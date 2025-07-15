Wondering where to visit in southern Italy? From Alberobello and Ostuni, to Otranto and Locorotondo, these pretty towns in Puglia aren’t to be missed.

There’s one region of Europe that has had me returning over and over again: Puglia in southern Italy. Located in the ‘heel of the boot’, it’s stunningly beautiful, oozes charm, feels authentic and isn’t completely overrun with tourists.

It’s not a region where you’ll need to plan a million activities. It’s somewhere to just… be! Puglia is best enjoyed at a slow pace with little agenda. Just pick a town and spend the day meandering along pretty streets, enjoying traditional Puglian delicacies and making memories.

I’ll help you decide where to visit in Puglia

I’ve enjoyed two amazing Puglian holidays now, visiting a variety of different towns each time. The first was as a couple and the second as a family (with our two-year-old toddler in tow!) I’m pleased to say that Puglia suits all kinds of travellers. It’s brilliant for families, particularly as Italian culture welcomes little ones with open arms. It’s also ideal for couples, as it’s such a romantic and photogenic place.

Exploring Alberobello – one of the most popular towns in Puglia

Whether you’re planning a full Puglia escape or adding a few stops to a wider Italy itinerary, this guide to the Puglia’s best towns will help you make the most of your trip.

9 Best Towns In Puglia, Italy

Alberobello

You’ll have seen photos of Puglia’s most famous town before. Alberobello is famed for its unique fairytale-like trulli houses. While you’ll see some of these white stone buildings with conical roofs around the region, this special town is filled with them.

It’s a magical place to explore on foot. I absolutely adored it! You’ll stroll along streets lined with shops, cafes, restaurants and bars, mostly located inside the small, cave-like trulli houses.

Views over Alberobello Busy streets of Alberobello

Yes, it’s one of the most popular towns in Puglia (particularly in the summer months), but it’s one you shouldn’t miss. Even when it’s busy, it’s special.

For the best experience, I’d recommend booking to stay in a trulli house hotel in Alberobello. Seeing the town after dark adds an extra slice of magic, plus you’ll be able to stroll through the town and take all your photos, without the crowds getting in the way!

My favourite spots included: Trulli e Puglia Wine Bar and Ristorante Puglianova. On one of our trips we enjoyed a comfortable stay in Terraza Sui Trulli, which was in an amazing location in the centre of the town.

Alberobello trulli houses

Alberobello with kids

Locorotondo

Just ten minutes away from Alberobello by car is this beautiful hilltop town. It’s one of those places that feels like a maze at first, with its skinny streets lined with whitewashed houses and wrought iron balconies. After a little stroll, you soon get your bearings.

It’s an ideal location for a half or full day out, with lots of great restaurants and bars, and even a winery right in the town. Head to Via Nardelli for breathtaking views over the Valle d’Itria, and you’ll see rolling countryside peppered with vineyards, olive groves and trulli houses.

Pretty streets of Locorotondo

Sirose Vineyard, Locorotondo

Locorotondo is really charming. It’s definitely somewhere to wander, get lost and then wander some more! We found it to be pretty quiet during the daytime (especially when hot!) but it got busy by sunset, as people ventured out for aperitivos and dinner. A lot of the restaurants have outdoor seating lining the narrow streets.

My favourite spots include: Kiatz Restaurant (amazing small plates and pastas), Ristorante Osteria Il Rosone (authentic and tasty pasta), Vinifera Vini & Affini (drinks and small plates), Pavì Wine Restaurant (great for aperitivo hour) and Sirose (Bufano winery).

Bars along Via Nardelli in Locorotondo, Puglia

We chose to stay close to the town, at Trulli Donna Isabella. These apartments are located inside traditional trulli houses. They’re around 15-minutes’ walk to town, but have the benefits of spacious rooms, a swimming pool, parking and a homemade breakfast. We found it offered the best of both worlds.

Ostuni

As you drive around, you’ll notice that a lot of the towns in Puglia are white. However, as you get closer to Ostuni, you’ll see this hilltop town is one of the prettiest and most pristine in the region. So much so, it’s nicknamed the La Città Bianca (the white city)!

Ostuni is one of the most famous towns in Puglia

It has a similar feel to Locorotondo (but is a lot more popular). It’s another place where you’ll get lost in the maze of narrow streets, snapping photos of pretty stairs adorned with flowers. There are restaurants dotted along the streets, many serving local pastas such as orecchiette and cavatelli.

We had a lovely afternoon in Ostuni, enjoying getting lost in the streets, stopping for coffees, gelatos and eventually, wine o’clock! If you’re looking to visit the most beautiful towns in Puglia, Ostuni has to be on your list.

I loved exploring Ostuni’s pretty streets

Otranto

Otranto was a new addition on our recent holiday in Puglia, and wow am I glad we visited! It’s shot up to the top of the list as one of my favourite towns, not just in Puglia, but in Italy as a whole! It’s a gem of the Salento Peninsula (which is the name for the southern ares of Puglia).

Otranto, Puglia

Streets in Otranto, Puglia

The picturesque seaside town has a medieval castle, 11th-century cathedral, incredible beaches, rocky coastline and a lively ambience. It feels like a real holiday town, but still retains an authentic Italian charm, perhaps as most tourists we saw were Italian.

