From the beautiful warm and sunny summer season to the cooler, rainier climate of the winter months, find out the best time to visit Langkawi.

Are you starting to plan a holiday to Malaysia and considering Langkawi? You’ve come to the right place to find out all about when to visit, and a few special events that make each season unique.

Parasailing in Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi is a scenic island located off the coast of Penang in Malaysia. It’s renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, pristine beaches and beautiful scenery. That’s without even mentioning its fresh local seafood and diverse dining scene! It’s also home to the amazing panoramic SkyBridge!

The best time to visit Langkawi depends on what you’re looking for

The island has two very different seasons every year: a warm and dry season and a rainy season. While the dry, peak season between November and March is certainly the most popular time to visit, the rainy season also has its advantages!

In fact, I actually visited in late April and still had a great time exploring the island. You definitely don’t need to hit limit yourself to visiting in peak season.

It’s time to take a look at the best time to visit Langkawi, which should help you make an informed decision for your next holiday.

The views in Langkawi are pretty special all year round!

The Best Time To Visit Langkawi

High Season, Dry season (November – March)

If your aim is to soak up as much sunshine as possible and enjoy the great outdoors, then visit Langkawi between the months of November and March. This is Langkawi’s dry season so you can expect very little rain.

During this time average temperatures can get quite hot and usually hover around 33°C (91°F). You can relax on the beach, try exciting water sports, visit the Sky Bridge or explore the bustling night markets.

I loved visiting the Langkawi Sky Bridge

This is also the peak season for tourism, so prices for accommodation and tours tend to be higher. The best hotels in Langkawi tend to get booked up well in advance, especially in busier areas such as Pantai Cenang and Pantai Tengah.

The best month to visit Langkawi in high season is January. You’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine each day without the heat becoming too overwhelming. Pack your sunscreen and get ready to enjoy beautiful clear skies and warm weather!

If you want beach days, the best time to visit Langkawi is in dry season

Special events during high season in Langkawi

Langkawi Nature Festival (November)

Royal Langkawi International Regatta (January – March)

Pongal Festival (January)

Chinese New Year (January – February)

Low Season, Rainy Season (April – October)

The low season in Langkawi lasts from April to October and it brings a whole lot of rain with it!

The official monsoon season runs from September to mid-November. In these months you’ll experience heavy downpours for a few hours each day. From April to August, you’ll encounter smaller bouts of rain throughout the day.

I visited Langkawi in April. It was overcast but very warm!

But don’t worry! The weather in Langkawi is moderate year round and you can expect an average temperature of 31°C (87 °F) during the low season. Even the water temperatures are warm all year, ranging from 25 °C to 29 °C (77 °F to 84 °F). This means you can enjoy swimming and water sports all year round, so long the water conditions are safe.

Is Langkawi worth visiting during the rainy season? Yes! While it’s true that it rains almost every day, it usually comes in short bursts lasting no more than an hour or two. Since there are fewer travellers on the island at this time, you’ll get the benefit of cheaper accommodation and activities.

Even if you encounter days with questionable weather, there are plenty of entertainment options in Langkawi. You could visit one of the many museums (I personally loved the 3D art museum!), enjoy a spa day, enjoy some duty-free shopping or visit one of Langkawi’s great restaurants.

The 3D Art Museum is a great option if it’s raining in Langkawi

When is the best month to visit Langkawi during the rainy season? April or November. These are the shoulder months so you’ll avoid the worst of the Langkawi monsoon season which occurs in during September and October. I visited in late April and while it was overcast, it was still lovely and warm.

Special events during low season in Langkawi

Langkawi International Festival of Art (April)

International Water Festival (April)

Langkawi International Laksa Carnival (May)

The Langkawi Geopark Carnival (June)

Malaysia Day Celebration (September)

I hope this guide has helped you plan your holiday

I hope you’ve figured out the best time for your holiday in Langkawi. Have a great time whenever you decide to visit! Also, it’s worth noting that although the Langkawi weather didn’t exactly cooperate during my last trip there, I still had a blast exploring the island!

If you’re looking for more Malaysia travel inspiration, be sure to check out my guide to the best things to do in Langkawi and my top picks for where to stay in Langkawi.