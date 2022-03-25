From the most spectacular cliffside resorts with pools, to chic town centre hotels and budget-friendly B&Bs, if you’re deciding where to stay in Sorrento, this accommodation guide will help you find the perfect hotel.

If you’ve decided to visit Sorrento on holiday, you’re in for a treat! This Italian town oozes charm and character, and is filled with historic landmarks. The beaches are stunning, with private floating jetties, colourful umbrellas and a rich blue shade of water.

There are Sorrento hotels for every budget

But how do you decide where to stay in Sorrento, especially if it’s your first time on this part of the Amalfi Coast? Well that’s the tricky part as there are a lot of great options to choose from. If you’re visiting for a dream trip such as a honeymoon or an anniversary break, I’d recommend taking a look at the luxury hotels in Sorrento. I’ve given a quick rundown of the best options below.

However, you don’t need to break the bank to visit the Amalfi Coast. There are budget hotels in Sorrento, as well as some great apartments and villas too. Dining out can add up, so having the option to self-cater some of your meals will leave you with a little bit of money to enjoy the experiences.

Decide where to stay in Sorrento Italy

Beautiful views of Sorrento

So, whether you’re looking for a boutique resort perched on a cliff or you want to be right in the heart of the action, I’ll help you decide where to stay in Sorrento.

Where To Stay In Sorrento, Italy – From Budget To Luxury

Luxury Hotels in Sorrento

Looking for a boutique 5-star hotel in Sorrento where food is of the highest quality? You’ll love Hotel Lorelei Londres. Dine on the beautiful terrace at Lorelei Restaurant, gazing out at views of the ocean, while enjoying delicately produced dishes at the 1-Michelin star restaurant. This is one of the best gastronomic experiences on offer in Sorrento.

Beautiful terrace at Hotel Lorelei Londres

Suite at Hotel Lorelei Londres

This chic hotel also has a gorgeous sunset bar, stunning gardens and its very own private beach club with loungers and umbrellas. Amenities like this are definitely a luxury on the Amalfi Coast!

Room interiors are classy, painted white with pops of turquoise, to contrast with the deep blues of the ocean outside. You’ll also have access to terraces and balconies, to relax and enjoy your surroundings.

One of the newest and smartest five-star hotels in Sorrento, Grand Hotel La Favorita, is set amongst beautiful Mediterranean gardens. It feels private, while still being close to the lovely restaurants and shops of the town.

On the roof you’ll find an inviting terrace with a swimming pool, relaxation area and Bellavista Cocktail Bar. This is a wonderful place to take in the Amalfi Coast views, with panoramas of the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius.

Grand Hotel La Favorita is one of the top luxury hotels in Sorrento

The bar at Grand Hotel La Favorita

The hotel also has a great restaurant set in a romantic lemon garden, serving up all sorts of delicious Italian favourites. Rooms have a traditional feel, and there’s a feeling of romance to this hotel, making it ideal for couples looking for luxury hotels in Sorrento.

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Sorrento with an amazing view, then Bellevue Syrene is one of my top picks! It’s located right on top of the cliffs and offers incredible views over the Bay of Naples. Interestingly, this hotel has been built on Roman remains dating back to the 2nd century and is filled with history.

Bellevue Syrene is in a beautiful setting in Sorrento

Bellevue Syrene is one of the best 5 star hotels in Sorrento

In terms of amenities, there’s a lovely pool and terrace area, as well as a deck area right by the ocean. There’s also a restaurant and a piano bar, which adds to the luxurious and sophisticated feel of this property. All of the bedrooms at this hotel have sea views, and some have plunge pools and Jacuzzis, making it an extra special experience!

One of my favourite things about staying at Bellevie Syrene is the Club Lounge. Here, complimentary snacks and drinks are available throughout the day – ideal if you’re a fan of a typical Italian ‘aperitif’!

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Sorrento with a private Beach, this is one of the best in town! It has its very own jetty, dotted with loungers, so you can relax and enjoy a refreshing dip, all while enjoying 5* service.

There’s a lovely pool surrounded by pine trees, with its own bar and restaurant. The hotel itself is located on a cliff edge too, so you’ll be glued to the panoramic views wherever you are!

Grand Hotel Ambasciatori is on the cliff in Sorrento

Grand Hotel Ambasciatori is one of the most luxurious Sorrento hotels

Rooms have a traditional feel, with classic Italian furniture, marble staircases, fine artworks and plenty of antiques. If you want to live la dolce vita, you’ll feel right at home in this stunning hotel.

If you want to live the life of a Hollywood movie star on your Amalfi holiday, this is an ideal hotel for you! Grand Hotel Royal is a proud member of the Historic Hotels of Italy. Perched on the cliffs with incredible views to the ocean, this hotel is located within a park filled with exotic plants, and orange and lemon trees.

The hotel dates back to 1898, and during its early years it was the holiday destination for European aristocrats and royalty. The interiors today match this elegance, with stunning Murano glass chandeliers and antique furniture.

