Where to Stay in Langkawi for All Budgets (2019 Guide)

Whether you’re visiting for a relaxing beach break or planning some exciting adventures, find out where to stay in Langkawi with this handy guide to the island’s best hotels.

Langkawi is one of Malaysia’s coolest island breaks. It has it all! Enjoy amazing adventures like diving, snorkelling, kayaking and cycling, zoom around the island on scooters, or just chill on the beach and enjoy some down time. The island is home to vibrant markets and interesting cultural sights. It’s also spectacularly beautiful. The views from the island’s famous Skybridge is magical, but wherever you are, you’re likely to find yourself reaching for your camera!

It’s a destination that caters for all budgets. If you’re backpacking, there are plenty of options of low-cost accommodation options dotted around the island. Or if you’re looking for a spectacular resort for a luxury holiday or honeymoon, then there are some absolutely incredible options with a bigger price tag attached.

So, time for a quick rundown of where to stay in Langkawi – from budget options to 5 star luxury, I’ve got you covered!

Luxury Hotels In Langkawi

How about staying in a stunning Malay-style chalet with epic sea views? Nestled in Burau Bay, this picturesque luxury resort boasts a variety of activities, from a sunset yacht cruise to batik painting. It’s also close Langkawi’s most popular attraction – the Skybridge.

If you fancy a luxurious week of R&R then this is a great option. With top restaurants and bars on site, you can enjoy an authentic Malay culinary experience without travelling far.

This world class resort is right on the beach in Pantai Kok and renowned for being one of the best hotels in Langkawi. When you check in you’ll be welcomed with a delicious welcome drink, offered a massage… and that’s just the start!

With a private beach and luxurious infinity pools with each villa, you’ll feel like you’ve arrived in paradise! When you want to truly unwind, head to The Danna’s luxury spa and enjoy some downtime. In terms of location too, this resort is in a great area – private enough to relax in peace, but a short drive from some of Langkawi’s main attractions.

If you’re wondering where to stay in Langkawi, consider The Andaman Langkawi. It’s in a seriously stunning location right on Teluk Datai beach – just look at those views!! This luxury Langkawi hotel offers jaw-dropping views of Datai Bay and boasts a lagoon style swimming pool.

Of all the Datai Bay hotels, The Andaman Langkawi has the most to offer. From rooms with an en-suite spa, to an exclusive golf course, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Also, if you’re wondering where to stay in Langkawi with a family, this resort is a great choice for that too, with the hotel’s Young Explorers’ Club and babysitting options.

Conveniently located in one of the best areas to stay in Langkawi (Tanjen Rhu), the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi is a luxury hotel designed to give you the most relaxing experience possible. It just oozes zen – you’ll feel your worries lifted from the moment you check in.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Four Seasons Langkawi’s award-winning Geo Spa combines ritual with relaxation through massage, meditation, and a whole array of treatments. And then there are the dreamy beach views, guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you’re looking for a honeymoon resort in Langkawi – this is one of my top choices.

Combine top restaurants with friendly staff and you’ll understand how this resort has ended up on my list of where to stay in Langkawi! The Pelangi Beach Resort has a gorgeous private beach, just along from the super popular Cenang Beach. Rooms are smart and there’s plenty to do at the resort.

So what do you fancy doing on your holiday in Langkawi? From water sports on the beach to pamper time at the spa, you’re guaranteed to have a relaxing break here.

Mid-Range Hotels In Langkawi

Fancy something different to Langkawi’s beach resorts? This is it… and wow is it special! Located in Pantai Tengah, this exclusive luxury resort only has eleven chalets, so you’re guaranteed a tranquil break. It’s also one of the few ‘adults only’ hotels in Langkawi, so it’s a great option for couples looking for a romantic break or celebrating their honeymoon.

Add in some champagne breakfasts, private dinners with your own personal chef, and daily yoga classes in the tropical setting, and a stay here is even more appealing. The only thing that might get in the way of the tranquil vibes? The local monkeys!

Looking for somewhere to stay in Langkawi that’s close to the airport? Located in the Padang Matsirat area, The Smith House is a great mid-range option. At this hotel you’ll be swapping sandy beaches for tropical hills and a rooftop swimming pool that’s to die for.

This boutique hotel has chic bedrooms and a cute library – perfect if you fancy snuggling up with a good book on your holiday. While this might not be the best hotel for a week’s break on the island, it’s a great option if you’re trying to find a convenient airport hotel for the day you arrive or depart.

Built in a Moroccan style, this mid-range hotel is in a prime location in Kuah Town, Langkawi’s bustling main city. This hotel caters mainly to Muslim travellers, offering prayer rugs and a women-only swimming pool in addition to the main pool, along with halal food options.

The hotel has a business-like vibe, so I’d say it’s less suited to those fancying a week’s holiday on the island, and more suited to short trips where you need to be near the main city.

Another excellent mid-range choice, this friendly hotel has a lot to offer travellers and their families. The Ocean Residence Langkawi is just a short walk from Kuah Town, with its bustling market and street food options.

Spend your days playing on the beach or splashing around in one of the hotel’s swimming pools. There are even a few swim-up rooms and seafront chalets. It’s a great option if you want to enjoy a touch of luxury, but are on a tight budget.

Budget Hotels And Hostels In Langkawi

Wondering where to stay in Langkawi on a budget? How about checking in to one of Gemalai Village’s cozy Malay chalets. Enjoy breakfast on your private balcony while taking in Langkawi’s tropical landscapes.

You’re only a five-minute walk from the popular Pantai Cenang beach and there are plenty of restaurants close by.

Visiting the island on a budget but still want a totally unique Langkawi hotel experience? Just 15 minutes away from Pantai Cenang is Tubotel. Instead of staying in a dorm, opt for a minimalist stay in one of this hotel’s tubes! Aren’t they bizarre?!

Each tube has a cosy bed with a sea view and an option of breakfast, plus air conditioning for those humid days. If you love quirky accommodation – this is the place for you!

