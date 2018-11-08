15 Things To Do In Langkawi, Malaysia In 2020





131







From the cable car and a magical sky bridge nestled in the clouds, to spas, mangrove tours, island hopping and markets, there are plenty of things to do in Langkawi, Malaysia in 2020.

After a few days in Singapore, my blogger pal Emily (Emily Luxton Travels) and I jetted over to Langkawi in Malaysia. Our intentions? To have three days of doing very little – sunbathing on the best beaches in Langkawi, drinking cocktails and eating some delicious Malaysian cuisine.

However, let’s just say the weather had other ideas! It was warm, but rather overcast and not your classic ‘sunbathing’ weather. Rather than wait for the sun to appear, we planned some adventures, booked a few activities and enjoyed a trip to one of Langkawi’s many spas!

So if you’re looking for the top Langkawi attractions and activities, scroll down to find out my suggestions for a few days on the island. I’m sure you’ll have fun, whatever the weather! Oh and don’t forget to stock up at one of Langkawi’s duty free stores before you leave.

Despite overcast skies, we really enjoyed getting out to explore some of the nearby islands. The first island you visit is Pulau Dayang Bunting (Pregnant Maiden Lake) where there’s a beautiful green lake hidden inside the island. It’s absolutely magical and definitely one of my favourite places to visit in Langkawi. You can swim there, take lots of pics and hang out with the island’s monkeys too.

Then its on to another spot to watch enormous eagles take flight. It’s amazing to see them up so close. The final stop is the paradise island of Pulau Beras Basah where you can enjoy some relaxation and swim time.

Find out more and check latest prices and availability here.

This is an absolute must-do if you’re visiting Langkawi (and aren’t scared of heights!) The cable car is one of the most popular attractions on the island. As you ascend up the mountain, you’ll get a unique perspective, taking in the jungle, sea views and most-likely some clouds too!

We visited on a day where the weather changed every two minutes. At times, visibility was great, then we’d be plunged inside a cloud and barely be able to see our hands in front of our faces. The height at the top is 708m, and once you’ve reached that level I’d recommend paying a little extra to visit the Sky Bridge too. It’s so beautiful and an impressive feat of architecture.

Find out more about the top Langkawi attractions, check prices for the SkyCab here or if you fancy combining with another experience, check out this Cable car and Oriental Village tour.

If you fancy the freedom of exploring the area on your own time, head to Cenang Beach and hire some jetskis. It’s one of the most adventurous things to do in Langkawi! We didn’t have the chance to do it, but we heard really great things from people who did. They said it was amazing to find totally deserted islands with beautiful beaches!

There are a few tours such as this 4-hour jet ski tour which take you to some of the best spots around Langkawi by jet ski.

If we’d had one more day on the island, this is what we would have done. Lots of you guys recommended we go on a mangrove tour, and my blogger pal Jess went a few years ago and said it was amazing! It’s a great way to see Langkawi’s diverse wildlife, which includes monkeys, monitor lizards, snakes, eagles, and crabs.

It’s also a wonderful way to see the mix of white beaches, lagoons and forests in Langkawi. You can either go by boat for a relaxing cruise, or hop in a kayak and go on your own adventure through the mangroves. Check prices and latest availability here.

Go Parasailing In Langkawi

There seemed to be a constant stream of parasailers along Cenang Beach. While I didn’t have a chance to try it this time, I’ve been parasailing in Mexico and the UAE absolutely loved the floating sensation. To try to capture the view, I flew my drone up to a similar height to the parasailers by Cenang Beach – what a place!

Take A Helicopter Tour Of Langkawi

Fancy an extra special way to see the island? Take to the skies in a helicopter and glide over the magical landscapes! Heli Outpost offer lots of different Langkawi tours, including flights over the Kilim River, Cenang Beach and Datai Beach. It’s a great way to see the 99 islands that make up Langkawi.

