area and dining room, with a private patio where you could enjoy dinner outside, or a BBQ in the summer months.

Tricklebrook Cottage is in a great location too; you can walk to Swanpool Beach or drive a short distance to Falmouth for all the restaurants, cafes and shops you could need.

As it’s located on a little development of privately-owned holiday cottages, there are several great amenities on site. Along with landscaped gardens, there are tennis courts, a kids play area, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and gym. It’s the perfect place to stay for families looking for lots of options of things to do.

Check availability and latest prices at Tricklebrook Cottage now

This is one of the best Cornwall cottages with a swimming pool. The picturesque stone cottage is covered in ivy and has French doors leading out onto an outdoor garden. Just imagine having a summer BBQ here! It’s good for a family holiday, sleeping six people across three separate bedrooms.

The location is good too; rewoon is a short drive from the Eden Project, St Austell, and the coast at Porthpean and Charlestown.

The best feature for a summer break in Cornwall? The 40 ft outdoor swimming pool! It’s shared with three other cottages (another of those coming up) and is a gorgeous place to sunbathe or take a dip.

Check availability and latest prices at Ducks Crossing now

If Ducks Crossing didn’t quite fit what you’re looking for, perhaps Tye Farmhouse will. This beautiful Cornish farmhouse sleeps eight people (a little bigger than Ducks Crossing) and also has access to that gorgeous 40 ft outdoor swimming pool.

It’s traditional and cosy inside, but with lovely grounds to explore. It’s also worth noting that both of these are located on farmland so you might spot some sheep, ducks, chickens and cats during your stay!

Check availability and latest prices at Tye Farmhouse now

If you’ve got a big family or are planning a getaway with a big group of friends, this is one of the best options in Cornwall. Northcott Farmhouse is a stunning Georgian farmhouse located close to the north Cornwall coast. With nine bedrooms, it can accommodate around sixteen people, although you may be able to squeeze a few more in as it really is massive!

The farmhouse has been decorated stylishly, and has a big kitchen and large dining area – perfect for those big group dinner. You can walk to a pub, the beach, and enjoy the peace and quiet of being on a farm in the middle of nowhere.

Sadly, there isn’t a swimming pool here, but I wanted to include it on the list, as it’s a great option for a large group booking in Cornwall. Plus, there’s a jacuzzi in one of the bathrooms, if that helps?!

Check availability and latest prices at Northcott Farmhouse now

I hope this guide has helped you find the perfect cottage in Cornwall for your holiday. If you’re still looking for the perfect place, you can search using this map. Happy planning!