14 Most Beautiful Landscapes In Italy 

From the majestic Dolomites and the rolling hills of Tuscany, to the blue waters of Sardinia, these are the most beautiful landscapes in Italy.

You’ve probably already heard about Italy’s rich history, fascinating architecture and delicious food, but what about its natural beauty? From the rolling hills of the Tuscan countryside to the crystal clear water and pretty beaches of the Amalfi coast, Italy is filled with breathtaking landscapes that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

If you’re planning a trip to Italy, you might be wondering where to go for the best Italian landscapes. In this carefully curated guide, I’ll take you on a tour, from north to south, showing you all of the natural beauty that this country has to offer.

That includes gorgeous islands, volcanoes, lakes, beaches and mountains. The landscapes in Italy are so varied, you might have trouble deciding where to go next!

The Most Beautiful landscapes in Italy (and where to find them!)

Aeolian Islands

There are so many wonderful Italian islands to visit, but few are as charming as the Aeolian Islands. Located off the Sicilian coast, the Aeolian Islands are filled with dramatic cliffs, epic volcanoes, pristine beaches and an amazing, local cuisine that focuses on fresh seafood.

I visited a while ago and spent a whole week sailing around the Aeolian Islands. It’s a great way to get to know each island. They’re all quite different from one another, with varied landscapes, attractions and cultures.

You could visit the vineyards in Salina, have a thermal mud bath in Vulcano, or enjoy the vibrant nightlife in Panarea.

If you’re looking for adventure, you’ll find it in this part of Italy! Try fun activities like hiking, scuba diving, paddle boarding and surfing.

One of the biggest natural wonders of Italy is right here too! You can hike up the still-active Stromboli volcano. It’s one of the best activities I’ve done on my travels! Seeing the red-hot molten erupting against a dark sky? Well that’s something you never forget!

Find out more in my guide to visiting the Aeolian Islands.

Lake Garda

Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake and one of its most popular tourist destinations. This beautiful alpine lake landscape is surrounded by the striking Monte Baldo mountain range and colourful towns like Peschiera del Garda and Sermoneta.

One of the best ways to experience all the highlights of Lake Garda is by boat, so consider booking a private boat tour to get out on the water. It’ll give you the chance to see many of Lake Garda’s most impressive landmarks like the Grotte di Catullo, Scaligero Castle and the Boiola Sulphur Spring.

The Dolomites

Head to the northeast of Italy and you’ll find the Dolomites. This is a largely undeveloped mountain range where you can enjoy raw and unspoiled nature. Along with the beauty of the mountain landscapes, you’ll find plenty of charming towns to visit like Bolzano and the Olympic ski resort town of Cortina D’Ampezzo.

The most famous landmark in the area is the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, three craggy peaks that provide some of the best hiking in Italy. Tackling the three peaks is not as difficult as it seems but if you’d prefer to skip the trek, you can hire a guide to show you around.

Sardinia

You probably know what I’m going to say about Sardinia’s landscapes already! It’s all about those pristine beaches. The Italian island of Sardinia is home to some of the most paradisiacal beaches on the planet.

The sand is pure white and the water is a vibrant aqua colour. It’s so vivid you’ll think the saturation has been turned up in your photos! For some of the best beaches in Italy, head to Cala Goloritzè, Porto Istana or Cala Brandinchi, which has the nickname ‘little Tahiti’!

Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre is made up of five colourful fishing villages carved into the rock face of the Italian Riviera. Along with quaint harbours and dramatic seascapes, you’ll also have the opportunity to taste the local Ligurian cuisine and its famous Sciacchetrà wine!

If you enjoy sightseeing on foot, you’ll find a historic network of hiking trails connecting each village. Many are beginner and family-friendly and they offer some gorgeous vistas of the sea and the neighbouring towns from above.

Mount Etna

Standing over 10,900 feet tall, Mount Etna is Europe’s oldest active volcano and one of the best known landscapes in Italy. The natural park surrounding the volcano is equally beautiful and filled with unique views ranging from typical Italian vineyards to fascinating black lava deserts.

Thanks to its convenient location towering above the charming town of Catania in Sicily, you can easily visit Mount Etna on a day trip. If you’re feeling adventurous, why not discover Mount Etna yourself on a guided walking tour? This tour even includes a cable car trip up the side of the volcano!

Amalfi Coast

One of the most beautiful places to visit in Italy is certainly the Amalfi coast. The Amalfi Drive (route SS163 in Italian) is a major roadway that follows along the Tyrrhenian Sea for over 48km. Road tripping along the Amalfi Coast has to be high on anyone’s bucket list! Along the way you’ll see beautiful coastal towns carved into the cliffs, historic buildings and sparkling emerald water.