A lot of this coastline in Puglia has rocky or pebble beaches, but in Otranto there is sand. This made it perfect for our toddler to play safely, and for us all to relax with some beach time. There are a mix of public and private (beach club) beaches. We were lucky enough to stay in an apartment directly opposite Spiaggia dei Gradoni, a lovely public beach right in town.

Otranto public beach Otranto, Puglia

On our final day, we ventured down to Atlantis, a beach club and restaurant located on a rockier peninsula, where you can either sit with food and drink, or hire sun loungers for the day. It’s worth mentioning that there isn’t much shade, so you’ll need a parasol and lots of sun cream if you want to truly enjoy these beaches in peak summer!

For eating and drinking in Otranto, my favourite spots were: Lu Tata N’zinu (great pizzas), Retro Gusto (Michelin-recommended fine-dining) and Pasticceria Merola (the best gelato we had on this trip).

Monopoli

Monopoli is a lively harbour town that blends seaside charm with historic character. We were enamoured with the town on our first trip to Puglia. In an instant, it was one of our favourite towns in Italy! We spent afternoons strolling around the old harbour, stopping for spritzes in the sunshine, dipping our toes in the water at the small beach, and enjoying dinners al fresco.

Monopoli in Puglia

The Centro Storico in Monopoli is beautiful, with old stone buildings, little squares, a cathedral and lots of traditional restaurants. It’s a town that’s grown in popularity in recent years, but it didn’t feel as hectic as Alberobello or Polignano a Mare.

We stayed at Il Torre e il Mare, which has several rooms and apartments to choose from, with a beautiful terrace overlooking the old town.

Monopoli is one of the prettiest towns in Puglia

Polignano a Mare

If you’ve looked at photos of beautiful beach towns in Puglia, I can pretty much guarantee you would have seen an image of Polignano a Mare. Set on thick limestone cliffs overlooking the Adriatic, with caves below, it’s absolutely spectacular.

The main beach in Polignano is Lama Monachile, a small slither of a rocky beach tucked beneath the arches of an ancient Roman bridge. It’s such a photogenic view.

Polignano a Mare has a unique beach

We enjoyed a day trip to Polignano a Mare, but didn’t stay overnight. It felt like the perfect amount of time. We enjoyed strolling through the centre, spent time on the beach, walked along the cliffs to take in the views, stopped for food and drink in town, and ended our day with aperitivos. I still remember the tasty spaghetti vongole we had in one of the main squares – delicious!

Grotta Palazzese is one of the most famous places in Polignano a Mare. This magical restaurant is located inside a cave. It’s romantic, pretty, unique and (from what I’ve heard) a little overpriced! Still, you’re on holiday, so you might want to visit as part of your trip, as there aren’t many places like this in the world!

We loved exploring Polignano a Mare in Puglia

Mesagne

Mesagne isn’t a town that you’ll see on many lists about the best towns in Puglia. It’s not famous or popular, but we discovered it on our recent trip and absolutely loved it! Just twenty minutes’ drive from Brindisi, Mesagne has a chaming historic centre, complete with its Aragonese Castle, ancient churches, wide squares and winding alleys. It’s got the charm of many other towns on my list, but it’s more of a hidden gem / local spot.

Chiesa Madre, Mesagne Mesagne, Puglia

We stayed just outside Mesagne at Masseria Baroni Nuovi, a rustic old farmhouse with accommodation, a restaurant and a beautiful swimming pool. We loved it! These characterful types of accommodation are very typical in Puglia, and I’d urge you to add a masseria stay to your Puglia trip. Alternatively, there are lots of gorgeous villas in the region, if you want more space for a family trip.

Masseria Baroni Nuovi in Puglia Masseria Baroni Nuovi in Puglia

Our favourite spots in Mesagne included: Trattoria da Nonna Cochia (delicious pizzas with cave-like interior and tables on the street outside), Giudamino Cantina (traditional restaurant in the main square with delicious pastas) and Gelateria Artigianale Biscotto (amazing gelato shop!)

Lecce

The Puglian city of Lecce is a treasure trove of Baroque architecture, ornate churches and Roman ruins. If you’re interested in history, you simply have to visit. It’s a city, so it’s a lot bigger and busier with everyday life than the other places I’ve mentioned so far, but it’s got a great vibe.

As well as the amazing architecture, you’ll stumble upon lively piazzas, aperitivo bars and get more of a glimpse of daily life in southern Italy as you see students going to university, commuters and Italian nonnas out buying groceries!

Ruins in Lecce in Puglia Lecce city Italy

If you’re a foodie, you’ll adore this city. It’s got tasty street food, lots of authentic Italian restaurants, as well as some top-rated fine-dining establishments. If you’re looking for the best of the best, I’d try to book a table at Michelin-starred Primo Restaurant. Alternatively, Gimmi and Duo both have great reputations.

I hope my guide to the best towns in Puglia helps you plan your trip to the region. It’s one of the few places we’ve returned to over and over again for holidays. We just love it and I’m sure you will too.

If you’re specifically looking for places along the coast, you’ll find my favourite spots in my guide to the best beach towns in Puglia.

I recommend visiting Puglia as part of a wider Italy road trip. If you want to see where else I recommend, take a look at my southern Italy road trip itinerary.