From the stunning scenery of Lake Como and the culture, art and beauty of Florence and Rome, to the epic views along the Amalfi Coast and traditional Italian towns of Puglia, this Italy road trip has it all!

Road tripping past vineyards, dramatic coastlines and historic cities sounds like a pretty perfect holiday doesn’t it? When it comes to European holidays, Italy is always one of my top recommendations. I love the views, the buzz, the people. And don’t get me started on the food – I mean, delicious Italian cuisine for brekky, lunch and dinner? That’s enough of a reason to visit in itself!

Whether you’re interested in art, architecture, history, food or fashion, a trip to Italy will no doubt appeal. Spend leisurely days floating beneath the Rialto Bridge in Venice on a gondola, window shopping in Milan’s boutiques, standing where gladiators once fought in the Roman Colosseum or staying in a traditional Trulli house in Puglia.

And the best part about an Italy road trip? The freedom! You don’t have to stick to the obvious routes. While I’ve created an Italy itinerary on the maps below, I’d encourage veering off course from time to time. That’s when you’ll find the hidden gems, the towns the tourists don’t know about, and no doubt some delicious Italian food too. It’s also worth remembering that some of the interior parts of the country are as pretty as the coasts, with vineyards, sunflower fields and gorgeous hilltop towns.

So, rather than create one epic Italian road trip, I’ve divided it into a northern Italy road trip and a southern Italy road trip. That way you can just pick one and break the country up into manageable chunks. Got a while? Join the two up and continue down the coast from Rome to Milan.

Click through to take a look at each itinerary, and figure out which one is right for you…

