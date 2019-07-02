



From luxurious cliffside villas and 5 star honeymoon hotels, to budget friendly bed and breakfasts, if you’re looking for where to stay in Positano, this accommodation guide will help you find the perfect hotel.

Oh how I was living the dream life on the Amalfi Coast right now! When it comes to beautiful spots on the Amalfi Coast, Positano often tops the list. Carved into the steep, towering cliffs with its amazing architecture and pastel hues, it’s both stunning and sophisticated. Boasting spectacular views of the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Sirenuse Islands below as well, the village offers plenty for tourists.

From sunbathing on Fornillo beach with its crystal blue waters and taking a leisurely stroll through the pretty streets filled with boutique stores, to enjoying Italian cuisine and watching beautiful sunsets, it’s an amazing place for a holiday. Fancy a day trip? You could catch a boat from Spiaggia Grande (Positano’s main beach) to Capri Island to visit the Blue Grotto cave for some truly Instagram-worthy photos.

The big decision though? Where to stay in Positano! Being such an upmarket town, there are plenty of luxurious places to stay, but it’s slim pickings when it comes to budget options. Don’t worry though, I’ve managed to find a few. Plus, it’s worth taking a look at Airbnb too, or visiting in low season when prices drop considerably.

So, whether you’re visiting as a family or a couple, looking for 5 star luxury, or just somewhere to crash out after a day on the beach, it’s time to run through the best hotels in Positano to suit all budgets…

Luxury Hotels and Villas in Positano

Looking for one of the top 5* hotels in Positano? Welcome to Hotel Le Agavi! With its own private beach, a selection of panoramic view rooms and suites with stunning views over the sea, it’s one of the best hotels in the area.

An extra special feature of Hotel Le Agavi is its in-house funicular which runs across 11 levels of terraced rooms, all clinging to the cliff face. It’s a wonderful place for a honeymoon in Positano, especially when you take in the mesmerising views from the heated pool.

One of the most famous hotels on the Amalfi Coast, Le Sirenuse is easily one of the best 5 star hotels in Positano. It’s moments from the beach, and is home to a champagne and oyster bar, plus a Michelin-starred restaurant. This hotel knows about elegance! The rooms are so chic, with gorgeous private balconies and incredible sea views.

The pool is one of the most iconic along the Amalfi Coast, with magical views of the colourful towns buried in the cliffs. Plus, the restaurant and terrace are covered in fairy lights, making it perfect for a romantic break or a honeymoon in Positano.

Experience total luxury at Villa Treville hotel and villa complex, where you can stay in smartly decorated suites named after previous owners and famous guests. There are plenty of things which will make your stay extra special, including private gardens, plunge pools, a beautiful restaurant and picturesque terraces to relax on.

5 star Villa Treville a great base if you want to get out and explore the area too, with the hotel offering hiking, snorkelling and kayaking tours around the Amalfi Coast.

A luxury boutique hotel seemingly suspended between the sea and sky, Il San Pietro di Positano’s rooms are some of the most sophisticated on the Amalfi Coast. One of the sweetest luxury hotels in Positano, Il San Pietro has its own private beach and yacht, which you can hire to venture out onto the Mediterranean Sea.

A variety of spa treatments are available in the health and wellness centre, as well as a free hammam (Turkish bath) to relax your muscles after a long day’s exploring.

If you’re booking a romantic holiday on the Amalfi Coast, Villa Franca is a great choice – it’s one of the top choices for a honeymoon in Positano. All rooms feature king-sized beds and soft Italian bed linen.

Cool off in the rooftop pool, recharge at the in-house spa, or sample the traditional delicacies including the freshest Mediterranean produce that Italy has to offer. If you fancy an evening stroll, simply walk straight out onto the picturesque cobbled piazzas and see Italian life as the locals see it – full of colour.

An apartment hotel with facilities like no other, you’ll feel completely at home when you check into Villa Fiorentino, well if your home had an amazing spa, pool and view! For some pampering, check out the in-house infinity spa, where you can enjoy a Turkish bath, unwind in the Jacuzzi or test out the emotion shower.

Then there are the incredible views! Marvel at the sweeping sea views from the cliffside infinity pool, while enjoying the fragrant scent of orange and lemon trees. Fancy a day trip? The hotel can take care of everything, including organising sightseeing trips to the island of Capri and the ancient ruins at Pompeii.

Mid-range Hotels in Positano

A family-owned gem of a hotel, Palazzo Murat is home to both a beautiful swimming pool and a charming garden filled with vibrant and fragrant flowers and fruit trees. As with many of the hotels in Positano, it also has mind-blowing sea views too.

The rooms range from deluxe to superior, with the latter boasting sea view terraces, huge luxurious beds and a beach bag which you can grab and head straight down to Fornillo beach.

Named after the god of the sea in Greek mythology, Hotel Poseidon is a 4* hotel overlooking the pretty town and ocean. Stay in one of 48 rooms or suites, each decorated in a Mediterranean style, with most having their own private balconies to enjoy panoramic views in peace.

Enjoy traditional dishes at Il Tridente restaurant or take a refreshing dip in the pool. At Hotel Poseidon, you’ll get a glimpse of the sea wherever you are!

Sitting atop a rugged cliffside, perched on a rocky ledge, Hotel Royal Positano is a subtle and understated hotel that offers all that you need for a stay in the town. It’s perfect for families, with a mix of suites and rooms, a giant swimming pool and plenty of sun loungers.

Budget Hotels in Positano

Where to stay in Positano on a budget – the million dollar question! Is there anywhere? Yes! At Casa Fortunata you can enjoy all the perks and wonders of Positano without breaking the bank. This little bed and breakfast is located a short walk away from the town centre, and offers all the basics you’d need for a holiday.

The rooms are equipped with flat screen TVs, air conditioning and many boast sea views and terraces. It’s somewhere to can enjoy the high life without paying high prices!

Another great option if you’re visiting the Amalfi Coast on a budget, Villaverde is a cute bed and breakfast close to the centre of Positano. There’s a communal terrace, where you can appreciate the stunning sea views, plus there’s a good breakfast is included in your room price.

It’s about 15 minutes walk to the beach, but there’s a bus which stops outside if you want to save your energy. Plus, as this is a family run B&B you can expect warm hospitality for the duration of your holiday!

Still can’t decide where to stay in Positano? Check out the map below and see what other options are available.





I hope this helps you find the best hotel in Positano for your trip! Let me know where you end up!