If you don’t feel like driving the winding roads yourself, there are plenty of buses that will take you from town to town. Be sure to visit the stunningly-beautiful Sorrento, the popular seaside town of Positano and the hilltop village of Ravello. If you have the time, a day trip to Capri is a lot of fun too!

The Emerald Grotto (Grotta della Smeraldo)

In 1922, a local fisherman discovered this beautiful grotto after investigating two curiously-shaped holes he noticed along the Amalfi coastline. The grotto he discovered is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its… yep you’ve guessed it emerald-coloured water, dazzling beauty and stalagmites and stalactites. It’s a bit less visited than Capri’s famous Blue Grotto.

If you want to see the Emerald Grotto for yourself, you’ll need a boat! I’d recommend booking this boat tour to see the sights. Not only will you explore the enchanting Emerald Grotto but you’ll also get to see some other famous landscapes of Italy, including Li Galli Island and the Bay of Salerno.

Monte Bianco

You’ve heard of Mont Blanc right? Well did you know that this impressive mountain range actually sits part in France and part in Italy. Officially, it’s Italy’s highest point too at 4,810m!

There are few landscapes in Italy as stunning as this mountain range. It lies on the French-Italian border and even reaches into Switzerland. Monte Bianco to the Italians, it’s often referred to as “the rooftop of Europe” thanks to its panoramic views over the Chamonix Valley.

In the summer, there’s loads to do in this region! You could hop on an e-bike and follow some beautiful trails or head off into the mountains for a hike. If you visit in the winter, you could hit the slopes for some skiing or snowboarding, or explore on a snowshoeing tour.

For adventurous travellers, why not take a leap of faith and try a paragliding flight down the mountain? Now that’s something you’ll never forget!

Comano Valley

We’re going back to the north of the country where you can hike, e-bike and relax with some of the most stunning landscapes in Italy! I discovered the area of Comano on a trip where I explored Lake Garda and areas of Trentino.

It was the town of Comano that really took my breath away, and when you see photos like this one, you’ll understand why!

Terme di Comano is famous for its thermal waters, which are rich in bicarbonates, calcium and magnesium. They’re said to be great for a number of ailments, so I’d recommend spending an afternoon at one of the spas during your visit.

Close by is Lake Molveno, one of Italy’s most beautiful lakes. With deep blue water and the peaks of the Brenta Dolomites behind, it really is spectacular. For me it’s one Italy’s best landscapes!

Also nearby is a bright green lake named Lake Nembia. It’s just 400m long and 120m wide but the colour makes it well worth a visit.

Chianti Country

Tuscany is famous for its rolling hills and the Chianti region is home to some of Italy’s most famous red wines. What better way to spend a holiday than driving through this unforgettable landscape stopping at picturesque little vineyards and small villages! Sounds like a dream holiday to me!

If you have some extra time during your trip, don’t miss the mediaeval towns of San Gimignano and Siena. Both are just a short drive from Florence and Chianti and they share a vibrant history and rich culture.

Scala dei Turchi

The Scala dei Turchi is a towering white rock formation that surrounds one of Italy’s most prettiest sandy beaches. This hidden gem in southern Sicily is named after the many Turkish pirates that once invaded these coasts looking for treasure (hence the name “the Turkish stairs”).

Today, this beach is famous for its gorgeous scenery and shallow, warm water. If you have time I’d also recommend checking out the fascinating ancient Greek ruins at Agrigento.

Marmore Falls

Standing at over 540ft tall, Marmore Falls is the world’s tallest man-made waterfall. These falls have a fascinating history – they were created by the Romans in 271 BC to drain the swamps above the Nera River in Umbria!

Today the falls provide one of the most beautiful and lush Italian landscapes for hiking in nature. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful landscape or hike the local network of nature trails. Also, make sure you leave time in your itinerary to visit the lovely botanical gardens!

Trulli of Alberobello

Have you heard of the town of Alberobello in Puglia? This is like something out of a fairytale! It’s home to the characteristic trulli houses, small cone-shaped white houses that are now considered a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Plan a holiday in Alberobello and you’ll fall in love with the romantic, winding streets, the historic Baroque architecture, and the fascinating, historic churches. Plus, not far away on Salento’s western shore, you’ll also find some of Italy’s most beautiful beaches.

How many of these amazing wonders of Italy did you know about before? Has this guide made you want to head for the mountains, the islands, the volcanoes or the rolling hills? There are just so many beautiful landscapes in Italy, wherever you go I’m sure you’ll have an amazing holiday!

If you’re looking for more natural wonders in Italy, check out my very comprehensive Italy road trip itineraries as well as my guide to the best hidden gems in Italy.