Pool at Grand Hotel Royal

Grand Hotel Royal serves amazing food

As well as stylish bedrooms, there’s La Villetta, the hotel’s wellness centre. If you’re craving ultimate relaxation, book in for a massage or facial, before visiting the cocktail bar to enjoy a sunset drink. Sounds like the perfect luxury holiday in Sorrento!

If you’re deciding where to stay in Sorrento and want to be bang in the centre of town, this is one of the best hotels for you. You enter the hotel from Sorrento’s main square and there’s even a lift to take you directly to the harbour.

However, while it’s got the buzz of town, it’s still a 5-star hotel with a feeling of exclusivity and privacy. It’s perched on a rock with dazzling ocean views, and surrounded by Mediterranean gardens.

One of the best Sorrento hotels – Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria is one of the best luxury hotels in Sorrento

There’s a lovely swimming pool, spa facilities and service of the highest standard. Every little detail is taken care of so you can really lie back and enjoy your holiday on the Amalfi Coast. This is definitely one of my top luxury hotels in Sorrento.

If you want access to the town, without being right in the buzz, Hotel Belair is ideal. It’s around 15-minutes on foot to the middle of the town so you can have the best of best worlds. T

his is one of the finest 5-star hotels in Sorrento. You’ll enjoy breath-taking views across to Mount Vesuvius from the terraces and pool, dine on delicious Italian cuisine in the restaurant, and enjoy refreshing drinks in the bar.

Hotel Belair’s interiors reflect the region’s passion for nature, history and culture. Keep your eyes peeled for little antiques, artworks and décor touches. It’s a beautiful place to explore!

This luxury Sorrento hotel has some pretty special and unique features! Want to visit the beach? You’ll need to pass through the tunnels that have been dug into the rocks. Fancy a dip in the pool? You’ll need to wander through the botanical gardens to find the salt water pool which itself is a work of art. There’s even a diving board that appears to be suspended over the water.

Parco dei Principi is one of the best places to stay in Sorrento Italy

Parco dei Principi is one of the best boutique hotels in Sorrento and has a famous pool

Much of the hotel’s unique design is down to architect Gio Ponti. You’ll spot his creations all around, from the ceramic pebbles on the walls in Blu Bar, to that beautiful pool are and some of the elegant bedrooms too. This is the best hotel in Sorrento for art lovers. It also happens to be one of the most reasonable 5-star hotels in Sorrento too, so is great if you’re looking for luxury on a slimmer budget!

Spectacular 5* hotel in Sorrento with several swimming pools, numerous dining areas and a terrace covered in wisteria! Absolutely stunning.

The amazing tiered swimming pools at Grand Hotel Capodimonte

Wisteria terrace at Grand Hotel Capodimonte

Mid-range Hotels in Sorrento

So, you want to be in the heart of the action? Look no further than Palazzo Jannuzzi Relais! This lovely boutique hotel in Sorrento has rooms overlooking Piazza Tasso – perfect for people watching from your balcony.

Palazzo Jannuzzi Relais is in a great location in Sorrento

Bright and colourful bedroom at Palazzo Jannuzzi Relais

Bedrooms are tastefully decorated and there’s a sense of fun to this hotel. It’s a great place for couples who don’t want to pay the luxury price tag of some of the options I’ve mentioned so far!

With an outstanding breakfast, amazing rooftop and lovely bedrooms, Villa Oriana Relais

Is a popular B&B in Sorrento for couples. There are a few upmarket features, including a hot tub on the sun terrace, with spectacular views over the coast.

Villa Oriana Relais is one of the best Sorrento hotels for a mid-range budget

Bedrooms are chic, light and airy in design Plus, to reach the hotel you’ll walk past lemon and orange trees – what better way to start your Amalfi Coast holiday!

Located in the centre of the town, this 4-star hotel in Sorrento has a pool, cocktail bar, buffet breakfast and relaxing gardens. It’s in an ideal location for enjoying the peace of the hotel during the day, and the buzz of the town’s restaurants at night.

Hotel Antiche Mura has a lovely pool in Sorrento

It’s set a few buildings back from the ocean, but there are still sea views from the bedroom terraces. There are 52 bedrooms, plus 5 suites, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for several rooms for family or a big group holiday.

Just moments from the beach and town centre, this guesthouse is ideal for couples visiting Sorrento. It’s located inside a 17th century building, and has 6 bedrooms and suites.

Maison Blu is stylish

They’re chic and comfortable, and great value for anyone looking for well-located accommodation in Sorrento, which won’t break the bank!

This hotel is in an excellent location, moments from the main square and just a short walk to the port, if you’re planning day trips to Capri or towns along the Amalfi Coast. One of the best features (other than the location) is the rooftop terrace and pool – something it’s rare to find at a hotel of this price.

Hotel Palazzo Guardati is a great boutique hotel in Sorrento

This hotel is housed inside a historic building, so there are lots of traditional features, including artworks, furniture and chandeliers. Staff here are very friendly too, so if there’s anything you need to organise during your holiday, they’ll be happy to help!

Airbnbs, Villas and Apartments in Sorrento For Rent

If you’re looking for a comfortable apartment in Sorrento for your stay, this is a great option. There are four suites to choose from, all with light and airy décor, kitchenettes and a gorgeous terrace area too.