Visit Seven Wells Waterfall

If you’re visiting the cable car, you can take a path from the car park to visit Langkawi’s prettiest waterfall. Also known as Telaga Tujuh, the waterfall has seven natural pools. You can swim in some areas, so don’t forget to pack your bikini! This post has lots of handy info if you want to plan your visit!

Relax On The Beach Or At A Beach Club

We based ourselves in Pantai Cenang (Cenang Beach). It’s the busiest area on the island, with a great beach and plenty of bars, restaurants and activities for tourists. You can rent sun loungers right on the beach, or head to a beach bar and enjoy drinks with a view. Our favourites were Thirstday (great in the evenings too, and the perfect spot to watch the beach fire show), Yellow Beach Café, and Huggin Hippo. They serve food too – the satay were fab!

Visit A Spa In Langkawi

What to do in Langkawi when it rains? Head straight to the spa! There are lots along the main street in Cenang, and prices are reasonable. I visited Alun-Alun (rated as one of Langkawi’s best spas) for a pedicure. As most of the building was hidden from the street, I wasn’t sure what the facilities would be like inside, but as you can see from the photo below they were very smart!

It’s a big spa, with a large courtyard and several private rooms off a long outdoor corridor. When I visited in 2018, the spa prices were: RM 120 for an hour’s massage (around £22), RM 66 for a manicure (around £12) and RM 77 (around £14) for a pedicure. There are plenty of spas offering cheaper prices, but I can’t vouch for the experience!

READ MORE: Looking for where to stay in Langkawi? From budget to luxury, I’ve got you covered!

Visit The 3D Art Museum In Langkawi

What can I say about the 3D Art Museum in Langkawi, apart from you absolutely HAVE to go! Artworks are painted on the walls and floor, making for hilarious photos as it looks like you’ve fallen into the jaws of a hippo, are about to be slurped by a panda eating soup, or falling off a rickety bridge into a waterfall. It’s located next to the entrance to the cable car, and you can buy a joint ticket, so don’t miss it.

Skytrex Tree Top Adventure, Langkawi

On the way to Langkawi’s cable car is this fun tree top adventure park. Set against the backdrop of Mount Mat Cincang Peak and tucked in the lush rainforest, you’ll spend the day flying, swinging and gliding from tree to tree. There are three different levels of challenge, so even the biggest adrenaline addicts will find something that will test their nerves!

Check latest prices and find out more here.

Visit The Night Market In Langkawi

If you’re staying in Cenang, be sure to visit the Temoyang Night Market on a Thursday night. The main draw is the delicious Malaysian food. You’ll find street vendors selling everything from grilled chicken satay and ho fun noodles, to Malaysian laksa and pancakes.

There’s a buzzy vibe, and I can guarantee this is the cheapest meal you’ll eat on your holiday. We had 10 x chicken satay, 1 beef skewer, a box of noodles and a laksa soup for around £2.70! This is without a doubt, one of the best things to do in Langkawi at night.

As it’s not right in the town centre, here’s a little map to help you find it…

If you’re staying somewhere else in Langkawi, there are night markets in other areas on different days, so have a Google and I’m sure you’ll find one nearby.

As most people know, I’m a disaster on two wheels… but if I wasn’t, I’d be keen to explore Langkawi on a cycle tour like this one. This guided route shows off some of the island’s prettiest scenery, from rivers and rainforests to cute villages and markets. Check latest prices and availability here.

Get Your Adrenaline Fix With Some Water Sports In Langkawi

Along Cenang Beach there are plenty of companies selling water sports activities including banana boat rides, jet ski tours, parasailing and more! The trips on the giant inflatables looked like a lot of fun.

Go Snorkelling At Pulau Payar, Langkawi

When you look up beauty spots in Langkawi, it’s pretty likely Pulau Payar (Payar Island) will come up. It’s a marine park and a great place to snorkel, dive and enjoy the underwater world. Check latest prices and tour availability here.

READ MORE: Looking for where to stay in Langkawi? From budget to luxury, I’ve got you covered!

Have you been to Langkawi? What was your favourite thing to do? Let me know what you got up to!

Enjoyed this post? Pin it for later…