Mediterranean Suites have lovely views

Located in the heart of Sorrento’s Old Town, right by Corso Italia, you’ll be close to the action, while keeping to a good budget too – something that can be tricky in this part of Italy!

This 3-bed apartment in Sorrento is a great base for a family holiday or a group trip to this part of Italy. It can sleep up to 8 people (there’s a sofa bed in the lounge) and is around a 15-minute walk to the centre of town and Marina Grande.

Caruso 5 is a great apartment for rent in Sorrento

Furnishings are modern, with all the amenities you could need for a holiday. Having an apartment will mean you can cook some basic meals and enjoy all the fantastic local produce in privacy.

This 5-bedroom apartment has access to a shared pool and is just a 6-minute walk to the beach. It’s a great location for a family holiday in the region. There are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and lots of shared spaces to relax in.

Colourful rooms at Casa Valentina

Casa Valentina has access to this pool

This is a colourful and characterful property – just seeing the colours of the walls will bring a smile to your face!

If you’re looking for a stylish apartment in Sorrento, this creative 2-bedroom pad will definitely appeal! It’s in the perfect location too – a few minutes from the beach, a short walk to Museum Correale and right by all the restaurants and bars.

Design Art Apartment

Officially this apartment can sleep up to 8 people, but that’s only because there are two double sofa beds in the lounge. It sleeps 4-6 people more comfortably.

If you’re looking for a smart apartment for 6 people in Sorrento, then definitely take a closer look at Masion De Charme. It’s located moments from the beautiful Piazza Tasso, so you’ll be close to everything you could need. The beach is just 5 minutes away and it’s a 10-minute stroll to the ferry terminal.

Maison de Charme is ideal for a big group in Sorrento

In terms of the apartment itself, there is 1 double bedroom and 2 rooms with 2 single beds. It’s a perfect option for families with kids. Décor is sophisticated, with black and white artworks on the walls and furnishings in neutral tones. There are some lovely terraces too, to enjoy the Italian sunshine!

If you’re looking for an apartment for a big group in Sorrento, Casa Carmela is one of the most popular. There are 5 bedrooms and it sleeps up to 11 people. There are cute balconies, access to a swimming pool and gardens, and everything you could need for a stay in Sorrento.

Casa Carmela has a great pool

In terms of location, it’s a short stroll into town and 11 minutes from the closest beach.

This is a comfortable, clean and elegant apartment located in the historical centre of the town. It’s another great option if you’re looking for large apartments to rent in Sorrento. This one sleeps up to 10 people across 3 bedrooms and a living room.

Art de Vivre Apartment

There’s a lot of charm too, with 4-poster beds, chandeliers and colourful patterned tiles throughout.

Are you looking for a villa to rent in Sorrento? Il Gioiello is one of the best available. This villa sleeps up to 15 people across 7 rooms, and has absolutely breath-taking sea views. There’s a covered terrace with a dining area, where you’ll be wanting to eat all of your meals, as it looks directly out over the beautiful coastline.

Il Gioiello has an amazing terrace overlooking Sorrento

Décor throughout is pretty traditional, and there’s a good-sized kitchen for cooking group dinners. As you can imagine, there aren’t many villas for rent in Sorrento right in the centre of the town, so expect to walk for 15 minutes to reach the key sights!

Budget Hotels in Sorrento

If you’re looking for where to stay in Sorrento with a pool, but don’t have a 5* budget available, this accommodation is a great option with a mid-range price tag. It’s rated 3-star, but is comfortable enough as a base, with clean rooms and everything you could need for a short break.

Sorrento Pool & Suites has access to this large pool

You can walk to all the main sights, in fact it’s only 5-minutes to the centre of town. Plus, there are plenty of great places to eat close by.

A reminder that a trip to the Amalfi Coast doesn’t have to cost the earth, Hotel Nice is offers comfortable accommodation, a short walk from the main square, beach and train station.

Hotel Nice is a budget hotel in Sorrento

There’s a roof terrace with sun loungers and bedrooms are comfortable with free toiletries provided. This is a great base for anyone looking for a budget hotel in Sorrento.

This cute little B&B in Sorrento is set a pretty restored family home. Breakfast is served in the gardens, where you’ll also find a swimming pool.

Il Roseto is one of the best budget hotels in Sorrento Italy

This is a really tranquil spot, and while it’s not right next to the main square, it won’t take you long to reach the key sights in Sorrento.

When Is The Best Time To Visit Sorrento?

Italy has a Mediterranean climate and is a lovely destination to visit all year round.

Temperatures vary by region, but as a quick example, you can expect lows in Sorrento of 11°C in January, and highs of 34°C in July.

If you’re wondering when is the best time to visit Sorrento, I’d suggest planning a trip between April and June, or in September or October, just after the peak summer season.

The weather tends to be consistent in these months, but isn’t too hot. Plus, as you’re missing peak season, you should benefit from lower prices and fewer people.

I hope this helps you find the best hotel in Sorrento for your trip! Let me know where you end up! If you’re still searching for options, take a look at the map below.